Before you say it, I'm gonna put it on the brimstone. Saying Islam is incompatible with American Western civilization is not bigotry; it's a fact. It is no more a statement of bigotry than saying that the Boa Constrictor, African Rock, and Burmese Pythons are invasive, non-native snakes established in Florida, that do not belong in the country and are incompatible with the environment. If you do not believe me, take a gander at downtown London or Paris to see this for yourself.

Of all things that I worry about, this is the least of them: what a cat may say or think about me. So without any hesitation, I am going ahead, as I anticipate, to, on the one hand, offend some, and on the other, put in words thoughts that many may not have been in a position to say. After all, who could argue scientifically against the presence of invasive species in an environment not made for them being a threat and danger?

An invasive species is a plant, animal, or other organism that is not native to a particular area and causes harm when it spreads there. Kudzu (the “plant that ate the South”) was brought to the U.S. from Asia, grows extremely fast, and now, it smothers trees and buildings across Georgia. The reason invasive species are a problem is that they kill or crowd out native species, spread disease, and disrupt entire ecosystems.

If we in the U.S. continue our workshy and irresponsible policy of unchecked illegal immigration, we may as well get ready for the rampant spread of diseases and disruption of our entire ecosystems. No truer is this applicable than the incessant naturalization of Islamic fundamentalists starting to live in America without any penchant to assimilate into American culture. In my personal myopia, it would be equal to allowing hordes of King and Spitting Cobras to take root across the United States.

In under 2 weeks, since the 47th Presidential Administration of the U.S. began surgical military exercises against Iran, there have been at least 4 Islamic terror attacks. But what is the real issue of concern for the media and progressive left? “Islamophobia.” Or what I operationalize as the anti-American excuse to muzzle any critique of Islam. But not according to River Page, a writer for The Free Press, who asserts that the REAL problem in America is the Republican Party’s bigoted ‘Islamophobia.’ It is like he is doing the meme without knowing he/she is not doing the meme.

It’s not fear per se, but recognition of the differences between Muslim and Western values. Such differences can cause friction. Why don’t these writers report the reality rather than the leftist narrative? When IEDs are thrown by Muslims at a NY protest at non-Muslims, how is this reflective of GOP Islamophobia? I only ask what kind of addlepatyed scumbag could draw such a conclusion.

In a recent article titled “Why the number of Islamic schools in Canada is soaring,” The Economist Magazine opines on Canadian schools, Islamophobia, and the rapid growth of Muslim (Islamic) schools in Canada and the social currents at the heels of the furor. To keep it simple, it suggests that Canadians are Islamophobic, and thus, one of the major reasons for the increasing number of Islamic schools in the nation.

The article argues that the number of Islamic schools in Canada is rising significantly, driven by a mix of cultural, religious, and social concerns, including the fact that many Muslim parents worry their children may face discrimination, bullying, or misunderstanding in mainstream public schools.

In addition, it notes that reported hate crimes against Muslims have increased in Canada, contributing to a sense of insecurity among families, suggesting that Muslim parents often choose Islamic schools to ensure their children maintain religious identity, values, and cultural traditions, which they feel may be diluted in secular public education. Desire to preserve identity as a consequence may result in tensions with public school systems due to conflicts over curriculum, especially around topics like sex education and LGBTQ issues, where some Muslim families feel public schools do not reflect their beliefs.

The piece in the Economist portrays Islamic schools as trying to balance integration into Canadian society with religious distinctiveness, reflecting broader multicultural tensions.

Although the article suggests that the growth of Islamic schools is not just about religion, but also a response to perceived exclusion, discrimination, and cultural friction within mainstream education, raising broader questions about multiculturalism, integration, and social cohesion in Canada, regrettably, it is fabricated on a false presumption.

Hate crimes against Muslims have increased; however, the rate is way lower in comparison to hate crimes targeting Jews and Catholics in Canada. Jewish Canadians are the most targeted religious group in hate crimes. They make up about 1% of the population but account for about 19% of all hate crimes and 68% of religiously motivated hate crimes. In 2024, there were around 920 police-reported incidents targeting Jews. Some reports suggest a Jewish person in Canada is around 25 times more likely to be targeted by a hate crime than the average Canadian.

