Before I start, I have to get something off my mind. In a recent essay I wrote in which I attempted to explain how Fyodor Dostoevsky taught me more about “socialism, communism, and revolutionary violence” than any writing by Marx or Engels, it was brought to my attention that I did not make any reference to Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. I will state for the record that, although I consider myself a voracious reader, I have never read the book. So it is hard to discuss something I have never read on my own. Maybe this is a bad habit, but if I ain’t read something, I don’t think I would be able to explain it from how I see stuff. Plus, I should be embarrassed, but I am not, that I have never read it.

With that in the past tense, I’ve noticed over the past few years a rise in sociopathic thinking among many across the nation. This is particularly evident in the rise of pro-Palestinian and Hamas sentiment displayed by some across the nation.

By sociopath, I am referring to an informal term often used to describe someone with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). While not a clinical diagnosis in itself, “sociopath” generally refers to a pattern of behavior and personality traits. These include a disregard for rules and laws, a lack of empathy, manipulativeness, impulsivity, aggression or hostility, having or forming superficial relationships, and difficulty forming genuine, long-term emotional bonds. More importantly, they exhibit no remorse or guilt. I will include some of the required readings in my Neuroanatomy and Behavior class to assist me herein.

Researchers have found that people who meet criteria for antisocial personality disorder, or who are labeled as sociopaths/psychopaths, often show distinctive patterns in the brain. While no single “sociopath brain scan” exists, studies in neuroscience and neuroimaging point to structural and functional differences in key brain regions.

Take prefrontal cortex dysfunction, for example. In my class, I teach that typical os sociopaths, the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) show reduced activity or gray matter (unmyelinated axons, glial cells, for example) volume (as with people with obsessive-compulsive disorder), and that these regions are crucial for impulse control, moral reasoning, emotion regulation, and decision-making. Dysfunction here is linked to poor judgment, impulsivity, and inability to foresee consequences.

There are also Amygdala abnormalities. Many studies report reduced amygdala volume and lower activity in sociopathic or psychopathic individuals. The amygdala regulates fear, empathy, and emotional learning, so dysfunction here contributes to blunted empathy and a lack of fear conditioning (not learning from punishment). In concert, reduced connectivity between the amygdala and prefrontal cortex (particularly the uncinate fasciculus white-matter tract). This weak communication may explain the inability to regulate emotional impulses with higher-order reasoning.

There is more neurological evidence ( overactive striatum, reduced physiological arousal, and mirror neuron system differences. All which suggest ) sociopaths may be more driven by immediate rewards than long-term outcomes, show reduced physiological arousal (low resting heart rate, reduced skin conductance), making them less reactive to stress or punishment, contributing to “fearlessness,” and possibly explaining reduced empathy.

I mention this to suggest that, based on observation singularly, many of these folks we are seeing protesting and rioting against Israel, on behalf of Palestine and Hamas, overtly display symptomology reflective of a sociopathic comportment. One behavior indicative of this is the mindless, repetitive chant of “Free Palestine,” by folks marching through the streets with a chilling, zombie-like detachment, mimicking human emotion without truly feeling it, driven by impulse rather than empathy or conscience.

This is why the collateral between sociopathic behavior and the behavior of anti-ICE and pro-Hamas supporters who yell “Free Palestine,” and “Abolish ICE,” is a perfect fit, because you cannot tell me that these people are not mentally ill. To keep it a thow-wow, to me, watching the live action role play tough guy, caring protestor, wannabe gangster is like watching the Animal Planet or National Geographic.

The signs of a collective sociopathy among this bunch is growing and as been evident for a few years now. Let’s use what we observed in April-May 2024, with respect to the behavior by participants at the UCLA pro-Hamas/Palestine protests. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up a “solidarity encampment” on campus, erecting tents, barricades (plywood pallets, metal fences, etc.) around protest areas. Jewish students and others reported that they had been harassed with slurs, threatened, or verbally attacked at the protests or in relation to them. There were also claims of discrimination (blocking access, exclusion from certain campus areas) or being prevented from attending class in some instances during the protests.

It was the same at Harvard. In Spring 2024, students set up a pro-Palestine encampment in Harvard Yard, under the banner of groups including “Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine” (HOOP) and the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC). This faction of pro-Hamas students removed posters put up by other groups (posters of infants or hostages), and engaged in behavior judged as intimidation of others (blocking photography, camera filming) or exclusion of those with differing opinions. They even divided themselves into teams by risk tolerance: (“red team” willing to be arrested, a “yellow team” handling supplies.”)

Harvard suspended or placed on probation dozens of students for violations related to protests (unsanctioned encampments, misuse of campus spaces, disruption of normal activities). In addition, the University altered access to Harvard Yard in anticipation of protests; made announcements about rules. In one incident (a “die-in” protest at the Business School), a dispute arose: an Israeli or Jewish student apparently walked around filming the protestors; some protestors attempted to block his camera and escort him away.

One would have thought that this mind virus was as infectious as SARS-CoV-2. because it spread elsewhere, with the most recognizable and pronounced occurring at Columbia University. The severity or prevalence of physical confrontation and of physical violence inside the encampment cannot be overstated.

