I will keep this short. I am only using this stack to vent and to fume. I just had a video come across my feed alleging that the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has endorsed Democrat Abigail Spanberger for governor in Virginia. I have not verified this, nor have I tried to, so I am just going to run with it as if it is certified and stamped.

In 1909, the NAACP was founded in response to the ongoing violence and racial discrimination faced by blacks, after the 1908 race riot in Springfield, Illinois. This event, which took place in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown, shocked many Americans. The organization was established by a group of Black and white progressives, “To ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”

Spanberger, who formerly served in the CIA and Congress, is challenged by Marine veteran and current Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. Given her inability to denounce Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi, who have been making her race tighter, all she has been able to do is recently remove their names from her campaign bus before Election Day. Now, in a major act of desperation, she has called out the big gun - former President Barack Obama.

In the upcoming days, Obama will campaign alongside Spanberger in the final turn to become the governor of Virginia. He will headline a rally scheduled for Nov. 1 in Norfolk, Virginia. Spanberger, who once worked in the CIA and was a representative in Congress, is in a closer-than-anticipated battle with Winsome Earle-Sears.

What has my girdle too tight, you may ask? Well, it is the difficulty I have trying to understand the logic of an organization with the mission to advance “Colored People,” and Barack Obama endorses a white female Democrat over a Black female candidate? Especially after their long history of race hustling? Personally, race doesn’t matter, although I think Winsome Earle-Sears matches my values and seems to be the most competent of the two; she just happens to be black. But this is a blatant contradiction of the words and actions of the NAACP and Obama historically.

Just last year, Obama made some pointed remarks directed toward young, black men in Pennsylvania, almost ordering them to vote for and support Kamala Harris.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that. Part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that. And now you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength? Because that’s what being a man is — putting women down? That’s not acceptable.”

Who is this person? How can Obama chastise Black men for not supporting Kamala Harris in 2024, but in 2025, overtly campaign against a black Christian woman, who would make history by being the first black female governor in the Commonwealth of Virginia?

I suspect it is because when they say vote like black women, they do not mean it. What they mean is to vote for black Democratic women. Otherwise, any pale-face liberal with a D by their name will do, even if they are running against a black person. Yes, Democrats are only for black excellence when you’re on their side. The NAACP endorsing a white woman over a black woman is wild. Well, the NAACP was founded and funded heavily by left wing pro minority anti Christian Henry Moskowitz, so I’m not surprised it keeps the legacy of its founders. But Obama needs to go hide behind a rock somewhere.

With this move, Obama just lost the little credibility he had left. His decision to enter the fray is a dumb move and puts his insincere hypocrisy on Front Street. Why is Obama still trying to make himself relevant? He needs to take a seat.

So, a black, Hawaiian, Indonesian guy and a Jamaican Indian raised in Quebec are representative of the black experience in the US, but Winsome Earle-Sears is not? Tell me more. I’m waiting to see when somebody actually asked Obama to his face about that, why he isn’t praising the black woman in that governor’s race. Democrats really think people are dumb.

Obama is campaigning for a white liberal over a black woman Marine in Virginia. Obama gave a speech last year and said people should support black women, now months later, he is stumping for a white liberal female. Wasn’t he shaming black men for not voting for Kamala?

The only lesson I can take from this is that the pitfalls of identity politics always show up eventually. Because Democrats will call the white women and men who are voting for Winsome racists. Mrs. Sears doesn’t have a victimhood complex, and that’s what they hate about her. She got where she is on her own 2 feet, and not lying on the casting couch, and that’s a dangerous message to them. ️

Make it make sense, can’t say Cleveland Indians or Washington Redskins, but the NAACP can still call folks colored people. Reckon not all black lives matter, particularly if you don’t agree with liberal white women.

I feel better now.