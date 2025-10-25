Throughout my lifetime, I have listened to and enjoyed numerous great songs about schools and teachers. “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd, “When I Kissed the Teacher“ by ABBA, “ABC” by The Jackson 5, “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by the Police, and my two favorites: “Teacher” by Jethro Tull, and “Hot for Teacher” by Van Halen, likewise, about school in general, including “My Old School” by Steely Dan, “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper, “Rock & Roll High School” by the Ramones, ‘School Days’ by Chuck Berry, and my all-time favorite, “Smokin‘ in the Boys Room” by Brownsville Station.

The common theme across Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall,” ABBA’s “When I Kissed the Teacher,” The Jackson 5’s “ABC,” and Jethro Tull’s “Teacher” centers on the relationship between learning, authority, and personal expression. Each song explores school and education from a different emotional angle: Pink Floyd critiques the rigid, dehumanizing nature of traditional schooling and its suppression of individuality; ABBA playfully romanticizes the student-teacher dynamic, highlighting youthful curiosity and rebellion; The Jackson 5’s “ABC” reimagines learning as something joyful, easy, and tied to love rather than discipline; and Jethro Tull’s “Teacher” questions authority and the supposed wisdom of mentors, suggesting self-discovery is the real form of education. Together, these songs reflect how schooling and teaching can symbolize both control and awakening, and a struggle between conformity and the freedom to learn and feel in one’s own way.

Chuck Berry’s “School Days” celebrates teenage life and the freedom that comes after school, using rock ’n’ roll as a joyful escape from rigid classrooms and authority. The Ramones’ “Rock & Roll High School” takes that rebellion further, rejecting rules, conformity, and boredom, turning high school into a place of youthful anarchy and loud music. Steely Dan’s “My Old School” adds a more reflective tone by looking back on a personal betrayal and vowing never to return, suggesting a mix of disillusionment and distance from the institution. However, all express a tension between youthful independence and institutional control, using school as a metaphor for growing up, breaking free, and defining one’s own identity through music and rebellion.

Today, this appears to be reversed. Instead of students having these feelings, teachers have them instead, in this new era of education, reminding me of something Tonto, the faithful Native American companion of the Lone Ranger, said once:

“Nature is definitely... out of balance.”

This statement by this fictional comic book character is no truer a description of U.S. education today. I have presented my concerns on education at the K-12 level, and more recently, on the university level. Indeed, when it pertains to education, “Nature is definitely out of balance,” Kemo Sabe, especially when teachers are used as the endzone.

Since the murder of Charlie Kirk, and all these ICE riots, No King Day’s, and Tesla bombings, I have noticed a few things. But what sticks out the most is the number of supposed educators displaying criminal behaviors, a vehement support for violence, and frequently being arrested for such. Over the past week, I have observed and read about multiple examples of this.

A video made the rounds from Los Angeles, of a Social Science teacher at Maya Angelou High School. The teacher, Ron Gochez, who is also a spokesperson for Unión del Barrio, spoke during a news conference on Tuesday, criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, said:

“Don’t forget where you’re standing. This is South Central Los Angeles. They [ICE] are not the only ones with guns in this city. Don’t forget that. And I don’t say that because I’m calling for violence; I’m saying that because the people have every right to defend themselves against masked, unidentified gunmen.”

He also spoke about throwing bricks at ICE agents. Ironically, Gochez is the recent Cesar E. Chavez and Dolores Huerta “Si Se Puede” Human Rights Award winner. Purportedly, this recognition is given to the California Teachers Association (CTA) member whose activities have helped to achieve significant progress on behalf of equal opportunity for Hispanics/Latinos/Chicanos.

In Chicago, a video was made of a man who, at a No Kings rally, called for ICE agents to be shot and “wiped out.” He was discovered to be Moises Bernal, a staffer at Wilbur Wright College. His comments were made while speaking in front of a Progressive Labor Party sign. Bernal specifically stated:

“You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out.”

How does a college-level educator not know that emphatically calling for federal agents to be killed isn’t covered by the First Amendment?

A representative for the City Colleges of Chicago confirmed that Bernal was “no longer employed” at Wilbur Wright College or any affiliated colleges, adding, “Our college system does not tolerate violence or incitement under any circumstances”. His case has been referred to the FBI for investigation.

Maybe Mr. Gochez and Mr. Bernal are unaware, but threatening violence and calling upon violence against federal law enforcement officials is not free speech. Calling for or inciting violence against federal law enforcement officials is a serious federal crime under several U.S. statutes, depending on the nature and context of the threat. I found the following with a simple search:

18 U.S. Code § 115 — Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official, 1-20 years.

18 U.S. Code § 373 — Solicitation to commit a crime of violence, up to 20 years.

18 U.S. Code § 875(c) — Interstate communications of threats, up to 5 years in federal prison.

18 U.S. Code § 2101 — Inciting a riot, up to 5 years in prison.

18 U.S. Code § 2385 — Advocating overthrow of government (“Smith Act”), up to 20 years in prison.

There must be something in the water of Lake Michigan, because another teacher was exposed at the same Chicago rally. A Chicago Public School teacher was caught on camera mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She was triggered after seeing a truck pass by with a large Trump flag and a flag honoring Charlie Kirk’s life (1993-2025). It has been learned that the lady in the video is Lucy Martinez.

