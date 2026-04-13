Whenever I travel, stateside or abroad, there are a few things by habit I do. First, when abroad, I find someone who can get me a gat and some smoke. Basic survival principle. I know it is unseemly and in many cases against the law, well, it puts me at ease, and not the first time I MAY have broken the law - domestic, internationally, or otherwise. Domestically (since I have gat and will travel), I look out for locals with clout, as we call it in Memphis, to roam the streets in the newly apprenticed unknown territory, freely. Not as if I am afraid or need permission, but rather out of respect.

In 1984, I earned a Summer fellowship in the Psychology Department at the University of Delaware. It was for minority students who had met the standard entry requirements to be accepted into their graduate school to complete studies for a Ph.D in psychology. Only those they would consider were included. My area was computational application and behavior. It was where I first learned to program on a Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) VAX-11/780 and VAX-9000 line Unix-based systems, and the C programming language.

I met a cat named Pistol, who was from Philadelphia. I don’t know why he was called that because I never saw him with a pistol. In fact, he was always fascinated with what I toted. He always said “you Memphis cats a trip.” He introduced me to everybody, including university and street folks. He was both my connection to others in the area and a representative for me in Newark, Delaware, and Philadelphia, especially the Parkside neighborhood. This is how I see keeping it real—not asking for permission or checking in, but rather respecting someone who can inform and introduce you into a new and unfamiliar environment.

In the world of Hip-hop, when people say someone is the “realest,” they’re not talking about technical skill as much as authenticity and credibility. The rapper is seen as genuinely living what they rap about, not faking a lifestyle for image or sales. Their lyrics feel honest, raw, and personal. Tupac Shakur is often called “real” because he spoke openly about poverty, violence, politics, and his own struggles.

“Real” rappers are believed to tell true stories or at least emotionally truthful ones about street life, trauma, success, or social issues. Nas is praised for vividly describing real-life experiences in albums like Illmatic. Fans believe the rapper has actually lived the life they describe, whether that’s hustling, hardship, or survival. Thus, a “real” rapper doesn’t switch up to follow trends or go mainstream. They keep their identity and message consistent.

Still, “Realest rapper” is subjective, and it depends on what a listener values. I value authenticity, emotional honesty, and social consciousness or integrity. For me, it is more of a cultural compliment than a measurable title. In my southern worldview, I consider Outkast, Fred the Godson, 8-Ball, Nas, Immortal Technique, MF Doom, Big L, Tupac, Shawty Lo, the Goodie Mob, No Limit Camp, 3-6 Mafia, and UGK real. Not to forget, the 2 Live Crew. I recognize my Southern bias is showing, but you get the point.

The 2 Live Crew, with the Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc. decision, got more props than most from me back in the day with their famous U.S. Supreme Court case involving their parody of Roy Orbison’s song Oh, Pretty Woman.

They created a raunchy parody version of “Oh, Pretty Woman.” The copyright holder, Acuff-Rose Music, sued for copyright infringement. At issue was 2 Live Crew’s parody protected as fair use, or did it illegally copy the original song? In 1994, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of 2 Live Crew, saying their parody could qualify as fair use, even though it was commercial and used parts of the original song. The Court emphasized that parody has social value because it comments on or criticizes the original work. In other words, just because something makes money doesn’t mean it’s not fair use. This case became a landmark in copyright law, expanding protection for parody, satire, and creative expression, especially in music, comedy, and media.

As it stands presently, I have decided to add Afroman to this list (shout out AllStar JR).

Afroman built his career on humor, lo-fi production, and storytelling rooted in everyday life, and his breakout hit Because I Got High became one of the most recognizable novelty rap songs of the early 2000s. Real name Joseph Edgar Foreman, born in Los Angeles in 1974, he started recording music at home in the 1990s, selling tapes locally and performing independently. Eventually, “Because I Got High” (2000) spread through Napster and was eventually picked up by Universal Records, which gave it a wider release. It was even nominated for a Grammy Award.

Afroman became extremely wealthy off of this single song, but this is not why I have crowned him the REALEST RAPPER EVER. It is because of his actions after the police raided his home and destroyed his property.

The defamation case involving Afroman is one of the more unusual recent First Amendment cases I can recall, and involves music, police, and satire. In August 2022, sheriff’s deputies in Adams County, Ohio, raided Afroman’s home. The warrant was based on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking. Little or no meaningful evidence was found, and no charges were filed. The raid caused property damage (doors, gate, security system) and involved the seizure of cash, some of which Afroman later claimed was missing. Afroman was not even home during the raid.

After the raid, Afroman turned the experience into content, releasing songs and music videos like “Lemon Pound Cake,” “Will You Help Me Repair My Door,” and several others named after police who took part in the raid. He used home security footage of the raid in music videos that portrayed officers in a mocking, comedic way, and sold merchandise and monetized the content. These videos went viral, gaining millions of views. He aimed to recover damages and publicly criticize the police’s actions.

