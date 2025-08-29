In psychology, assessments are used to evaluate a person’s cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and personality functioning. It goes beyond just giving a test and usually combines clinical interviews, standardized tests, behavioral observations, and background information to provide a comprehensive picture of an individual’s psychological state. It is basically a clinical diagnosis designed to identify mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and schizophrenia. One common test of bygone times is the Rorschach Test.

Although not used, due to concerns about its accuracy and subjectivity, the Rorschach test was a projective psychological test where individuals were asked to interpret ambiguous inkblots to assess personality traits and unconscious processes. The test was created by Swiss psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach and has traditionally been used in clinical and legal settings to detect mental health problems.

Most assessments target the evaluation of neurosis, a psychological term used to describe a range of mental and emotional disorders that involve distress, anxiety, or maladaptive coping, but do not involve a loss of contact with reality (unlike psychosis). Key features of neurosis typically involve excessive worry, fear, anxiety, emotional instability, obsessive thoughts or compulsive behaviors, phobias (irrational fears), and sometimes somatic complaints (physical symptoms without a medical cause).

I propose that tests like the aforementioned, or recent measures such as the Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms (SAPS), may no longer be required, if we use more directly observable overt behaviors to assess the existance of antecedents predictive of mental illness, namely the presentation of nose ring/septum piercings as an valid and objective indicator of maladaptive problem behaviors. My preference is not to use nose rings or septum piercings, because to keep it a thow-wow, it is called a Hog Clip. It is used to lead a hog around, which is more than self-explanatory.

Pigs and bulls traditionally have noserings, thus why they are called Hog clips. If I see this object on a human, it projects the "I am livestock, someone's possession" vibe.

Nose rings in livestock, particularly cattle, pigs, and sometimes buffalo, have an ancient history tied to animal control, domestication, and symbolism. Their origins date back thousands of years and are rooted in both practical husbandry and cultural practices.

Their usefulness mainly comes from the fact that the nasal septum is a very sensitive area. Piercing it allows handlers to guide large, strong-willed animals, especially bulls, which can be aggressive and difficult to manage. They were also used in pigs to prevent rooting behavior, as rooting could damage fields and fences. Unlike a halter, which can be shaken off, a nose ring provides precise and immediate control with minimal force. In simple terms, these rings are placed on animals’ noses to attach a leash and lead them around, as tugging on the leash causes pain, but it ensures control.

So, forgive me if, when I see a woman with a hog ring, I lean toward the position that there is a high probability of the likely existence of symptomology indicative of mental illness. And no, I am not referring to a small ring or stud in the side of a woman’s nose, that is a different story.

As things stand, nose clips have become a way for boring, dull girls, primarily of the progressive liberal variety, to pretend they are edgy and interesting. The moment they speak, they are trying to convince you they are fearless. I see it as needy people looking to attract other side show oddities and cats who ran away to join the circus. They perceive that these are their people and mistakenly think they have something in common because of their antisocial behavior. Subjectively speaking, it seems most of them are marginalized and unhappy.

So I am just projecting that I think folks with nose clips are mentally unstable, that I can't stand nose clips, and would never consider dating a female with one. They might be good people, but I can't be sure, and I really don't want to see a tattoo or clip in the middle of a woman’s nose. If you hate yourself enough to put a ring in your nose or pierce your lips or cheeks, why should I care about you? I just don’t take such folks seriously. When they say something, I usually remain silent or walk away.

I always thought these women were overcompensating for something, but they just didn't know it yet, or didn't care that they were advertising their vulnerability. Borderline personality disorder is actually the first thing that comes to my mind when I see people with nose clips. The Mayo Clinic describes Borderline Personality Disorder as:

“… a mental health condition that affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life. It includes a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves. Impulsiveness involves having extreme emotions and acting or doing things without thinking about them first.” “People with borderline personality disorder have a strong fear of abandonment or being left alone. Even though they want to have loving and lasting relationships, the fear of being abandoned often leads to mood swings and anger. It also leads to impulsiveness and self-injury that may push others away.”

Anyone who drills holes and puts metal designed for livestock in between their nares, or spends hundreds on painted synthetic fingernails, is scaring men who expect to kiss or have painless physical relations with their partners. I’m even uncomfortable about their ability to blow their nose or get a job.