In early May 2025, there was a large pro-Palestinian/Hamas protest in Columbia’s Butler Library (Lawrence A. Wien Reading Room) during reading week. protesters occupied part of the library. They displayed Palestinian flags; some defaced property with messages (one reported message: “Columbia will burn”). Many participants wore masks. Some reportedly bypassed security to enter the library, all chanting “Free Palestine,” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” In the end, hundreds were arrested. Columbia imposed suspensions, probation, bans from campus, and even expulsions in some cases. Columbia labelled some groups responsible and took disciplinary action. It was evident that this was not an organic protest, just look at the tents, almost identical, in the photo below.

Although it is factual that the chant “Free Palestine” is a political slogan commonly used at protests, rallies, and demonstrations related to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, it has become more than a call for Palestinian self-determination, freedom from occupation, and statehood. It now carries implications of supporting violence or the elimination of Israel as a state, frequently shouted by sociopaths, will and committed to doing whatever in its name, without any feelings of shame, guilt, or remorse.

Here are some recent instances from 2023, to date, where the chant “Free Palestine” or variants thereof have been linked to violent incidents, confrontations, violence, hate speech, or criminal acts.

In the Fall of 2023, a Jewish man was killed after he was attacked by pro-Hamas supporters in an altercation in Thousand Oaks, California at in Westlake Village. Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old man, died of a blunt force injury

During the same time period, in the Los Angeles/Westlake Village area, a man who broke into a Jewish family’s home was reported to have yelled “Free Palestine” and “Kill Jews.” Daniel Garcia was arrested on suspicion of stalking and making criminal threats after he was accused of attempting to kick in the back door.

In New York City in May 2024 , at a 5th-grade graduation in Brooklyn, a Jewish couple was assaulted by members of another family who shouted “Free Palestine!” and other slurs. The husband was beaten, and the son who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

On Aug 12, 2024, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, a man who allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” before slashing a Jewish man was charged with a hate crime, according to New York City police. Victor Sumpter , a 22-year-old, stabbed a Jewish man while yelling, “Free Palestine.” The victim survived.

Tarek Bazrouk was indicted on federal hate-crime charges for three separate assaults of Jewish victims at protests in NYC (Apr 15, 2024; Dec 9, 2024; Jan 6, 2025). The 20-year-old New York City resident with three federal hate crimes following a series of violent antisemitic attacks targeting Jewish individuals: (1) In lower Manhattan, at a protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, Bazrouk — wearing a green Hamas-style headband — lunged at a group of pro-Israel demonstrators, and kicked a Jewish college student in the stomach. The victim had been singing Jewish songs alongside peers wearing kippahs and holding Israeli flags. December 9, 2024, (2) In upper Manhattan, near a university campus, Bazrouk stole an Israeli flag from one Jewish student and then, when the student tried to retrieve it, punched him in the face, and (3) On January 6, 2025, at Gramercy Park, during another protest, Bazrouk approached a third Jewish victim who was wearing an Israeli flag, a Star of David necklace, and a hat bearing the Israeli flag. After making physical contact, Bazrouk punched the man in the nose with a closed fist.

On Apr 16, 2025, Cody Balmer , the man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania’s executive mansion early Sunday, dialed 911 after the attack and suggested he was upset by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to newly released search warrants. Balmer was charged with terrorism, attempted murder, and arson, and reportedly made statements indicating anger toward Shapiro over his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his Jewish faith. Balmer is awaiting trial.

On May 21, 2025, two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.. The suspect in custody, Elias Rodriguez , has been charged with federal hate crimes and murder. According to charging papers, the suspect told police he did it “for Palestine, for Gaza.” Witnesses and official sources say that after being taken into custody, he chanted “Free, free Palestine.”

On June 1, 2025. Boulder, Colorado, a man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman , allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” while throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of demonstrators who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages. Several people and a dog were injured. He is charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder and assault.

This past September, 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the attack, 1 killed and 2 wounded in a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire. The shooter shouted “Free Palestine!” before he opened fire. Most mainstream media outlets, like NBC, did not mention this fact in their articles.

I do not know what it is, but it seems that “Free Palestine” has become the new Allahu Akbar. Both are used to justify violence and are hateful rhetoric that encourages some people to kill. There is a difference between free speech and verbal threats, but when that speech is followed by actions such as bombings and shootings, that is a completely different story. It’s always funny how the “peaceful” side is the most violent. If they like Palestine so much, why don’t they go there?

Extremism is the problem. Making it exclusively about antisemitism makes it seem as though special treatment is for only one group, while other victims of far-left extremist ideology and dogma are not protected in the same way. It also puts an unnecessary spotlight on said group, which encourages hatred and/or violence towards said group. This is a true indicator of mental illness, and it all makes sense if we look at data collected over the past five years on mental illness, in particular, Depression in America.

