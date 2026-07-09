ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Jay's avatar
Jay
17h

These people wouldn't know real music if it came up to them on a cold day in NYC and dumped warm water on them.

Just more bloviating from the privileged and pretentious trying to push a cultural agenda that's rooted in everything that nourishes the status quo.

Anyone with even an ounce of melanin can feel the difference between good music and something that's pushed out by the corporate culture vultures.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
15h

Experts…so full of crap they can’t smell their own stupidity.

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