Septum ring piercings are body modifications, and all of them come from body dysmorphia, which is a residue of toxic shame. At minimum, it's a rejection of a part or your body. People say: 'it's to make me more beautiful' or 'trying to improve your body', but what they really don't say is I don't like myself or a part of me, so I try to distract or cover it.

I concede that some would assert that women with piercings and tattoos are showing that they are reclaiming their bodies. However, there are several directions you can go with this, but the bottom line is that treating trauma with mutilation isn't a foundation for positive mental well-being or sustaining long-term relationships. Life can't be easy when your face has a head-on collision with a hardware store.

Tattoos and piercings other than one in each ear, maybe the belly button at most, are all screaming red flags of psychological problems, likewise unnaturally dyed hair (green, pink, & blue), and more than likely, one could have probably anticipated the rise in maladaptive problem behaviors in the U.S. general population, from the manner in which their parents operated and encouraged these views of individual expression in raising their kids.

Parents have enabled this. Particularly, single-parent female households. I can only imagine the person who raised Sean Charles Dunn (arrested on an assault charge after he threw a sub-style sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent), or the parents of Adrian (An­gel­ica) Guerrero, who slashed the tire of a government vehicle during the clash at the immigration outside a San Francisco courthouse, allegedly armed with a knife, threatening to stab an officer, and go after his family.

More recently, we had Robin Westman (born Robert) literally draw out the church layout he desired to shoot up, circle where the kids would be, stabbed the page with a knife, and then walked to a Catholic school and did exactly what he planned. And still, just as delusional as the shooter who claimed to be a female, the media’s worried about guns and pronouns, referring to him as “they” when there was just a single shooter. Even after Robert “Robin” Westman posted a manifesto on YouTube before the Annunciation Church shooting.

The environment that leads to those above also leads to the desire to mutilate one’s body, and consequently can be connected to dysfunctional family influences. Shooting up churches, schools, and assaulting a police officer doing his job are felonies. If you’re stupid enough to do it, you get what you deserve. People who lack respect for the law are a threat to society and need to be removed from it. Play a stupid game, win a stupid prize. I’ve zero empathy for criminals getting away with their deranged behavior. They need to be held accountable.

As for the parents, they should be charged with being stupid, just for defending the violent conduct of their offspring. They failed at being effective parents when their kids threatened to stab a federal agent and threatened their family (on camera). You can't fix stupid. I am just attempting to figure out when people get to the point where it’s ok to physically attack a person and not have consequences. The irony is that these people pretend to care about the kids, but are the same people obsessed with abortion.

The thought pattern of these kids is indescribable. Take the statement in the post below regarding Taylor Swift. If this does not reflect a mental disorder, nothing does.

I think the nose ring pulls on the nerve that directly connects to the brain and grounds intelligence. I cannot be certain, but I am certain, after decades of teaching Behavioral Genetics and Neuroanatomy and Behavior at the university level, that some branches of the Trigeminal nerve (Cranial Nerve V), which provide general sensation, such as touch, temperature, and pain, are messed up by nose clips. One branch of the maxillary division (V2) of the trigeminal nerve runs along the lower part of the nasal septum. It provides sensation to the posteroinferior part of the septum before continuing to the anterior hard palate. The nasopalatine nerve communicates with the brain via the trigeminal ganglion in the skull.

Also, there is the Anterior ethmoidal nerve, a branch of the nasociliary nerve, which is a division of the ophthalmic nerve (V1) of the trigeminal nerve. It provides sensation to the anterosuperior part of the nasal septum. The anterior ethmoidal nerve exits the nasal cavity by passing through the cribriform plate to enter the anterior cranial fossa before connecting with the main trigeminal pathway.

Last, there is the Nervus terminalis (Cranial Nerve 0). This often overlooked nerve is located near the olfactory bulb. It travels with the olfactory nerves through the cribriform plate and branches along the nasal septum. The terminal nerve is associated with reproductive function in some animals (maybe why many of these folks are gay or transgender), but its role in humans is still under investigation. There are others, but I stick with these because my students frequently get the function of the Nasopalatine and Anterior ethmoidal nerve wrong on tests, so this makes it stick out in my mind.

