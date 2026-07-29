ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Anne Emerson Hall's avatar
Anne Emerson Hall
6h

After seeing what Alyssa Thomas perpetrated on Caitlyn Clark, I believe every word you wrote.

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Ira's avatar
Ira
4hEdited

What do we have here? I don't watch much pro sports any more. Do we have isolated hard-play events or do we have a systematic pattern of repeated abuse? From the articles I've read about this, it seems we have a systematic pattern of repeated abuse.

I ride public transit in Oakland. Once or twice a month, a black dude comes on to a bus (it's always a black dude).....Ccomes on the bus tossing off (just because he wants everyone to know how he REALLY feels) loud f-bombs using white as the modifier to a pejorative object, "mfkrs".

My last such encounter, (seeing as Alonzo or whatever his name was didn't have 2 or three of his "road-dogs" with him) I muttered that horrible N-word as the walked by my seat. He heard it. He didn't like it of course, and he started hollering at me. I stood up. He kept walking. Then he further hollered, "I don't owe you nuthin"! I hollered back, "you owe me the same fkng respect that you demand for yourself!"

Damn!! the bus sure was quiet. Alonzo sat down. When I got off the bus, I made sure to make eye contact with him. I sneered so that he could see it. He stayed in his seat. I don't like to spend my time risking my life trying to get basic respect and decent treatment from savages. However, if I have to behave like a savage too, I still can go there, even though I'm no longer young.

My opinion:

I estimate that If Caitlin Clark was black, we probably wouldn't be on this topic. EVERYONE would be celebrating her & her accomplishments. WNBA arenas would be orgiastic love-fests. I don't know what big percentage of black America REALLY, REALLY hates people who don't look like them but I'm pretty sure it's a significant number.

My advice to Caitlin Clark: Put on some muscle, learn how to hurt someone so that they'll never forget. Then when someone attacks you, "just because", you'll have other options. Caitlin honey, if you break just one nose, everyone will leave you alone after that. Otherwise, you might as well go home now.

Going back to the early 1970s, We were all getting along OK. And then came the imposition of identity politics, which loosed swarms of demons on all of us. I don't think that is any longer the case. We probably all need each other more than many people want to realize. It just doesn't seem to be working out, at present. The hour, I believe, is becoming late.

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