In 2023, seven officers (deputies, sergeants, and a detective) sued Afroman. They claimed defamation (false statements harming reputation), false light (portraying them misleadingly), invasion of privacy, and misappropriation of likeness (using their images for profit), seeking nearly $4 million in damages

Afroman argued that his work was satire and artistic expression, and a commentary on police conduct, which he stated was a matter of public concern. Given that the officers were public officials, they must meet a higher legal standard to prove “actual malice.” The jury decided in Afroman’s favor completely. Meaning, an artist can use real footage of police and mock them publicly for profit.

This should have been a no-brainer. Afroman has every right to clown them; he is already quite a gentleman not to spew out of pure rage for something he never did, it’s a win for the law and justice. The police who abused Afroman’s minor-aged children and their mother (Afroman’s wife) should be charged with assault, battery, unlawful destruction of property, illegal search, and so much more. The officers should be thankful they all have jobs and are not in prison right now for their actions.

I watched “Will you help me repair my gate?“ and have been tracking it since. The amount of cultural impact this is making is astounding, and I love it almost as much as I love lemon pound cake. I cannot leave out “Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera,” “Randy Walters is a Son of a Bitch” and “Licc’em Low Lisa.”

The police also took the cash they found, and when he went to collect it, a major portion was missing. What’s even funnier is that the woman working the desk at the cop shop is the person who told him money was missing. He had no idea - she told him there was a discrepancy between what they had counted and what they were returning, and it was all on film because the TV news crew was there.

It was $5,000, and $400 of it was missing when he reclaimed it. The crooked law enforcement thought that all white jurors would grant them a golden parachute, but their white-skinned privilege didn't work for them that day. Although Afroman won the case, the judge ordered him to pay 50% of the court fees. He is not walking away with any compensation to the city. This has never happened before. If you won your case, you don’t normally split court costs with the people who sued you. So now, people are hoping Afroman appeals that decision. I think Afroman may turn this judge into a song.

Imagine being so trash at policing that you couldn’t even find weed at Afroman’s house. I put Afoman right up there with Uncle Luke Skywalker, fighting the system. Not only a win for constitutional rights and for Afroman, but a gigantic win for content creators. Lying cops describing how the stigma of being falsely accused destroys their lives is priceless. Basically, they shouldn't do things you'd be ashamed of if they went viral.

These cops couldn’t behave in court and were supposed to uphold the law? GTFOH. Sorry, didn’t know it's, "Don’t question us, don’t criticize us, obey us" instead of "protect and serve." The police lady crying while her own dedicated Afroman song is playing in court absolutely fried me, and the other cop said a lot of nothing, just playing the victim. Reckon when police (the dirty ones) ask for sympathy, they know their department did evil, but can’t even own up to it.

The police caused $24,000 in damage and left his home unsafe for his family, including his kids (no front door). Here’s a concept for our so-called justice system: In some countries, the cops have to refund innocent people for the damage they cause to their homes.

These diss tracks against individual cops are the most gangster shit I’ve ever seen. Had they never taken him to court, I would have never known of these songs. In fact, this trial was the best publicity Afroman has had in 26 years. If I were the Lemon Pound Cake cop, I would be making and selling my own merch. The best part of the bodycam footage was when they opened the safe and one cop said, “He must have known we were coming.” Couldn’t be a mistake or bad intel. That cop already decided Afroman was a drug and sex trafficker, and refused to accept any lack of evidence. Dude shouldn’t be a mall security guard with those leaps of logic.

This trial is the best thing to happen to the American legal system in like ever. And they say we don't have culture. Afroman’s 30-minute cross-examination on the stand is 30 minutes of gold; you could teach at least 6 different law school classes on his testimony alone. Plus, lying cops describing how the stigma of being falsely accused destroys their lives is priceless. This is exactly why our forefathers wanted freedom of speech. Arguing that “It’s not fair to be held accountable, and that I should not have my behavior exposed because it scares me of facing consequences for my actions,” is crazy to think. Now they must live with knowing that every Afroman concert will have some of these songs; cops can’t just relocate away from this scandal.

So if you get a chance to watch the trial, I advise you to do so. Pure comedy. Watching a black man wearing a suit made like the American flag and rapping about cops who wronged him is the most American thing I've seen in a looooooooooooooooong time.

Randy: “He’s been making songs about my wife sleeping with other men!”



Lawyer: “Is she?”



Randy: “… I… I don’t know.”

Writing a song about boning his wife and then him having to say for the record that he wasn’t sure it didn’t happen is an all-time move.

The sheriff’s deputies in Adams County, Ohio, not only lost this case, but they also managed to make the whole thing known worldwide. I’m outside of Ohio, and yet I was fully invested in it from beginning to end. This is both one of the funniest beefs in the history of mankind and one of the most important free speech/property rights/abuse of power legal cases ever. Watch the videos and laugh your ass off, but also pay attention to what's happening in court. Afroman is standing up for all our rights right now.

It’s crazy that almost every cop on the raid has a criminal history. I know there is a nationwide police shortage, but holy hell, and rappers dropping diss tracks on police officers. What a time to be alive. This is exactly the kind of thing the 1st Amendment was meant to protect - a citizen speaking out against government abuse. Like they say, when life gives you lemons, you make lemon pound cake.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo.