I’m gonna keep this brief. This is at the drop of a dime, and I have to write about this, or I will be in my feelings. So in this rant, you are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.

Often, I wonder if people on their anti-ICE and abolish ICE crusade have any compassion or concern about the lives of American citizens. I even wonder if proponents of the Black Lives Matter calvacade do as well, especially if they are black Americans. I say this because a few days down here in the fourth state to ratify the United States Constitution, a Guatemalan driver fleeing a Georgia traffic stop by federal immigration officers crashed into another vehicle, killing a teacher who was headed to work. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System identified the victim as Dr. Linda Davis, a teacher at Hesse K-8 School.

Oscar Vasquez Lopez, 38, the driver accused of causing the crash just outside of Savannah, is in the U.S. illegally, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He is currently in jail on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license. Immigration officers were looking for Lopez to enforce an immigration judge’s 2024 deportation order.

One would expect national news media to cover this story, and that members in the community would protest on behalf of Dr. Davis, but the opposite was true; the protests were in support of Lopez, who fled federal immigration officers, ran a red light, and struck her vehicle while making an illegal U-turn.

No one protested on behalf of the woman who was killed. Keeping it a thow-wow, protesting for the criminal but not the deceased, is wild and crazy work. I reckon that if 'Bubba' or 'Sung' or 'Keisha' had been running from the law without a license and took an innocent, accomplished, contributing citizen’s life after making an illegal U-turn, NOBODY would be taking up for them.

Protestors blamed ICE while advocating for the abolition of ICE. This is like blaming the rape victim for wearing a short skirt. Local news outlets spoke with his wife, but not once does his wife express any concern about what happened to the victim. I am confused about how the reporter felt the need to interview his family as if he were the victim to begin with.

All she said was that he was a“good person,” “hard working,” and “honorable.” These terms get thrown around way too much for the wrong people in my purview. From where I sit, he might have been good at building a fence, but he was hard at work to get away from the police, and the only thing he was HONORABLE at was being hidden for so long from being sent back to his own country. Speeding, driving recklessly, fleeing, and eluding police don’t necessarily equal a good and honorable person. He could have pulled over and stayed, but instead, he sped away, causing the death of this good woman. Blue lights behind you, pull over and stop. You don’t flee.

This is disgusting. This bum killed a woman who contributed to her community, and his wife makes it sound like, uh, what happened, happened. It is entirely sickening. She is basically complaining because all the blame is being placed on him. Correct, it’s his fault. She doesn’t express any sympathy for the woman he killed. He needs hard time in prison, and his wife needs to be deported out of here tomorrow. Actually, when they get close to shore, open the hatch and let her swim the rest of the way back.

Forget this criminal. What about the victim’s family? The protestor, for some odd reason, proclaimed that Lopez was innocent. I just ask, if he was so innocent, then why did he run? If he weren’t here illegally and continued to break the law by felony evading, then we would still have a highly educated elementary school teacher alive to teach children.

It’s just bonkers to protest against those who protect you and be on the side of criminals. Lopez initially stopped and then fled. He killed her less than 1/2 mile from the stop, he fled - less than 2,600 feet. Add to this, he was unlicensed and did not have auto insurance. I pay too much money for auto insurance for illegals to drive without having it.

Long story short, if he had left in 2024 when he received the deportation order, Dr. Davis would still be alive. If he had just complied when stopped by ICE, she would still be alive. He did not care about the other drivers on the road; he only cared about himself - such a good person. It is bothersome that Dr. Linda Davis would get in the way of a poor, fleeing illegal. Had she not caused the accident, Lopez would still be free today, creating a larger body count that liberals would ignore.

I tell you, I do not know what is wrong with these people protesting on behalf of a criminal, illegal alien murderer. All the blame should be put on him, because if he had stopped and cooperated with law enforcement, that woman would still be alive. This tragedy was entirely preventable and is the direct result of a refusal to follow legal orders. ICE was simply fulfilling its duty to uphold immigration law. Those who oppose the enforcement of our nation’s laws should leave the US and seek residency in another country. Furthermore, the wife’s total lack of empathy for the victim is a disturbing reflection of her substandard character.

The sad thing is that these black folks protesting against ICE cannot see they are in action against their own community. What reasonable person would protest on behalf of higher rent and housing cost because of the increased demand complements of unfettered illegal immigration? What person with common sense would protest on behalf of over crowed, already did functional schools that fail to serve the needs of black children? Last, how dumb does one have to be to vote to provide their tax dollars for service they need, to be given to non-tax payers, who eventually will put vote you in the nation you were born in?

If this describes you, you are a useless tool, and like these protestors, demented. And this guy is a murderer now. It does not matter why he was being stopped. He chose to run, and now he killed somebody innocent. All I know is that Lopez was here illegally, issued a warrant to be deported, broke the law while driving, ran from cops, ran a red light, killed a law-abiding woman, and yet it’s not all his fault. But what do I know? I usually blame someone who runs red lights, makes illegal U-turns, crashes into someone, and kills them, too.

I feel much better now. I thank you for your patience, because this irritates the fck out of me.