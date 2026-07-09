I love music. I come from a family with a deep musical history. My Great Aunt, Evelyn “Whip” Young, left home at 16 to play alto saxophone for B.B. King. Her two sons were high school band directors who could play over twenty instruments each. My pops and his boys once were studio musicians for Stax Records, and my mother and her high school friend, Carla Thomas (Rufus Thomas’s Daughter), had a singing group together. Issac Hayes lived two blocks away from me. His studio was the first one I ever saw, and he invited me in when I was in the 6th grade. The only other studios I saw or went in before me, and boys had our own in my warehouse on 140 Walker Street in Atlanta in the late 80s, were Carl's house across from my home growing up in Memphis. He had a pool too and wrote songs for the Emotions and other Stax artists. Another friend of my mom and her sisters was Josephine Bridges, who also wrote songs and was a producer for Stax Records.

Personally, I read and write music, play all percussion instruments, and during concert season, I played the chimes, marimba, and timpani. During Parade season, I played tenor and bass drums (snare if we were short a few folks). I can also play a little bass, keyboard, and strum a guitar lick or two. But I'm fckd up, I mean I know the original Lullaby was written by Johannes Brahms.

I have made music my entire life and still do so. Used to have a full studio in my house for over 4 decades. Everyone from MC Breed (RIP), Little John, Mook B, DFL, Too Short, Shawty Lo (RIP), Tupac (RIP), and many others recorded in my studio. I am no songwriter, and would never claim to be, but I do make music. And when I make my own, I love it, and play my music more than others. But when I do hear something I like, I am reminded of a common phrase, one said once on the show The Wire by Chris Partlow:

“Yeah, that’s my joint right there.”

In The Wire, Chris Partlow is one of the most feared and memorable characters on the show. He is the right-hand and chief hitman for Marlo Stanfield, played by actor Gbenga Akinnagbe. A major part of Chris’s character is that he rarely shows emotion, which makes the few moments when he does lose control especially important. I think he is one of the scariest characters on the show because of how cold and methodical he is, and IMO up there with Anton Chigurh, played by Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men. I think Chris Partlow is one of the best-written “soldier” characters in crime television ever. But I digress.

Like Chris Partlow, most people know when they hear a great song. Well, I used to think that until I got hold of an article behind a New York Times paywall called: The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters. It was written by Lara Sorokanich, Jon Caramanica, Joe Coscarelli, Wesley Morris, Jody Rosen, Danyel Smith, Lindsay Zoladz, and a few others. I have only read the writing of Danyel Smith before.

I have nothing against lists, and reckon people will make different ones for a multitude of reasons and views. However, this was some space-age list-making here. After reading it, I honestly questioned how a normal person would consider it the “paper of record.”I can’t believe anyone actually takes the NYT seriously anymore. Reading the article gave me the sense that the critics cared more about how people would view their picks than about genuine musicianship.

These people don’t love music. They love what they think their list says about themselves. I’ve met hedge fund managers, gangsters, drug dealers, and CEOs more down-to-earth than these people. The issue isn’t the content of their list; it is that they assumed a list could be made and that they had the authority to create it.

Putting Young Thug over Donald Fagan, and next to Bob Dylan, is like putting Hot Pockets in the Smithsonian, and the fact that Randy Newman, Robert Cray, Eric Gale, Bob Seger, or Chris Stapleton weren’t included points to serious deficiencies in these people’s musical knowledge.

I take it they must have received a lot of negative feedback because after the list was published, some of the critics participated in a subsequent podcast to discuss their choices.

How dare you criticize my criticism? These people are the perfect example of education not equaling intelligence. It’s like a laboratory decided to make the ultimate, stereotypical, overbearing, smug, pretentious, useless douchebags and came up with these people. The fact that they decided to defend the list rather than discuss it from the standpoint of "anyone's list is always going to be biased and flawed" is already a very clear signal that these people should not be paid much attention to. That's before you even know how stupid their takes and explanations are, and how not a single person who actually studied music is included.

I found it odd that I could not find anything about their background in music, and wondered if the three males were gay (just a query). Not that you need to be straight or have a degree in music to be a music critic, but maybe it would help some if a person is paid to talk/write about music.

John Carammonica is 50 years old and earned a BA in English from Harvard. Joe Kascarelli, 37, obtained his BA in journalism from NYU. Wesley Morris, also 50 years old, has a BA in film studies from Yale University. Likewise, Jody Rosen also has a BA in American studies from Yale University. Sasha Weiss has her degree from Princeton University.

If you’re going to have an opinion on songwriting, you should probably understand how songs actually work. I think being a trained musician or having a music degree can add value when explaining songwriting. A trained musician usually understands harmony, melody, rhythm, chord progressions, modulation, counterpoint, and song structure. That allows them to explain why certain songs create emotional tension, resolution, excitement, sadness, or memorability instead of only describing feelings subjectively.

