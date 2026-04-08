“I was assigned intelligent at birth, but I identify as a liberal.” - Josh Seiter

Something is very wrong with anyone who thinks a woman can have a d###, and a man can menstruate. But here we are, in the sphere of existence I call the “idealism of absolute idiots.”

Let me reverse engineer what I mean. The word “idiot” has both a historical meaning and a modern usage, and they’re quite different. If what I learned in my Sophomore year required Philosophy class is factual, in the ancient world, it wasn’t originally an insult; it just described someone who stayed out of civic life.

By the 19th and early 20th centuries, “idiot” became a technical classification in early psychology that referred to people with severe intellectual disabilities. According to wokestentialists, this usage is now considered outdated and offensive. With the advent of modern newspeak in the lineage of LatinX, modern medicine no longer uses the term; instead, it uses respectful terms such as intellectual disability.

Today (as it should be), “idiot” is mainly an insult that describes someone showing poor judgment and just behaving without any reference to common sense. I admit, some people ain’t idiots, they just commit to the lifestyle. It just reminds me that when I think about how dumb the average progressive wokester is, it only reminds me that half of them are dumber than that. This explains modern politics, why there are instructions on a box of toothpicks and tampons in male restrooms. Some folks are so dumb, they don’t just miss the point, they circle it, wave at it, and keep driving.

Sadly, we have rebranded stupidity. We don’t call people idiots anymore; we say ‘misinformed.’ That’s like calling a house fire thermally passionate. Do not get me wrong, I don’t mind dumb people. What bothers me is their confidence. There’s nothing more dangerous than someone wrong and fully committed; that’s not a personality trait, it’s a public hazard. I mean, think of how much effort it takes to build knowledge, then realize stupidity comes pre-installed. No updates, no maintenance, and somehow it still spreads and metastasizes into actual ideas and beliefs.

Back in the day, idealism began in a recognizable form with Plato. In works like The Republic, he argues that the physical world is only a shadow of a higher, non-material reality. For Plato, ideas are more real than physical objects. René Descartes, though not a pure idealist (“I think, therefore I am”), places consciousness at the center of idealism.

Kant came around and likely gave us what we have today with his we never know things “in themselves (noumena),” silliness, asserting rather that we only know the world as it appears to us (phenomena). I am sure other deep thinkers have likely written about this, but that is not important to what I am trying to say, and I lean more toward Bertrand Russell’s preference for logic and empirical analysis.

As it stands, little, if any, political prescriptions anchored in progressive liberal dogma are connected with common sense and the collective well-being of the United States of America. Instead, it merely reflects the idealism of absolute idiots.

During this year’s State of the Union Address, Defiance.org was the host of the Democrats’ “State of the Swamp” counter-event to the president’s State of the Union address. Attendees were encouraged to wear green or frog attire as a symbol of “peaceful defiance and civic participation.” The frog theme comes from a group called the Portland Frog Brigade, activist performers who dress in inflatable frog suits.

How is one to take “adults in frog suits” as a form of serious political engagement? It was more of an immature spectacle, like a “pep rally” or “Comic-Con” rather than a meaningful response to the State of the Union or a policy-focused event. It looked unserious, and presented itself more like a performance than politics. Stuff like this makes me think that the entire Democrat Party should be either in prison or a mental institution, especially if you look at the folks they push to run for public office.

Take James Talarico, who is running for U.S. Senate in Texas. Talarico admits that he will be described as a “radical leftist,” yes, because he says things like God is non-binary, that there are six genders, and pushes to end prisons (Zohran Mamdani plans to close Rikers Island), and supports taxpayer-funded Trans abortions. He is on video saying:

“This summer, more than half our population became second-class citizens.

Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the State.

And nothing is more un-Christian.”

Hello James, we have a word for neighbors with a uterus, it’s WOMAN. This is a prime example of the “idealism of absolute idiots,” because incompetence to this extent is life-threatening.

The definition of loony is saying out loud and believing that we can make everything free, and the billionaires and 1 percent will pay for everything. If communism is superior and self-sustaining, why is its survival framed as dependent on the cooperation of the country it calls imperialist? You can’t claim a system is economically superior while arguing it collapses unless its ideological enemy props it up.

Although some are aware of the illegal alien from Venezuela in custody for the shooting death of Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman, before this, the suspect was arrested in June 2023 for shoplifting at Macy’s Department store. Instead of focusing on the death of Gorman, progressives have complained and attacked the Loyola University Newspaper, the Phoenix, for calling the illegal alien murder suspect an ‘illegal immigrant’ even though it’s the truth.

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, a Democrat member of the Chicago City Council, was asked about the murder and couldn’t have responded in a more despicable way, ignoring that the suspect had been arrested twice before, released twice by the sanctuary city of Chicago, and now an 18-year-old girl has been brutally murdered. Absolutely tragic. And absolutely preventable.

Most progressives look at crime as if it is something you can only see or experience by looking at it under a microscope, or on a David Attenborough National Geographic special. In Chicago, in January of this year, a Democrat judge released a man with 57 prior arrests, after he pleaded guilty to using a metal bar to smash a man’s jaw. In Virginia, an illegal immigrant was just arrested for offering three girls under 10 money on Roblox, a popular game among little kids, in exchange for sexually explicit videos and photos of themselves. Angel David Rubio Marin, 20, of Manassas, is a Mexican national.

