ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
4hEdited

Great essay, as usual. Love reading your stuff, Mane.

I've assigned a reading in my community college remedial (ESL) reading and writing course on whether immigrants should assimilate or not. One writing sample by a "history professor" opines that America has "always been a country of immigrants."

So I asked the students: Am I an immigrant?

No, they said.

Why not?

Because you were born in the United States.

Exactly. And let me add that between the 1920s and 1965 immigration was put on pause apart from the most urgent cases (communist refugees, holocaust refugees). So was the US "always" a "country of immigrants" if there was practically no immigration for most of the 20th century?

Not only that but once upon a time, everyone assimilated for the most part. Of course we must then ask what ASSIMILATE means. The "history professor" claimed that holding on to one's native culture -- and not "fitting in" somehow leads to greater success for that immigrant. Of course the "history professor" provides no evidence in support of this assertion, and even supplies an anecdote on a girl from Thailand who feels like she doesn't fit into either culture.

Many of the students insisted that even though they are in the US for the duration, they are still Chinese, Burmese, African...

And when I told them about a Venezuelan immigrant I know who just became a naturalized citizen, who has an American flag on his wall, and who speaks fluent English and who considers himself AMERICAN first and Venezuelan second, a Burmese student said, "That's crazy."

I'm in my mid 60s and gave them a little history lesson. How is it, I asked, that when I was young, we had some Hispanics in our town who were AMERICAN? They shopped in AMERICAN grocery stores. They tended to hang out with each other, but they were not a separate entity, because we all hung out together, talking about American things.

Now when I go to my hometown, the Jewel supermarket is a RUSSIAN supermarket. The Dominick's is now a MEXICAN supermarket. How is this good for the United States?

Will my students be celebrating the country's 250th anniversary?

I showed them a map of Europe. THIS is a multi-cultural continent. The US? it was once presented as a MELTING POT. What is the difference between MULTI-CULTURAL and MELTING POT?

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
5h

And the tie in with the lunatic left goes all the back to the Islamic leader of I ran meeting with and supporting Hilter. Look around the 60s with the hippies mostly peaceful protests and you will find PLO, Symbionese Liberation Front, and the Black Panthers, among others. And today we have gays for Palestine, BLM, campus violence against Jews, all brought on American by Islamic Marxist ideology. Paid for by the Ruling Globalist Party.

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