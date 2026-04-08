ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
3h

The misery inflicted on Kada Scott's mother and many other mothers by the democrats and their infatuation with violent criminals, especially violent illegal immigrants, is an evil I will never forget at the voting booth. The only change McBride made was to put on a dress to try and disguise his malice, but that's become routine in the democratic party.

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
2h

Democrats. The party that can't comprehend that causes wield effects.

Chuckle. In my community college remedial reading and writing course I wrote on the board: Cause and Effect.

Student raises hand.

What does 'effect' mean?

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