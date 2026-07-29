Full disclosure, I am not a fan of the WNBA. But I do watch on occasion, meaning I watch when Caitlin Clark and Fever games are televised. I also admit I try to check out Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles when her games are on the tube, and I catch the Liberty on occasion, just to watch Jonquel Jones. Before, I only watched when Tamika Catchings, Chamique Holdsclaw, and Candace Parker played. In addition, like most male hoop fans, I would have watched Cheryl Miller if the WNBA existed then, because we watch to admire skill. All of those past players were generational talents, and like Clark just balled out and never complained.

With the arrival of Clark, the league has grown at an amazing rate. Since Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA in 2024, league attendance has increased dramatically. League and independent data indicate that Clark has been the single largest driver of the attendance surge.

In the 2023 season, before Clark, total game attendance was around 1.6 million, or 6,600 per game. In 2024, Clark’s rookie season, total game attendance increased to over 2.3 million, or 9800 per game, an increase of around 48%. In 2025, total attendance was over 2.5 million and over 10,000 per game. Caitlin Clark is a beast. She, in her own words, after scoring 14 points in two minutes and finishing with 45 points and 10 assists, confirmed that she is “that mutha fuca.”

Caitlin Clark set major WNBA rookie records, including most total points (769), most assists (337), and most three-pointers (122) in a single season. She also has the most single-season assists, with 337 total assists, breaking the overall WNBA single-season record previously held by Alyssa Thomas (316). She has the most career 20-point/10-assist games, and is the fastest player to reach 200 career three-pointers.

Clark is also the only WNBA player with 25 points and 10 assists in under 30 minutes, the most 20-point and 10-assist games in the 2026 season, and recorded the first 40+ point and 10+ assist performance in WNBA history (putting up 45 points and 10 assists against Seattle in 29 minutes played). As of today, the fastest ever to reach 500 points and 150 assist in a season.

Unfortunately, many in the league seem to miss, or ignore, this big picture, and instead display jealousy, hate, and pettiness because they are intensely jealous of Clark. Go figure. You sought more recognition, higher pay, chartered flights, yet display an overt disdain for the person responsible for such. Caitlyn Clark's extraordinary success has apparently made her the most hated player in WNBA history.

Their jealousy, hate, and pettiness are so loud that they can't comprehend that a person cannot force the public to love you, and that you cannot bite the hand that feeds you. Truth be told, it is reasonable to assume that CC’s largest fan base is black men. Why? Because black men hoop and ball, and only see talent when we evaluate talent on the court. Fck race, right hand or left hand, do you ball and represent, or not is the question.

People can like what they like. If you go to a restaurant, you can order what you like. I get tamales and enchiladas when I go to a Mexican restaurant because that is what I like. I don’t like fish tacos, so I do not order them. For years, the WNBA was a laughing stock of sports because few cared to watch their games. Don’t believe me, go back on YouTube and watch the WNBA championship victory parades.

Fans and consumers need a reason to watch and become emotionally invested. From a behavioral perspective, they need excitement, rivalry, a compelling storyline, and players they care to watch. They not only require stars who are exceptional at their sports, but also superstars. This is where Clark comes in.

Clark just wants to hoop and works to be the best; this is what fans like. We don't align with whiny people who complain 24/7 and attack the people who pay to see their games. Most are only watching because we come to view CC’s performance.

Caitlin Clark shattered 62 records during her historic 2024 WNBA rookie season with the Indiana Fever, including the most assists in a single game with 19. Candace Parker nailed it when she said these players need therapy over their jealousy of CC.

What we are seeing by the antagonism towards Clark is pure old envy. The others in the league do not like the inequity in attention, and they see it as a threat to established stars. Even to the extent of believing that they are entitled to fans’ attention. The level of arrogance and jealousy is beyond parody; in psychology, we call this upward social comparison.

Social Comparison Theory, first advanced by Leon Festinger in 1954, describes the need for humans to search for and utilize information about other motives for comparison. This behavior has two distinct sides: it can drive personal growth and inspiration, or it can trigger deep feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. It is the psychological process of comparing oneself to people who are perceived as superior in status, skill, or success.

With Caitlyn Clark, the WNBA got the superstar they required to elevate their entire league. This is the power of a superstar. A superstar can draw mass attention to the league, creating a rising tide that elevates it. People who previously had absolutely no interest in women’s basketball suddenly start watching games, buying tickets, purchasing merchandise, and arguing with strangers on the internet about a league they didn’t really care about a year earlier.

However, do you think the other women were happy with this outcome? No, they resented her for this. They despise her because she has the skill that they don’t have. She gets the fans that they want and don’t have. She brings the eyeballs they’ve been so desperate to get, and they can’t get. Caitlyn Clark does, and they hate her for it and take umbrage.

Clark’s fellow WNBA players are jealous of her. Many of these women have spent nearly their entire lives developing their identities around being exceptional basketball players only to watch Caitlyn Clark suddenly enter the WNBA and nearly immediately receive more money, attention, recognition, and popularity.

Funny thing is that they do not see their actions as a reflection of being bitter, envious, or jaundiced. Jealous people do not view or perceive themselves as jealous at all, but instead as completely justified in disliking the person who subconsciously makes them feel deeply insecure. How is this? It is because Clark is so exceptionally skilled at basketball, and having this spotlight and success threatens something central to their identity and sense of personal value. As a consequence, they deal with this discomfort by transforming feelings of inadequacy into what they consider a justified resentment towards the person who triggered those feelings.

