Being the opposite of woke and politically correct, I love a good yo’ momma joke. Some classic ones include:

Yo mama so dumb, she puts lipstick on her forehead to make up her mind. Yo momma so dumb it took her 2 hours to watch 60 minutes. Yo mama so fat, when she jumps up, she gets stuck Yo mama so old, when she was young, rainbows were still black and white.

Yo momma” jokes land because they hit a sweet spot of simplicity, exaggeration, and shared experience, and because the humor comes from taking something ordinary and pushing it to an absurd extreme. Everyone knows it’s ridiculous, and that exaggeration is the punchline. Last, they sound offensive, but they’re socially understood as playful. Nobody’s actually talking about your real mother, so the joke feels safe, especially among friends.

This is the same way I feel when I hear someone say America needs Illegal immigrants. I am often reminded, albeit falsely, that America needs illegal aliens because they will do jobs we will not. To this day, I have yet to find any support for this contention outside of the empty statements made by progressive virtue signalers, trying to justify the democrat party’s long-time penchant and support for slave labor. This is an absurd extreme that rational folks know as ridiculous, and more of an exaggeration than any “Yo momma” joke punchline.

Some progressives intentionally emphasize and conflate legal and illegal immigration. Such conflation undermines the rule of law, disrespects immigrants who followed legal processes, obscures meaningful policy tradeoffs, and prevents honest discussion about border capacity and national sovereignty. From this viewpoint, the lack of distinction is seen not as accidental, but as a strategic ambiguity.

When I inquire about specific job options, I often receive examples like house cleaner, maid, and lawn care immediately. This seems unusual to me, as most people I know handle their own cleaning and yard work. While I do know some individuals who work in those roles and I have employed such workers before, all of them have been U.S. citizens. Following that, I tend to hear about jobs in construction, roofing, food service, agriculture, and even meat processing.

The reality is that when people say this, they fail to complete the sentence with “for a decent livable wage.” Moreover, many of these jobs were once entry level poitions for teens going into the workforce that today are frequently taken by Illegals. Let me repeat, teen jobs were displaced by industries that started relying heavily on illegal labor.

Economist Gordon Hanson has computed that “illegal immigration represents around 40 percent of the 18-percentage-point decay in black employment rates from 1960 to 2000. One reason for this is that, just like most illegal immigrants, blacks are disproportionately likely to be low-skilled wage laborers who frequently compete for the same jobs.” So the “Do Jobs Americans won’t,” is not only a falicy, but moreso a bald-faced lie.

A while back, during the first Trump Adminisraton I wrote about the results of the ICE raids at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants:

Many will assert that illegal immigrants are doing jobs that most Americans will not do. However, the record states otherwise. Days after an ICE raid led to the arrest of 680 illegal immigrants at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, the jobs were quickly taken by most blacks around the area who had previously been replaced from the same jobs because illegal immigrants accepted lower wages.

But the push for cheap and even slave labor continues to be pushed by liberal politicians. At a town hall in Newport, Vermont, Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint advocated for open borders and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, calling it an “existential issue” for the country. She argued that legal migration pathways are essential, stating crudely that without them, “we’re not gonna have anybody around to wipe our asses” due to labor shortages. Her remarks drew criticism from Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame, who demanded an apology, calling her comments offensive and disrespectful to legal immigrants.

Democrats think it would hurt the economy to give jobs to American workers over illegals. They favor the de facto amnesty we’ve seen from the Biden Admininistration and frankly, that’s why America just sent their party packing.

I am sure we could find a person to be the Mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, who recently resigned after being found to have “committed a felony by claiming he was a U.S. citizen and that he obtained a green card in 1990 and applied for U.S. citizenship in February 2025. Mayor Joe Ceballos, was “prosecuted for three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury. Ceballos, a Mexican national, admitted to voting in multiple elections. He had been the mayor since taking office in 2021.

The Mayor of Lawrence, MA, once dominant manufacturing town that has become overwhelmingly Hispanic since 2000, needs a translator in court. Mayor Brian De Peña, reelected for an additional term, cannot speak English. Do you think English should be required to work in city government? I do, and that is a job I am sure U.S. born ctizens would take the job.



Likewise, it would not be difficult to find a U.S. citizen to be the school district superintendent for the largest district in the state of Iowa. A position once held by Ian Roberts, a Guyana native who entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa, and was recently detained by ICE, federally charged with one count of being an illegal alien in possession of firearms. He was detained on allegations that he was in the country illegally. School district officials say Roberts claimed he had a doctorate from Morgan State University, but they say records showed he never obtained it. Despite the discrepancy, the district still hired him. Roberts entered the US in 1999 on a student visa and was given a final order of removal in May 2024. He was paid almost $600K in salary for the past two years as superintendent of DM public schools. He is going to buy a very large estate in Guyana.

I think the truck driver has also been added to the list. There are thousands of Americans, mostly men, many of whom are black, who would jump at the chance to obtain (or be given a standard commercial driver's license (CDL) in the U.S. A CDL driver's annual salary varies widely, but averages often fall between $60,000 to over $80,000, with experienced drivers or those in specialized roles earning $90,000 to $110,000 plus. Although it is illegal for an individual who is an "illegal immigrant" (undocumented immigrant) to obtain a standard commercial driver's license (CDL) in the U.S., as federal regulations require proof of lawful presence, many states give them a CDL without passing a test and without being able to speak or read English, with devastating consequences. Here are a few things of interest I was able to findout.

Kamalpreet Singh, an Illegal immigrant truck driver accused in fatal Washington crash into a vehicle on Washington highway, killing 29-year-old wasreleased on $100,000 bond. Singh was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Lukeville, Arizona, after crossing illegally into the United States on Dec. 23, 2023, but he was released into the country by the Biden Administrationinstead of being detained.