Call me crazy, but I don’t know. Maybe the ability to analyze verse/chorus/bridge construction, key changes, rhythmic patterns, lyrical meter, and instrumentation and arrangement might be skills that would benefit anyone trying to put together a list about songwriting. I will go out on a limb and bet they cannot even read sheet music.

Music education often includes the study of genres and musical history. A trained musician can communicate concepts more precisely, like syncopation, modal interchange, and motif development. This helps distinguish technical craftsmanship from vague opinion. So for me, the ability to separate taste from craft is more valuable in determining the best songwriters, not DEI, or disliking a song personally. Training can help distinguish such. But again, IMO, it does not automatically make someone more creative, emotionally insightful, or a better songwriter.

At the start of the podcast, John Carmonica explains what a songwriter isn’t to him.

“I feel like everybody in that room was willing to think expansively about what songwriting is. And songwriting is such a peculiar thing. It has so much baggage. It comes with attachment to certain communities, certain sub-genres. Um, and songwriting has baggage fans, which I know we’ll talk about later, who have an extremely fixed idea of what constitutes song craft. …. I think it’s a heroic white man with a guitar struggling through his emotions, sitting in a room, no collaborators, no contact with the outside world, perhaps alcohol, perhaps drugs, accessing some kind of pure emotional truth and putting it in a rock country or otherwise.”

For me, the moment they tried to define what they think “song writing” is was the moment their whole list and opinions went out the window. Reading the list was just an eye roll, but listening to them talk about it was infuriating. Ego is literally leaking from the back of his neck when Carmonica speaks.

He said, “I’m replying to this comment respectfully,” even though he laughed at the person’s commentary the whole time while reading it, and then flung the paper over his shoulder. This showed me that he is one of those people who think confidence can mask a dearth of knowledge and insight. These kinds of people are insufferable, and their ignorance is exceeded only by their smugness. Their demeanor says it all: condescending, self-centered, and self-indulgent. They are children with beards.

All the podcast did was confirm the notion that it should be illegal to have that many obnoxious people in one room. You can practically smell the inherited privilege and graduate seminar vocabulary dripping off these “greatest songwriter” lists.

English degrees may give the ability to turn a self-serving phrase, but they remain pretty much tone deaf; they are essentially text-based minds. The worst part is that they have no idea how smug and pretentious they are; they’re so in love with their own opinions and the power they have to foist them on people. The article and podcast were content creation, not journalism.

Nothing inspires confidence quite like a room full of Ivy League culture writers with no real music background explaining songwriting to actual musicians. It’s like hiring art critics to judge carpentry because they once saw a picture of a house in a museum. These people delivered moronic and ignorant reviews that say far more about themselves than their comments do about the songwriters.

With a staggering amount of education between them, and yet they all know absolutely nothing. The scoffing at the Berklee College caller was inexcusable. Their stunning ignorance isn’t the biggest problem with these people. The biggest problem is how proud they are of their ignorance.

They do not see what we saw, which was the New York Times making a podcast to punch down on people who didn’t like their list, which says it all. They present themselves as if they are unaware that the New York Times, like the Grammy Awards and Rolling Stone magazine, ceased being relevant decades ago.

I find it borderline criminal that these people get paid to talk about music.

Then this guy starts laughing at a commentator using his MUSIC degree at Berklee as support for his argument? That was a hard watch.

I grew up on blues, jazz, rock, and funk. Hip-hop came out when I was in high school. I have studied the rap game and have immense respect for the genre. Never, and I mean NEVER in a million years, is Young Thug touching a top songwriters list for hip-hop, over the likes of Three-Six Mafia, Lil Wayne, or Tyler, the Creator. His selection is absolutely mystifying. But as the Finnish composer Jean Sibelius instructed:

“Pay no attention to what the critics say; no statue has ever been erected to a critic.”

Again, make your list, but one on living songwriters written by such egotistical, delusional people is what gets me. These people have a genuine belief that they are the authorities to impart wisdom to the ignorant. Personally, this list discredits the NYT almost as badly as their reporting. Even Darius Rucker, Zac Brown, or Jelly Roll would have been okay. But a list of American living songwriters without William Bell, David Porter, Thundercat, Darius Rucker, Pat Metheny, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, James Taylor, or Herbie Hancock, and void of any Jazz or Blues songwriters, is not American at all.

Lists like this are made to piss people off so they get more clicks, and it just looks like the lineup of a festival I would never go to.

RIP Sonny Rollins (May 25, 2026): You, too, should have made the list (Fun fact - I met him in real life when I was 14 - he played sessions with my great aunt Evelyn. Met him at club Paradise picking her up one evening).

I need 9 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. I am Merit, I ain’t DEI. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 17 IN HISTORY. Hat tip to some of my subs: Kenn Goodwin, TLR, Reality Seeker, Kathy Christian, Chris, and Willing Spirit.

Written May, 23, 2026.