They rationalize their hostility by convincing themselves that the other person deserves to be disliked, by searching for flaws and negative qualities in the person they envy to justify their resentment. Individually, they have built their entire identity around being great basketball players. But then when a superstar enters, like CC, bringing in more viewership, we compare it to the rest of the league, and we say, they are not so skilled after all, compared to Clark.

Clark’s success: other players compare themselves to someone they perceive as more successful and consequently experience feelings of inadequacy and insecurity. Caitlyn Clark’s success doesn’t just make her stand out. It unintentionally forces other players to question their own status, value, and importance.

Instead of embracing this gift, they go entirely left field. In her rookie year, she was the target of more flagrant fouls received than anyone in the league. They would rather see Clark fail, even when they would benefit from her success. They’d rather the whole ship go down without Caitlin Clark than her get praised. They’d rather see the whole league tank and see Caitlyn Clark disappear than watch CC elevate.

Feels like the WNBA doesn’t get it. In other major sports, they push and sell the stars. Imagine if the NHL did not embrace young Wayne Gretzky or the PGA didn’t embrace young Tiger Woods. Even the WNBA sports media acolytes despise her, as well as the majority of the progressive left.

USA Today writer Nancy Armour started a brouhaha after she published an opinion column where she linked Clark’s on-court flopping to the lynching of Emmett Till. According to Armour, Clark’s "histrionics" and complaints to referees were "putting other people in danger." Only a virtue-signaling racist dumb fck would equate Clark's complaints to the ghastly and gruesome 1955 racial lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till.

In the article she wrote:

It seems there is a white nationalist faction to Clark’s fandom that is deeply, deeply problematic, made even more so because the WNBA is made up predominantly of Black women, many of them queer. When Clark claims fouls that don’t exist, when she goes on profanity-laced tirades at referees, those racists see her as a white woman in need of saving and take matters into their own hands

Anyone that supports Clark, or has a positive view and affiliation with her, is also a target for smoke. A recent Daily Beast article on Clark’s teammate, Sophie Cunningham, authored by Laura Esposito, first few lines read:

“Sophie Cunningham appears to be of MAGA mindset. The WNBA star, who created a firestorm over her comments about transgender athletes, has also shared videos promoting anti-immigration and other right-wing sentiments.”

They are so petty and envious that the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) blocked official partner brands from monetizing her viral pointing meme. One must ask, what have you guys been doing for the last 30 years when one woman enters the league and already is the best point guard to ever touch the floor in the WNBA? The WNBA is a joke. They took America 250th off the all-star jerseys, after mostly black and lesbian players complained.

Throwing up air balls does not make you a spectator sport. Missing layups over and over and getting your own rebounds does not make you a sport worth watching. These players and writers are not too smart. They ignore that Clark improves the lives of players around her and in the league. Instead of acknowledging her talent and popularity, their focus is on how her success feels threatening to them. They focus on competitiveness and tell themselves that they dislike her simply because of it, and the attention she alone has brought to the league.

Clark’s popularity, skill, and success lift the rest of the league. They do not care about this because they are so consumed with envy that seeing the other person fail becomes more emotionally rewarding than experiencing the personal benefits of that person succeeding. For them, it is more essential to protect one’s ego and sense of self-worth than acting in one’s own rational self-interest.

Think about it: Clark stands with Barack Obama in a picture and has a good conversation, and Sophie Cunningham is being called a mega Barbie for not wanting boys’ and girls’ sports. And both of their freaking shoes sold out. Is that a message in there? I might have to think about this one. I find it very interesting, though.

I think it is a positive thing for Clark and Cunningham to cash out while they can and then leave the sport and just become the face of whatever company where they’ll make the most money. They need to get away from that horrible institution they call women’s basketball. If those two leave, it will probably just go belly up, which it should’ve a long time ago.

It was absolutely ridiculous that Sophie was not invited to participate in the three-point competition, while she is one of the top 3 in three-point gunners in the league (can you say no marketing skills)? But that is just me. The lack of awareness and jealousy is unbelievable. I guarantee they are unable to see their own position. They think they have the moral high ground, but they don’t, because the WNBA is a circus. It is more akin to a reality TV show than a professional sports league.

Parents and girls are looking for role models. They're not looking for mean, dirty players of bad character. Goodness is being chosen and rewarded. Good basketball skills are being rewarded. What mad parent wants their girls to become a dirty player in life? The old guard had time to build. Yes, they play well but didn't market to thier fan's whom buy.

There is no gravitational pull for anyone else besides Clark and a few others (many Fever players), but in the WNBA, commentators and reporters included, fail to recognize this.

Case in point, after the All-Star game, Colin Salao wrote a piece titled “WNBA Players Continue to Call for More Rest Time After All-Star Weekend.” Players say they need more time to recover after the three-day event. Wasn’t walking up and down the court rest? A 40-game season, y’all don’t even play half the amount of games the NBA does. The WNBA can’t even play a regular 48-minute game. You want respect? Play an additional 2 minutes a quarter. They’ve never had a real job. Imagine if they had to work an 8-hour shift? They couldn’t make it. But More money, less work, am I right?

Imagine getting a million dollars to play basketball for 4 months of the year and still being entitled and ungrateful.

Never has an organization been more committed to destroying itself than the WNBA. It’s remarkable.

If this was not enough, now we have Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton curse out two teen girls for wearing XXXY athletics shirts, calling them "f*cking insane."

Adam Silver better hire someone tough to turn this mess around because hardworking fans are not going to put up with this s###. WNBA players and writers are trying to have control of something they can never have control of: “the fans”, but they can’t see or accept that.

Started July 25, 2026. Finished July 28, 2026. I need 16 more to reach 60 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks for making me 19 in history.