There was a major spike after the October 7, 2023, Israel–Hamas events, with monthly incidents nearly tripling. There have also been rises in synagogue vandalism, assaults, and threats and intimidation have been reported more frequently in recent years.

In 2021, there was a major spike in attacks against Catholic churches that began in mid-2021 after reports of unmarked graves at former Indigenous residential schools. In just June–July 2021, about 68 churches were burned or vandalized. Many of the earliest fires targeted Catholic churches, particularly on or near Indigenous lands. Since 2021, 33 churches have been burned to the ground (May 2021–Dec 2023), with 24 confirmed arson. Around 96 churches have been vandalized, burned, or desecrated since 2021 in total. Some groups estimate that over 80 Catholic churches were specifically targeted.

So, miss me with all the number of contrived hate crimes against Muslims has increased because of the growth of Islam and Islamic schools in North America, IS just about religion. Particularly, a religion incompatible with Western theology and ethos.

The Quran describes the fate of unbelievers (disbelievers or kafir) primarily in terms of spiritual punishment in the afterlife, including eternal torment in Hellfire. It also contains verses focusing on fighting and severe earthly punishment, particularly during conflicts, while prescribing protection for those who seek peace. Specific verses instruct Muslims to "kill the disbelievers wherever you find them" and "smite their necks" when attacked or during battle.

If a religion commands its followers to kill you, you would be stupid not to notice it. This means paying attention to acts that are not commonplace, like the Austin bar attacked by a Muslim migrant, the Jewish synagogue/pre-k attacked in Michigan, and the Norfolk, Virginia campus attacked by a Muslim.

The Old Dominion University situation is of particular interest to me. Serious question: how does someone with a past ISIS conspiracy conviction end up back in society without stricter oversight? Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, the ODU shooter, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017. He seems to have been released from federal custody in 2024. But Islamophobia is the real problem.

The issue is that the more we avoid addressing this issue, the more Dearborn, Michigan, we will see sprout up across the heartland. As of 2023, approximately 55% of Dearborn’s 110,000 residents identify as Muslim, making it the most Islamic-Arab-populated city in the US. It is a political vocal community. Some have reported that at rallies in support of the Gaza movement, participants shouted “Death to America.” Anyone saying "death to America" should be prosecuted for treason and removed from the country immediately. It's not acceptable, and if true, Americans in Dearborn need to stand up, and any politicians in support of such behavior should be removed from office.

Militant Islam, "Islamification," and "Sharia law" have NO place in American culture. Once, the Democratic Party was an energetic proponent of the separation of church and state. However, I have come to acknowledge that when the left says we can’t have religion involved in politics, they really mean Christianity.

Sharia law is traditionally understood by Muslims as derived from divine sources (the Qur’an and Hadith), unlike the U.S. Constitution, which establishes a secular legal system, where laws are created by elected representatives and interpreted by courts. If religious law is treated as supreme over man-made law, that conflicts with the Constitution’s principle that the Constitution is the highest law of the land.

The Constitution (First Amendment) protects freedom of religion and freedom from government-established religion. Sharia, in some interpretations, governs not just personal faith but public and legal life, sometimes favoring Islam over other religions. If a government enforced Sharia, it could violate religious freedom for non-Muslims and the ban on establishing a state religion.

The First Amendment protects broad free speech, including criticism of religion. Some interpretations of Sharia include blasphemy laws, which punish insulting Islam or the Prophet. Blasphemy restrictions would conflict with free speech protections in the U.S. I will not even list the multitude of concerns I have about the Constitution’s guarantees for equal protection under the law (14th Amendment), regardless of gender or religion.

In February, hundreds of Muslims gathered at Broadway and Seventh Avenue in New York’s Times Square for Ramadan iftar and prayers.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also held Ramadan Iftar inside City Hall. Although he remains a loud proponent for the separation of Church and state, what he really wants is the separation of Christianity from the State, but he wants Islam all up in it. These people continually call us racists, white supremacists, and bigots. Why is that fine, but we can’t say anything about Islamists?