Harjinder Singh (2025), a commercial truck driver, was accused of making an illegal U-turn involving a tractor-trailer that killed three people on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce, Florida. Singh, an asylum seeker previously ruled an illegal alien, got a full-term CDL from the state of Washington. He failed the CDL test 10 times in 2 months before the fatal Florida crash that killed 3.

Jashanpreet Singh (2025), a 21-year-old Indian national, allegedly drove a commercial truck while under the influence, leading to a California crash that killed at least three people on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. California issued the CDL to Singh on June 27, according to federal records.

A 25-year-old national of India was arrested at an immigration checkpoint at Blythe Station, driving a commercial truck. He was arrested after discovering he was unlawfully present in the U.S. He owned a New York state-issued commercial driver’s license. He was arrested for alien inadmissibility under 8 USC 1182 and will be processed for deportation.

Secretary Kristi Noem announced that a successful operation with the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of 223 illegal aliens on Indiana highways near the Illinois state line, including 146 truck drivers.

The fact that they can get a driver’s license is kooky. California has issued over 20,000 Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal immigrants, but a progressive tells you that Americans do not want. to work school superintendent jobs because “Americans are too lazy” to get paid 300k for such or $80,000 plus to drive trucks. We will, but for a fair livable wage, not slave wages. Even Uber drivers here illegally should not be allowed to work they way I see it. Folks, I know that drivers for Uber have to get a full background check. So why are they allowed to drive?

It’s not only ride share. The illegals are also doing DoorDash and Uber Eats. I know folks who complain about not getting their grocery delivery on time because it is always someone coming who can’t speak English. They can’t read the delivery instructions on how to get to their home, and get lost every time. With them gone, American ride-share drivers would have less to compete with, meaning fewer drivers equals more work for them.

This all makesense by their logic, after all, the Schumer government shutdown happened because the democrats want to use billions of our tax dollars for illegal aliens and criminals to have free health care. They have already used billions of our tax dollars to house, feed, clothe, educate, and provide free medical insurance for them for years. That should never been allowed. So giving illegal aliens CDLs without being required to speak or read the language for FREE is par for the liberal course. This is the progressive Hyperreality.

By Hyperreality, I mean the blurring of the line between reality and a simulation of reality, where the simulation becomes more real than the reality it represents. This concept, coined by Jean Baudrillard, occurs in a culture saturated by media, advertising, and technology, where representations and copies (simulacra) come to replace genuine experience. An illegal is more willing to work for $11 because an American has to be paid twice as much for the same job.

To suggest that “Americans won’t do these jobs” means acknowledging that many individuals born after 1990 have never learned how to work in the first place. The work ethic many of my peers grew up with was very different from the one described, which was one of convenience, immediacy, and cable television. Few people bag groceries now, paper routes do not exist, and finding a babysitter is difficult. Many cannot tolerate washing dishes or polishing furniture, and instead take out massive loans to go to college.

Moreover, many illegal immigrants are here for the freebies. The Democrats said illegals only come here to work as hard as they can. This is also a stretch. It has been reported that around 59% of illegal alien families in the U.S. receive some form of Welfare or government assistance for $42 Billion yearly.

On a podcast run by Caleb Hammer on personal finances, he interviewed an illegal immigrant couple in the United States. They have 3 kids, he makes $31 am hour, and she’s a stay-at-home mom. How much are we paying for this? To be fair, he seems like a hard worker, but can’t they find American citizens to work for $31 an hour? Surely, they can. He makes 31 an hour, works 55-60 hours a week, and clears $6400 but isn’t paying taxes. He’s currently claiming zero on taxes.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently launched Operation Catahoula Crunch in New Orleans to arrest 5000 illegal immigrants. Speaking on the subject, one young general contractor expressed his delight at hearing this. He said he has never had so much work as he's had this year, and he is also making more hourly, because so many of the illegals have self-deported. He also said he has rarely seen rework jobs this year due to inspection rejects, because the quality is so much better.

This is a positive step because these jobs belong to legal Americans. Don't tell me Americans don't want these jobs. That is liberal speak for supporting people who are here illegally. More jobs for Americans is always a good thing; the lie that the media tries to tell about Americans not wanting to work is complete malarkey.

The slave labor that the Democrats said we needed all these years was just another lie, so they could bring in more illegals to vote. Americans will work these jobs because they used to, and these businesses will pay a living wage because they have to, and it will be a win for everyone. Competition will ensure competitive wages.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been the only English-speaking US citizen on a job site. Everything is done through charades and pictures to communicate. It makes me feel like a foreigner in my own country. That’s made worse when we know that the money they send out of the country doesn’t go back into the economy. We need to keep money in the USA.

I know men who own lawncare companies who tell me that their lives would be greatly improved if they didn’t need to compete with big companies that only pay illegal labor wages. Which suggest that employers have the same attitude as slaveowners. "Whatever makes me money is good."

Any business claiming they are closed because their employees are afraid of ICE needs to be investigated for employing illegals. The guilty business owners need to be jailed, and the illegals need to be deported. Because employers, like most liberals, are well aware of the laws concerning hiring illegal aliens, but they continually ignore the law because they will not face any legal consequences for doing so. I have yet to hear of any employer being charged for hiring illegal aliens.

Illegal immigration has a net negative impact, especially when you factor in rising housing costs, increased spending on public education, debt forgiveness, healthcare, prisons, and policing. Additionally, illegal immigration can contribute to wage suppression. As a result, taxpayers often bear the financial burden, while large corporations benefit by exploiting undocumented workers. It is time we recognize this, sooner, better than later.