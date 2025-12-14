I have been meaning to write on this for a while. However, things happen, and it is like that sometimes. But a little background first.

Once upon a time, race hustling was viewed positively within the black community. It didn’t mean the same thing as today. When I was growing up, it referred to people hustling to sell products made specifically for the black community. Mostly, these were beauty products (hair and cosmetics), music (CDs, tapes, parties, and concerts), and arts (jewelry, books, plays, and paintings). Comedians, especially those who made race the central theme of their jokes, were part of this, too. Overall, it was about promoting culture for profit. People worked hard to get their creations out into the world. I know because I was one of them—selling books at local events and street corners, throwing parties. It was as American as it gets—exercising personal agency through entrepreneurship.

That’s one reason why a significant portion of my library is filled with books by self-published authors, and why my eye for art has developed into what it is today. Outside of a festival at a public park, the best place to sell books is at events featuring local sculptors, painters, and graphic artists. It had a dual benefit: not only did I sell books, but I also learned from these creative folks and absorbed their knowledge of their craft—often shared without prompting.

One event I recall during one of the many National Black Arts Festivals I read and held signings at, I was paired with this guy, I think he was from Mississippi. He was a painter. After our event, we went back to the section where free alcohol was provided to the artists. We drank, observed the women, drank, and chopped it up. His medium was Acrylic on canvas; he said he liked the fact that it dried quickly.

Dude loved his craft, and it showed. He told me who he was influenced by, and as usual, I had never heard of these cats. They were Joseph Delaney and William Henry Johnson. The way he spoke of them made me feel embarrassed for never having heard of them. So I found out about them, and this was the late 1980s and pre-Internet.

Born in Knoxville in 1904, Joseph Delaney was a different breed of painter. Like most, before learning about him, when it came to black painters, I was stuck on the big three: Jacob Lawrence, Ernie Barnes, and Romare Bearden.

Although many would say he was famous for his expressive urban realism displayed in his lively depictions of New York City street life, in particular crowds, parades, subways, and everyday scenes, to me, his work captures motion and atmosphere, especially his single-subject works. He often used strong contour lines to define figures and objects, giving his compositions, executed mainly in oil paints, a sense of movement and immediacy, and his color choices were rich and often warm. He arranged figures in rhythmic, almost musical patterns across the canvas. His paintings were a type of human-centered storytelling.

Joseph Delaney, Woman in Striped Dress, 1964, oil on board; Seated Woman with High Heels, c. 1955; Penn Station at War Time, oil on canvas, 1943; The Artist Party, c. 1941

William Henry Johnson was born a few years before Delaney in 1901. Although I am no art critic, and maintain an incommodious and curbed knowledge of art, from my view, in style, Jones is the 180-degree opposite of Delaney Johnson. He painted in a naturalistic, realist style; his heavy use of black outlines gives his images a carved, woodcut-like clarity, reminding me of primitive folk art, yet technically sophisticated in composition and rhythm. He used strong outlined forms and emotional color choices in his paintings of simplified, flat shapes with intentional distortion, and bold, saturated colors, arranged in strong graphic patterns.

Training for War, Circa 1942; I Baptize Thee, circa 1940; Sailors’ Dance Hall, 1944

If it was not for these men, hustling to prove their art was worthy and had value, I may not have heard of them from that painter, I think from Mississippi, who introduced them to me.

Fast forward to now. Race hustling is a disgusting act, says me. It had nothing to do with agency or self-determination anymore, but rather clickbait and rage. It is no longer a productive behavior. Instead of being about “promoting culture for profit,” and folks working “hard to get their creations out into the world,” it appears its most important purpose is to divide and create anger and animosity among the black population. It proves Thomas Sowell correct when he stated:

“Racism is not dead, but it is on life support - kept alive by politicians, race hustler’s and from people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racist”.

Take what happened this past October, regarding the official social-media account of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), when they shared a video showing a group of young black men, with on-screen text suggesting they were threatening ICE agents and stating there was a cartel “bounty” on their heads. The post included a warning: “If you threaten or lay hands on our law enforcement officers, we will hunt you down … we’ll see you cowards, soon.”

Almost immediately, social-media users identified an earlier version of the same clip in which the men had made similar gestures, but the caption and context were different: the threat was jokingly directed at Iran, not ICE officers, meaning the DHS version had likely been altered or miscontextualized. The usual suspects faked fronted to be offended, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, who condemned the post as deceptive, calling on DHS Director Kristi Noem to delete it and answer for it in Congress. Swalwell wrote publicly: “Kristi — DELETE THIS TWEET or answer for it in Congress. It’s FAKE.”

Roland Martin was one of the loudest to speak on the subject repeatedly. Roland Martin, the most confident wrong person in the world. The world, and a person who has never studied anything except a menu. Just hearing Roland Martin’s voice makes me want to vomit. As I think with all things he gets upset about, I just think he is mad because he’s out of BBQ Sauce and Insulin.

I read once that “For those accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.” This is Martin and many other race hustlers to a tee. They are so rich, they have to find something to complain about.

In response, DHS defended the posting, claiming it downloaded the video directly from the original account after it had already gained thousands of likes and comments endorsing violence against ICE officers, and denied any AI-alteration or editing.

The fact was that “DHS did not edit, change, use AI, or in any other manner or form alter this video. It was downloaded directly from this individual’s account on Friday, October 17th after it had already acquired over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments urging individuals to target our ICE officers.”

The incident fueled broader concerns about government use of manipulated media on social platforms, especially under Noem’s watch, and sparked a heated debate about the ethics and risks of such posts. Joy Reid has deleted her rant on the DHS situation from her Instagram as she’s realised it was all a lie, but no retraction or statement made to clear things up to her audience.

Historically, nothing wrong with classic race hustling. From musicians to comedians, this has been the law of the land. But this incessant victim, woe is me stuff has to end, especially if it emanates from the vocal cords of rich cats the likes of Joy Reid, Roland Martin, Tiffany Cross, Gayle King, and others.

Then, there is my concern with accuracy. How do people do their research? It took me less than a minute to see that there were 2 different videos, just by checking the background. Meaning, confirmed he did film that video, IT WAS NOT AI.

Common sense would tell you that this video was suspect from the beginning. I have never seen any young black people who cared about foreign affairs. I knew this was a lie. Ain’t no teenager worried about Iran. These people are so gullible. Yes, a group of urban black teens is discussing Iran. Next up, a group of sixty-year-old Swedish men discuss life on Beale Street in the 70’s. This kid likely doesn’t even know where Iowa is, let alone Iran. These boys have no clue where Iran is or what Iran is. The only Iran they know about is Iran from the police.

ICE and DHS have more serious jobs to be doing than making up crap to go after people who are not within their scope of work. Not to mention, I don’t understand blacks protesting ICE removing illegal aliens who are taking and raising the prices of resources they need? Yeah, he cares about Iran. So educated.

I suspect that they do this to the black community because they want all 44 million of us to react, not understanding that it’s that many of us. All I am saying is if you hustle using race as a centerpiece, hustle to sell products made specifically for the black community, or any ethnic community, and make the best products to sell to everyone. This race hustling, the way the wealthy black elite do it, is only going to create and maintain a permanent victim class designed to be continuously exploited and manipulated for political gain. The internet is forever, and they got the books.