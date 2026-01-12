ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Tony Evers, Governor of WI falls right in line with the Democrats line of BS! Tony Evers rose out of the WI state educational administration and holds the very liberal viewpoints of the teachers unions. I fear that WI (I was born and lived for 62 years b/f moving to MN…from the pan to the fire so to speak!) is becoming MN.

Simple AI search:

Governor Tony Evers has stated that all immigrants, including undocumented ones, are critical to Wisconsin's economy and workforce, especially in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. He believes that mass deportations would be irrational and would severely damage the state's economy.

Key points from Governor Evers' statements:

1) Essential Workforce: Evers has repeatedly emphasized that undocumented immigrants are a "really important part of our economy," particularly in industries like dairy farming, where they make up an estimated 70% of the workforce. He once asked, in reference to the dairy industry and potential deportations, "How in the hell will we continue to be the Dairy State with no one to milk the cows and do the other important work?".

2) Economic Contribution: Evers points to reports, such as one by the organization Working Wisconsin, that estimate immigrants contribute significantly to the state's GDP (around $23 billion, or 6%).

3) Workforce Shortages: He argues that removing these workers would worsen the state's existing demographic challenges and labor shortages, leading to a contraction of the economy, driving up inflation, and reducing employment and wages for native-born workers.

4) Opposition to Mass Deportation: Evers has called the idea of mass deportations "illogical" and has stated that he would do everything in his power to prevent it at the state level.

5) Policy Stance: He has proposed measures like allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, arguing it would enhance community safety and allow people to get to work more efficiently, benefiting the economy. He also vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have banned state or local funds from being used for health care services for undocumented immigrants, calling it unnecessary "polarizing political rhetoric".

6) Values: Evers connects his stance to broader state values, emphasizing that "diversity makes the state stronger, not weaker" and that people who work, pay taxes, and follow the rules should have a fair chance.

Amen. Shout it from the rooftops