Before this, Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed into the United States in 2024, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery for groping girls walking down the hall in a Virginia high school.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is threatening to arrest ICE agents at the Philadelphia International Airport, although last June, his office dropped charges of kidnapping and strangulation against a man named Keon King, who in the following October, was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Kada Scott. King had a lengthy criminal arrest history and at least one prior arrest involving serious violent charges (kidnapping/assault) before the current murder case.

Krasner, too, reflects the idealism of absolute idiots, lowers bail and drops charges for violent criminals, but wants to jail ICE agents for deporting illegal aliens. If Democrats didn’t protect Kada Scott, what makes anyone believe democrats would protect you?

In New York this month, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office struck a deal with Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old illegal immigrant transgender from Colombia who admitted to the vile and inhumane 2025 sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in East Harlem. The sentence awarded was merely six months.

Must be something in the water in NYC because a Honduran illegal alien, with a lengthy rap sheet and previously deported at least four times, has been charged with murder after he allegedly pushed an 83-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran onto subway tracks on the Upper East Side.

Why in the world do we play nice with these psychopaths is beyond me. I have more in common with Heaven Sutton, Dr. Linda Davis, and Stephanie Minter than the progressive darlings Abdul Jalloh, Kilmar Ábrego García, and George Floyd. But as they openly say, like Chris Murphy, on a Feb. 2024 MSNBC interview:

“...it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country.”

"Undocumented Americans?" These people need to be tried for sedition and treason. There is NO such thing as an “undocumented American,” period. But again, it tracks that the people who cannot define what a woman is also have no clue what an American is. They went from illegal alien to illegal migrant to undocumented migrant to undocumented American!

TSA agents are not getting paid, millions of illegals are in our country, and an ongoing feud with Iran, but what is Baltimore doing? Debating Tampons in men’s bathrooms? No wonder other countries laugh at us. The Biden-era State Department funded a “Queering the Map” project that awarded $72k for a version focused on Slovakia (and similar in Czechia). And for what? For LGBTQ+ users to pin anonymous personal stories/histories to real-world locations globally. In Seattle, so-called minor-attracted persons (MAPs), are “publicly advocating for pedophilic relationships with children.”

I tell you, these progressives are so facinorous, that they are going after black people for supporting ICE and working as ICE agents, and on the other extreme, supporting NAZI candidates.

First, I do not speak for all black folk, conservatives, country boys, or cats from Tennessee. Namely because I was raised to understand you never speak for another man unless you are prepared, and wanna take the smoke off his hands. So I opine for myself, in hopes that others may think and see things as I do, because I’ve been messing up all my life, so you may as well call me can’t get right.

I support ICE and reckon most black folks who do are minding our business. Protest all you want, but don’t expect me to get involved with some shit others, white liberal women and queers for Palestine in particular, have started. As I said, I never speak for another man unless I am down to take the smoke off their hands. You started it, you finish it. But such a dialectic involves too much common sense. For example, on the one had they assert blacks should protest ICE because they will detain us. However, by their own logic, if black people go to protest, ICE will detain them; shouldn’t they be telling black people to hide? They don’t care about black people; they want to use black people. But when you black and stand down, those old Civil War habits rise to the surface.

It’s always the racist calling others racist. The Fascist calling others fascist. Typical and unaware. Ignorant of their own ignorance. It is sad and comical because it is ironic to accuse someone of tokenism while reducing a black person to a token the moment we don’t match their views or expectations. That's how racial bias and bigotry work. The reality is that they are just stupid, because they don't disagree with ICE or Trump's actions; they disagree because it is Trump facilitating them. A perfect example is how the media covered the Islamist extremist throwing bombs at peaceful anti-Islam protestors in New York.

My last example is a humdingger. The idealism of absolute idiots has become exceedingly prominent with the upcoming 2026 midterms. Just last year, a contrived controversy was promulgated regarding Pete Hegseth’s tattoo of the Jerusalem Cross. Supposedly, it was a reference to the Crusades and was a symbol adopted online by some far-right or white nationalist groups. This, although it is a major feature carved on the floor of the National Cathedral, is where President Jimmy Carter had his funeral.

In comparison, the left is silent on Graham Platner, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for US Senate in Maine, with a Nazi tattoo. Seems the left have a high degree of tolerance for it if you think it’s in the best interests of their party, seeing them go with the "No True Nazi" thing.

I, for one, think that willingly getting a permanent Totenkopf tattoo of the emblem used by Nazi death camp guards, and keeping it on your body for 20 years, makes it pretty clear that you're an antisemite. But no, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat constitutes being a Nazi with these people. This is more than a Nazi-style tattoo; it was an actual SS Totenkopf tattoo. These people live in an alternate reality only possible to inhabit if you were raised with money and never actually met a poor person.

Yep, things aren’t going well, people. California is $68B in debt and has the highest poverty rate in the nation, yet all progressive policy outputs are designed to benefit illegal aliens, especially if you are a criminal.

We don't need immigration reform. We already have the laws and infrastructure in place to prevent immigration abuses. We need these scumbags to follow and enforce those laws. Until Americans sue every "elected" official, legislature, and city council member that has created these unconstitutional "SANCTUARY LAWS" and restrictions to enforce the rule of law, they will continue to do this TO the American people. This is not my cup of tea, I mean, homey don’t play that.

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