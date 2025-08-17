Paul Tillich wrote a book titled The Courage To Be. In it, he posits that “the courage to be” is the ability to affirm one’s existence despite the profound anxieties that come from being human. It is a short but dense philosophical work exploring how people can affirm life despite anxiety, meaninglessness, and the inevitability of death.

When I think of death, morso being in a death spiral, I have to go no farther than the modern Democrat party. Case in point, this extreme progressive loon by the name of Jennifer Welch. She comes across as if there is nothing between that lady's ears but space.

In a recent obloquy I caught on a YouTube clip, Welch wildly called for President Trump supporters to be banned from all Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants in the US — saying they should get their “fat asses over to Cracker Barrel” instead. Among other things, she said:

“If you want to triple Trump, if you want to brow beat DEI, if you want to brow beat gay people, you want to brow beat black people as you have been doing for hundreds of years… White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism,”

Not feeling altogether convinced that she got her message across, she opined:

I've had it with white people that triple-Trumped, that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant ... Get your fat asses out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat asses over at a Cracker Barrel because nobody wants to see your f–ing smug ass, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around.”

Obviously, this lady hasn’t heard of the body positivity movement. Using language like that will get her canceled by her own people. She has no room to criticize someone’s looks. She looks like a science experiment gone wrong, and definitely has a face for radio. Not knowing who she was, and never having heard of her, my first question was, Is that Marlon Wayans? She looks like Marlon Wayans from “White Chicks.” Whoever made her nose for her did her no favors. It moves like it’s not attached to her face.

Instead of attacking others, she needs to sue the doctor who did plastic surgery on her face. The irony of this woman, of all people, making fun of other people’s physical appearance is mind-blowing.

I speculate why she behaves and speaks as she does. By all accounts, she couldn’t get work as a mosquito reppelant. Why are these liberals so hateful? She has what I describe as limousine liberal syndrome. It’s amazing, the privilege and accommodation just being in America provides the absolute worst of humanity.

Do these people honestly believe that this kind of speech works? Do they understand that most of us have the cerebral functions of grown adults? She just can’t think one more level. Why not just come out and say, I want to take business away from the people I supposedly advocate for. This is room temperature IQ logic. What does she think would happen if she got her wish? Clearly, she hates minority owned businesses.

What’s more racist than assuming all illegals are Mexicans, or that the only jobs for Mexicans are nannies, house cleaners, or landscapers for white people? Why is every Mexican here illegally to these people?

She should be arrested for general stupidity, telling Trump voters they can't go to immigrant businesses. Does she realize this will make them go out of business? This would hurt all those restaurants. These liberal elites need to get offline. They are so out of touch. The most successful businesses don’t take sides. They understand that in taking a particular side, you alienate half your customers.

I appreciate how this peroxide case argues against the idea of an 'ethnostate' by pointing out the absence of roles like 'no Hispanic nanny, no Latino landscaper, etc.' It's almost as if she views them merely as the working classes that she and her wealthy, privileged friends exploit.

This attitude and tone of the Democratic Party will only continue to reinforce more people to vote against them. They fail to comprehend that they will continue to be seen by most Americans as rich white liberals who advocate for miserable policies that don’t affect them, because they only concern themselves with virtue signaling.

There are far too many women out here spouting off absolute nonsense because of feelings. How is it that white liberal women feel they speak for all other cultures and races?

So she wants to destroy the business of Mexicans and other people by keeping half the population out of their restaurants. Why, as a business owner, would you want to stop anyone from spending money in your store or restaurant? Such would be irresponsible and moronic. You think Welch asked any Asian restaurant owners, Latino restaurant owners, or Indian restaurant owners if they feel that way?

People like Welch live in a world completely devoid of reality. In too many words, Welch is saying she wants to take the money out of small business owners’ pockets.

Another thing, what is someone who triple-trumped? Is it someone who voted for Trump all three times? If so, you’re telling me that the Mexican Americans who own the restaurants and stores, the Asian Americans who own the restaurants and stores, can’t even go to their places of business because of who they voted for? What about the black and Latino Trump voters? Does that include minorities who triple-voted for Trump?

I voted for 47 three times, and I don't have a gay hairdresser, not even a straight hairdresser, because I'm not a limousine liberal; I have a barber. He, like everyone else in his shop, talks about sports, music, women, food, and fishing. These people are so ignorant that it’s amazing. Many voted for 47 multiple times, and a sizable proportion who did voted for Obama twice. But as my Great Uncle said, “Never underestimate stupidity. The bar can always go lower.”

If “conservative businesses” are willing to take anyone’s dollar but “minority businesses” are supposed to bar 50% of the voting population from their services, doesn’t this threaten the economic viability of said businesses? I’m not sure that the local Mexican/Chinese and other ethnic American restaurants would appreciate someone else telling half their clientele to go elsewhere.

These people think they're upsetting us by saying the things they say, but I think they are ridiculously hilarious. The only thing Madam Skeletor wants to do is encourage restaurant owners to bankrupt their businesses in protest of Trump. What an example of progressive tolerance. Telling half the country not to go to minority-owned companies, as if this action would not hurt their business at all, is just another example of how liberal policies and ideas literally will hurt you every time.

Jennifer Welch is proof that the Democrats are letting coastal elite progressives continue to manhandle their party so far left that they may never recover. All Americans want is for people to come here legally and call this country their country and their home. This does not mean folks want only one color of skin to live within their country.

Welch’s racism is showing its skirt. She wants these people to go out of business. Reckon she doesn’t know we have the Civil Rights Act, and what she suggests is highly illegal.