Sure, there are other factors I postulate, but long story short, it may be that having a nose clip definitely indicates more risk-taking and sensation seeking, due to the input provided by these major nerves. I do not know, and admit I am just speculating. I am highly risk-averse, and the thought of doing any body modification is completely unappealing to me. Trust me, I have no tattoos, and I reckon being stabbed or cut 8 times, not by choice, in the past, has something to do with this.

The mentality associated with people who are comfortable with lots of piercings, tattoos, and self-mutilation is a mentality I can only see as trauma mixed with attention seeking. Maybe it is connected to being an older man born in the 1960s, where my next ago with a zero behind it will be 70, but when I encounter anyone, male or female, with multiple piercings or multiple tattoos, I can't help thinking that they didn't like themselves and thought they were unattractive and even physically repulsive and think the piercings and tattoos will somehow make them more attractive to others. But after the piercings and the tattoos, inside they are still the same person they were before the piercings and tattoos, and still think inside that they are unattractive, even repulsive. In particular, those who have both arms from the shoulders to the backs of their hands covered with tattoos so that if they are wearing a tank top from a distance, they look like they are wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

There is a significant portion of our population that genuinely needs proper professional help, but they are constantly enabled through these kinds of avenues. online. From my experience, it’s not even a theory; it’s a fact, and 100% accuracy in predicting problem women. I hypothesize that, for the traumatized, piercings, tattoos, and nose clips may be a means to achieve a publicly accepted form of "self-harm"(albeit accepted by a minor segment of the general population). "I'm poisonous," is what the brightly colored snake is telling the world.

In some parts of the world, a nose ring means you are for sale or owned by someone. But where I come from, you don't put stickers on a Bentley. Too bad that so many young women are trying to express their individuality by looking the same as each other. There is nothing that screams mental illness like mutilating your body. Basically, it is like putting up a high sign that says, "Something is seriously wrong with me." When it looks like you fell face-first into a hardware drawer at Home Depot, you're going to have a hard time in life, and deservedly so.

I'm tired of dancing around people’s traumas. This stuff where you can't spell a word properly because to spell it correctly might "trigger" someone's neuroses is some dumb shit. Another one is saying "unalived" instead of killed. Everyone has tragedies and disappointments in their life. Grow up, get counseling, and learn to move on. It's disgusting that being a victim is seen as a valid personality trait to have.

The delusion of folks who parade around proudly with hog clips in their noses, is only surpassed by those thinking that they are the sex of what they are biologically nit. These recent attacks by some in the Trans community demonstrate what I have presented. Just look at the people outraged, their appearance, and what they direct their outrage to: Christianity, prayer, and guns - they do not cry over the children who lost their lives, they care more about the identity of the perpetrator. Anyone saying that “prayers ring hollow” has never prayed a sincere prayer in their life (image via @ZannSuz).

The facts are what they are:

The Annunciation Catholic Church & School Shooting – August 27, 2025 (Robin ‘Robert’Westman, 23 Trans)

Perry High School, Iowa - January 4, 2024 (Dylan Butler, 17 Trans)

The Lakewood Church Shooting - February 2024 (Genesee Ivonne Moreno, 36 Trans Rumor)

The Nashville Christian School shooting – March 27, 2023 (Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28 Trans)

Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs - November 19–20, 2022 (Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22 Non-Binary)

Denver STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting - May 2019 (Alec McKinney and Devon Erickson, 18 Trans)

Aberdeen, Maryland shooting - September 20, 2018 (Snochia Moseley, 26 Trans)

So forgive my tangent. I was just thinking about this and had to get it on paper, even if just virtually. The female body is a work of art (in most cases), so when I see a woman with a hog clip, I relate to that as adding some spray paint to the Mona Lisa. It ruins it for me. To me, it says, ‘Look at me, I'm not like everyone else. Pay attention to me.’ I see someone who never left that stage of their life when teenagers are desperate to show how "different" they are from everyone else. It all sends a message about the person; it’s a statement, often a drastic one at that, and you can’t be surprised that people might think of and treat you differently. I mean, wasn’t that the point of your body modification? I can only imagine the insanity or stupidity that could create such a belief in a person's single functional brain cell. Honestly, a normal person would have to work hard to be this stupid and biased, but I suspect it comes naturally to folks who think adorning themselves in livestock jewelry is a good look.