In 2021, an article published in Psychology Today cited a study by Kirkegaard (2020), suggesting that “people who are more liberal, especially those identifying as ‘extremely liberal,” are more likely to have mental health problems.” Similar findings were reported by the American Enterprise Institute in 2022. They noted:

Liberals, especially liberal women, are significantly less likely to be happy with their lives and satisfied with their “mental health”, compared to their conservative peers aged from 18-55. This is the big takeaway from the 2022 American Family Survey, a striking new poll from YouGov and the Deseret News, which found that liberals are about 15 percentage points less likely to be “completely satisfied” with their lives.

In 2023, a team of Columbia epidemiologists reported support for an increased level of mental illness among U.S. teens. After examining survey data from over eighty-six thousand twelfth graders over thirteen years, they observed that although rates of depression have been rising among this population, rates increased the greatest among self-described progressive teens, especially liberal girls from low-income families.

The authors hypothesize that left-leaning teens may have been deeply affected by Donald Trump’s election as president, socioeconomic inequality, and other factors. “They state:

American adults who identify as politically liberal have long reported lower levels of happiness and psychological well-being than conservatives, a trend that mental-health experts suspect is at least partly explained by liberals’ tendency to spend more time worrying about stress-inducing topics like racial injustice, income inequality, gun violence, and climate change.

So if the data shows that self-identified progressives (especially younger adults) report higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to conservatives, what does it mean? For starters, Progressives often place strong emphasis on empathy, systemic injustice, and global crises, issues that can feel overwhelming and unsolvable, leading to a sense of hopelessness or despair. Add to this the spaces they occupy tend to amplify outrage, constant exposure to injustices, and moral purity tests (factors that correlate with stress and depressive symptoms). This makes them more likely to value conformity and unity over critical thought and dissent. This means they manifest behaviors more akin to cult members than free thinkers, and can be easily influenced and led by their beliefs.

Members may fear speaking up or questioning dominant narratives, lest they be seen as insufficiently “woke” or complicit in oppression, because all issues for them are framed in absolute moral terms (“silence is violence,” “you’re either with us or against us”), which can suppress nuanced discussion.

Progressives may be more vulnerable to depression partly because of demographics and value orientation toward injustice and systemic problems. Within progressive groups, groupthink and moral conformity pressures can intensify stress or depressive symptoms, which often result in feelings of homicidal and suicidal ideation.

The left has never had any sense of self-awareness. They incite violence, openly engage in it, and then point fingers at everyone else when their actions get called into question. This is basic sociopathic, and even worse, cultist behavior, and there is a reason why sociopaths are attracted to cults.

Despite their difficulty with empathy, sociopaths can still crave status, identity, and structure. A cult provides a ready-made in-group where loyalty is valued above moral conscience, and can offer a shield from accountability, since group actions are justified as serving a “higher cause.” Sociopaths of the “Free Palestine” variety find in cults a social ecosystem where their traits are normalized rather than stigmatized.

I work with some of these radical leftists. They genuinely believe that society is going to collapse soon. They’ve been radicalized by the media they consume, and it’s sad to see. Their brainwashing is complete. It doesn’t matter what you say or do; they will still believe the lies, even insofar as to kill in the name of their beliefs. Shooting at ICE agents and facilities, fire bombing Tesla dealerships, and shooting people while singing “Free Palestine” is only the beginning.

They’ve gone from shouting “Allahu Akbar” to “Free Palestine.” So stop expecting them to tone down the rhetoric. I always knew that Free Palestine BS was going to cause an event like the ones presented above, but the fool in me thought it would remain overseas.

What’s wrong with these young kids? I can say that many of them are getting indoctrinated in our schools, and online, it’s just crazy. Every one of these people who yell Free Palestine during their crimes should be charged as terrorists. Committing violence or a threat against citizens to achieve a political goal is the base definition of terrorism.

This is not a gun problem. Those have been here since the founding of the country. We have a mental illness problem, where much of the country refuses to acknowledge it. The only people saying “Free Palestine” are jihadist terrorist sympathizers, like the fanboys of Hamas.

I would have thought this would have been clear after what happened with Charlie Kirk, but I guess not. So I will say it again, arm yourself and be ready for anything, head on a swivel. How many more times does this kind of crap have to happen before we get that through our thick heads? How is it supposed to help Palestine with folks, shooting and killing ordinary citizens?

Anyone who commits an act like this should be immediately charged with domestic terrorism. I don’t care if he/she says anything at all. This would take the state out of the equation and make this a federal crime. We need to get tough on these extremists once and for all, quit messing around, and make it clearly understood that these acts will not be tolerated. It’s beyond time to get tough on crime. How can you go into a country club, shoot it up, and kill a person and get charged with 2nd degree murder? This was premeditated.

We are on the verge of a huge change in society. We have allowed this anti-American chaos for way too long. This is how college indoctrination works, and it cannot be fixed fast enough, and that’s why we are going to witness a revolution.

So don’t get it twisted, this boils down to Hamas, not Palestinians. One poll has noted that 71% of all Palestinians supported Hamas’s decision to attack Israel on October 7, and 70% were satisfied with the role Hamas has played during the war.

These cultists have to be stopped. Live free or die now means everyone should be armed and ready to defend themselves at all times. This is how things will be, unless these cats screaming and chanting “Free Palestine” get a shipment of free pagers.