When Will This Woman on Woman Crime in the WNBA Stop? Jackie Robinson Was Treated Far Better Than Catlin Clark
When A Goat Shines Light on the Lack of Professionalism in a Major Sports League
In the past, I never watched the WNBA. When I did I only watched a few players: Tamika Catchings, Candace Parker, and Chamique Holdsclaw. Truth was outside of enjoying the play of my favorite players, I did not watch the games before the arrival of Catlin Clark. I also admit, I still do not watch the other teams and I will go out on a limb and suggest t…