ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Mike Mac's avatar
Mike Mac
6h

I'm an old white guy and I know who Afroman man is but only because of the 'got high' song. I saw something about his court case a couple weeks ago but never really paid any attention to it. I'm so glad I read this article and found out the whole story. Thank you for sharing. Now I'm gonna have to go listen to the songs. As an aside, I also totally support our police, but when they do something wrong, they need to be called out just like any of us.

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David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
9h

Now my stomach hurts from laughing! But on a serious note, an excellent post! The "powers that be" have gone way to far in abusing "We the People" who created government in the first place.

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