ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
10hEdited

“Progressives don’t think that their voters are stupid; they know their voters are stupid. Stupid people don’t think they’re stupid because they’re too stupid to know they’re stupid. So she lied about lying.” You caused me to break out a belly laugh on this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jay's avatar
Jay
8h

Regardless of party affiliation, politricks attracted the very people who like to talk slick and play tricks. Lawyers aka liars are notorious for saying whatever the hell they can in order to "win" the argument and Capitol Hill is running rampant with em.

We are left with the only real solution at this point and that's to overhaul our Congress completely...starting with term limits and IQ and EQ tests.

The entire political theater is full of bad actors with a weak and AI produced script. Terrible all around

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Torrance Stephens, PhD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture