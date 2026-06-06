ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
2h

This is literally crazy … no common sense But somehow enough people vote for people like this? I do not understand it

I keep waiting for this trans stuff to end… I think only once there are enough lawsuits. It just angers me so much that this was done to children.

Reply
Share
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3h

This is so right on

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture