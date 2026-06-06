Johann Wolfgang von Goethe is credited with having said, “Things which matter most must never be at the mercy of things which matter least.” He was speaking on, for lack of a better word, priority.

One of the best books on priorities, specifically learning how to identify and act on the highest priorities, is Essentialism by Greg McKeown. I would say it is probably the best modern book on prioritization itself (full disclosure, i’ve only read two). It speaks on directing one’s attention to eliminating the non-essential, how to say no without guilt, and emphasizing that doing fewer things better. First Things First by Stephen Covey, A. Roger Merrill, and Rebecca Merrill is another good one. It is known for introducing the famous “Urgent vs. Important” matrix. The central theme focuses on values-based decision-making.

However, in my view, McKeown’s book is hands down more pragmatic because it is mainly about making conscious choices about where to invest your time and energy, rather than letting others or circumstances dictate your priorities.

If asked, I’d say that a priority is something considered more important than other things and should be addressed first. Simply speaking, a priority is a task, goal, need, or responsibility that deserves the most attention or action before others. Priorities, in other words, should maximize the utility of all expected outcomes for the most people.

In the modern world of American politics, many do not understand the importance of prioritizing, or even how to prioritize. This is particularly relevant to political policy development and implementation, which progressives often overlook or misunderstand.

From “Trans Period Pride,” and crime, to taxpayer-funded free teeth for homeless Crystal Methamphetamine addicts, to creating laws that prohibit requiring voters to present identification when casting their ballots at the polls, and children being able to determine their sex, facts of Biological science be damned, it seems what is best and if important to most, is never considered by liberals.

Progressive leftists in New York have even approved legislation (Senate Bill S9316 / Assembly Bill A8382A) that will erase and obviate the terms “mother” and “father” from state child custody and parental laws. Policy on using the nouns mother and father, instead of harassing Jews, and pushing people on subway tracks, is crazy work.

According to the New York Post:

““Mother” would be replaced with “gestating parent,” while “father” becomes “non-gestating parent” or “parent” in family court, along with in domestic and education law, under the legislation, passed this week by state Democrats.”

To celebrate, New York City Hall turned its chambers into a runway for its first-ever "Pride Ball" to kick off Pride Month celebrations. A video released by a city council member shows dancers and performers taking over the legislative chamber.

Progressive governing fails to realize that for ordinary people, sexual behavior, preference, and proclivities are not important enough in everyday life to be forced on people overtly 24 hours a day, nor is focusing on changing language and demanding people use grammatically incorrect pronouns. Their worldview implies that saving the planet, one pronoun at a time, and drag queen story hours for kids are the most important issues in the nation.

One phrase aptly sums up progressive policy priorities - pure comedy. Starting with the obvious is Trans Period Pride. First, WTF is that? Feminine hygiene products are for periods, not question marks. Supposedly, Trans Period Pride in Boston aims to raise awareness of menstrual equity (whatever TF that is) and the experiences of transgender and nonbinary people who menstruate, particularly transgender men (LMBAO). The event was organized by Mass NOW and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition as part of Pride Month programming. These groups and their supporter disagree with science that advances menstruation being discussed in exclusively female terms.

It is no secret that menstruation is fundamentally a woman’s issue, and public institutions such as the Boston Public Library and city offices should not sponsor or promote such events because they are politically and ideologically driven. Many of these cities are dealing with record crime rates and deteriorating infrastructure, but these are their priorities.

How does a uterus shed its lining if there is no uterus? Any trans woman who bleeds needs to have their prostate checked. It could be a sign of cancer. When I was in high school in the late 1970s, the only Trans we had was Trans Am and Trans World Airlines. Does anyone see these people and think that a person can have a serious conversation on energy or Artificial Intelligence policy? Where’s the common sense? I also think it is absurdly hilarious how you don’t see trans men campaigning for condoms for fear they’ll get women pregnant.

Riddle me this: how can Democrats fight the Patriarchy while supporting trans women? Recall that this is the same Boston mayor (Michelle Wu) who tried to quietly hold a black-only Christmas party. When she was called out for it, she defended it, saying it’s okay because we’re having another Christmas party for everyone else. I’ll be honest. I don’t care which hole anyone uses for sex. My query is why must those of us that dont give a single fck be forced to hear, for an entire month, what hole people use, why they use it, and why we’re horrid people for not caring?

And they say we conservatives are weird. Any man claiming that they’re menstruating and are bleeding needs to see a proctologist, a priest, and a psychologist. If you produce a person with an XY chromosome who has a monthly menstrual cycle, I’ll give you my house. But this is what it looks like when our civilization starts to come to an end.

I also cannot wrap my mind around another dumb azz priority for progressive politicians, the promotion of Drag Queen Story Hour. This is an event where a drag performer reads books and sings songs for children, usually in libraries, schools, bookstores, or community centers. A drag queen is a man who uses exaggerated clothing, makeup, and mannerisms to create a theatrical female character. One of the best-known organizations associated with the concept is Drag Story Hour, which was founded in 2015 in the United States and helped popularize the format.

Drag is an adult-oriented form of entertainment and IS not appropriate for children, and like the Trans Pride Period lunacy, public institutions should not be used to sponsor or host such events.

Imagine living in a society where child abuse is not only condoned but celebrated. One of the great evils to come from the left is trying to teach kids that gender is performative and can be switched as easily as changing clothes. This is child sexual predation, just arrest them and charge them as paedophiles because that’s what they are. This cannot be allowed to continue. Why don’t they ever do drag for old people’s homes or homeless shelters? It’s always about the kids.

Japanese and Chinese people are promoting math and science to their children, and we give ours a drag queen hour. Anyone who advocates drag queens with their children should not be in any position of power. It’s disturbing. Drag is actually mocking women; dissing women as clowns, and the people taking kids to these events need to be investigated. In The Emperor’s Handbook, Marcus Aurelius wrote:

“Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it.”

I will skip my example of crime, calling to take guns off the streets but never the criminals, and jump to a recent happening in Washington, D.C., where Reps. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), gave a press conference in support of the Reproductive Healthcare Leave Act (H.R. 8158), which is a part of her “H.E.R.” (Healthy, Equity, Rights) Agenda.

Being a glutton for punishment, I listened to these women at the podium for 10 minutes, which was a painful period of time (pun intended). The trio of representatives asserted that employers not providing paid leave for painful menstruation cycles was a form of “economic violence,” and proposed legislation that would require federally mandated paid menstrual and reproductive leave, which would require employers to provide 12 paid days off annually for reproductive health issues, including menstruation, abortion, and menopause.

Need I remind all that this is the same party of people who can’t explain what a woman is, yet on the other hand, can cry about menstrual pain. But according to these people, there’s no difference between men and women. From my knowledge, female human mammals have been dealing with it forever as women. These folks are terrible.

The hypocrisy is astounding. They fight for men to be in women’s spaces. Can’t define what a woman is. And are now boo-hooing about what women experience monthly. Seriously, why are these liberal progressives crying about periods if they think men can have them too? They want to be in workspaces but then allowed to stay home when they feel bad. What these women don’t realize is that they aren’t the only ones who get excruciating headaches when it’s that time of the month. Everyone around them suffers as well (It’s a joke).

Remember when men said women can’t work because of their periods, and that was misogynistic? Now progressives are saying, “Our periods are such an issue, we can’t work!” These are the same women who said “We can do everything a man can do, but now need 12 days off while they menstruate, and a year off after giving birth (I support the latter). So, if AOC became president, should we expect that we wouldn’t be able to have her ready and available at all times?

It seems to me that they don’t know what Mydol is. It’s called a miracle drug for a reason. Unbeknownst to them, these women are making a good argument to not hire them, and having women in the workforce, especially in military, policing, and firefighting occupations.

I am just saying that progressives cannot understand what is important from what is not important when they stake out the majority of their policy positions, and tend to create problems when none exist. Their policy proposals are like the Weekend Update on SNL, in the 70s with Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Jane Curtin, when it was funny.

In short, I can’t imagine following an ideology like progressivism, which plays along with acting like men can have menstrual periods and promotes dangerous sexual preferences to children. These people are literally crazy and are phobic of common sense.

Written June 4, 2026. I need 9 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please.