On March 20, 2026, Mamdani joined thousands of worshippers for public prayers at the Prospect Park Parade Grounds in Brooklyn to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. As the city’s first Muslim mayor, he participated in the prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Like Billy D. Williams on In Living Color in 1991, I am just trying to keep it authentic. All Mamdani is doing is continuing to push his radical Islamic faith onto New York City. There is something about radical Islam that makes it not quite the same as regular Islam.

But say this out loud, and protest radical militant Islam, and people go insane. Even in New York, in America, post 911. Unbelievable. Correct me if I am wrong, but how does it make any logical sense that bombing members of a terrorist organization justifies violent action and desires against Israel and Jews? Even with the mass murder of thousands of Jews, it has caused zero Jews to drive cars with explosives into a mosque, or attack Muslims attending festivals or concerts.

Another thing I find interesting is that defenders of Islam always forget that one of the tenets of Judaism is not to proselytize. They don’t demand people believe what they believe. So, there is no comparison between the two. Islam demands compliance and espouses compliance by violence. If a religion commands its followers to kill you, you would be stupid not to notice it. Every single American needs to understand exactly what’s happening. It’s jihad by immigration, and Texas appears to be the next target after Dearborn and New York City.

Around East Plano, Texas, about 40 miles outside of Dallas, a housing and community development project by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), plans to create an ‘Islamic Only’ enclave in the state. Governor Gregg Abbott has requested that the Texas Rangers open a criminal investigation into possible violations by the project under the Fair Housing Act, as well as proposed plans to implement Sharia Law in the state.

The “Epic City (a 400-acre Sharia-adherent residential and commercial compound)” project would be a massive expansion of an already existing Muslim-exclusive neighborhood that already exists around the EPIC mosque. According to news reports, over 70 homes are a part of this effort, which have been sold to Muslims affiliated with EPIC only, along with Sharia-adherent Islamic schools enforcing religious doctrine. Many community members are said to be affiliated with the Yaqeen Institute, a group that openly advocates Sharia in the West.

In Farmersville, Texas, an unofficial Islamic organization was recently observed giving hijabs, Qurans, and pamphlets on Sharia law. Below is the confrontation between a father and his son with the school board of the Wiley Independent School District in Texas.

Islamic and SHARIA must be banned from Texas and anywhere else if you want to preserve our constitutional republic, patriotism, culture, and values. We do not want to be like the liberal government in Canada, where just last summer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that “Muslim values are Canadian values.”

So why the friction? Because oil and water, like radical militant Islam and America, are insoluble and don’t mix. But I am not supposed to say this and would be asked to apologize in some circles. When are you going to apologize for voting to allow MILLIONS of unvetted Muslims into our country? We have naturalized US citizens committing an act of terrorism in the name of Islam on behalf of ISIS on U.S. soil, and I am just supposed to act like I don’t notice it? That’s treason and punishable by death. Let’s set the standard for these types of acts. Assimilation can be dangerous if done blindly.

These people are using our laws and constitution against us, and we are allowing it. Once they get a quarter of the official seats in government, they will then start the process of taking away our constitutional rights and laws. This is a cancer; if you don’t surgically remove it, it will spread. Wake up, government, it is your responsibility to uphold the Constitution and laws of this country. They need to assimilate into our country, not we into their country of origin.

My friends in Michigan tell me that Dearborn is like another country, and that driving through the city feels like you’re in the Middle East. They even have the Islamic call to prayer every morning at like 5 am blasting throughout the city, he told me.

It’s extremely depressing to see America move in this direction, a direction where small city local governments’ list of city officials reads like a terror list - from the mayor to the sheriff. Nationally, these corrupt, anti-American idiots are trying their best to turn our nation into an Islamic state. It’s insane that this was allowed to happen. Twenty-five years ago, it was a joke, like “Dearborn is where all the Muslims live,” but now? It’s not a joke; it’s extremely dangerous.

As this happens more often and things get worse, we all know where this will eventually end up. If we continue to remain mute, we will never stop this. When I bring this up, folks look at me sideways and sometimes ask why we should not offer full access to liberty to muslims that all Americans have? I agree, but as I said, in my view, Islam is not the same as radical militant Islam. A better question is: can one point to any Islamic majority countries that offer equal rights to Christians? All I am saying is I can call a duck a frog but it's still a duck if all I hear is quack quack.

THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 43 IN HISTORY.