Martinez is a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School. Since her actions have been shared widely and news newsworthy, the principal of the school, Dawn Iles-Gomez (deiles@cps.edu), has deleted the school’s X account and shut down its entire website. Since the final writing of this, the school principal has yet to condemn or release Lucy Martinez from her job. According to the New York Post:

“In a letter sent to the larger school community and seen by The Post, Nathan Hale Elementary School Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez hit out at ‘threats’ made against the teacher — but made no mention of what she had done, or the discipline she received.”

I just want to get out of the way that, as morbidly obese as Martinez appears to present in the video, she is not at liberty to make fun of anything outside of what she sees in the mirror. If it were not for the additional context, a regular person watching the video could have easily interpreted her movements as a new weight-loss exercise. She certainly needs it.

I get it, some people disagreed with what Charlie said, but I have yet to see a video (I’ve watched a lot of him) or even someone tell me something that even comes close to warranting his assassination. So what could have possibly caused this teacher to act in such an immature and disrespectful way? I’m genuinely asking because it is literally insane how these full-grown adults are acting.

A teacher mocks the assassination of a man who invited open debate, who engaged with all who would like to speak, and then the principal says nothing? This is pure evil and disgusting. Let’s see how arrogant these people will be when the judgments begin.

What type of person, who daily influences children, would be celebrating someone being shot and killed? I wouldn’t want someone that hateful teaching my children.

Laughably, and remaining in the state of Illinois, Illinois State University teaching assistant Derek Lopez was arrested for overturning a TPUSA table display. He’s facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal property damage after a video was recorded of the event.

ISU Police say Lopez, 27, of El Paso, was arrested after an investigation by ISU Police. In a statement, officials confirmed that “Lopez [had] been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation.” Multiple Illinois lawmakers responded on social media, condemning the actions of the teaching assistant.

Lopez looks EXACTLY how I would expect him to. The man bun tells you all that you need to know, which is that he should NOT be allowed to teach ANYTHING. He should have been arrested for destruction of property. So much for progressives being the party of tolerance and love, eh? Can you tell me the last time someone from the right flipped over a table of a left-wing organization? From teacher’s aid to unemployed, just like that, good luck finding a job. They say he is 27, but he acts like a three-year-old in college. He must be a genius.

I will go out on a limb and assert that Lopez would be the kind of teacher who would not grade fairly. He would lean toward grading students based on their right to choose to think differently than he does, or give extra points or passing grades for attending a protest. Dude needs to set an example for students, but instead acted worse. If you can’t have a conversation, you ARE the problem. Lopez was also fired from his job at State Farm Insurance.

These people allow hate for Trump and Kirk to control them like some Stepford Wives. Jonathan Perkins, an official with UCLA’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Office, is currently on leave because he mocked the death of Charlie Kirk.

These are just a few of the statements abstracted from his BlueSky post.

“Dude made this bed; reaped what he sowed; chickens coming home to roost, etc. Smh.” “It is OKAY to be happy when someone who hated you and called for your people’s death dies — even if they are murdered.” “I’m always glad when bigots die, so.”

A statement posted by UCLA indicated that they had put Perkins “on immediate leave,” and will begin an investigation.

Guarantee that’s not the only thing he said, but even if it was, he’s spreading lies and through those lies hate. There is no place for that in the education system.

From top to bottom, these are just a few examples of what is wrong with education in the U.S. So many progressive teachers are full-blown communists, and parents still give them their kids. I can’t imagine what’s happening in the classroom these days with idiots like this. What is so confusing? While free expression is valued, celebrating violence is unacceptable. That is not free speech; that is threatening violence and calling upon violence.

This is what a brainwashed ‘No Kings’ protestor looks like. The disrespect of waving Mexico’s flag, then making a neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan, is utterly despicable, disgraceful, and downright disgusting. Why are they all in the education field? What’s the correlation? They are always in the education system. Always.

If someone calls for violence against anyone on the right or law enforcement, there seems to be a 90% chance that their career is in education. In Massachusetts, parents were outraged when they found out a Pride book with drag nuns and leather gear appeared in the 2025–2026 kindergarten social studies curriculum.

The book titled This Day in June is listed as part of a new “Social Studies” unit for five-year-olds in the Lexington Public Schools (LPS). Illustrations in the book display “men in leather harnesses, bondage gear, and members of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” drag troupe, imagery.”

These people are insane. It’s becoming more and more mainstream. Be careful. What is wrong with these people? I wouldn’t want him teaching my grandkids or anybody else’s. The Democrats haven’t changed much over the last 155 years or so. They used to wear white hoods (KKK), now they wear black hoods and masks (antifa), all with the same goal: intimidation and violence.

The days of former First Lady Obama’s motto, “when they go low, we go high,” are long past. Now, James Carville is dreaming of having all conservatives get their heads shaven, “put in orange pajamas,” and “marched down Pennsylvania Avenue in the public invited to spit on them,” referring to the public humiliation of French collaborators (especially women) that took place in France after the liberation from Nazi occupation in 1944.

Carvell is speaking directly to these people. The education system is loaded with exactly this type of person, hence the problem with the education system. He is music to the ears of teachers like the ones mentioned above.

My query is, why are so many progressive radicals in the ranks of education, the progressive media, and politics? These folks are lunatics, and they certainly do not belong in the public school system, teaching our kids. They are complete psychopaths. Imagine if one of their students were the child of a federal agent. That’d be terrifying for the kid. All should be fired and prosecuted for terrorist threats against federal police. Inciting violence is a CRIME, and anyone with views advocating for violence should be banned from any educational profession for life. This is disgraceful. When did teachers start being so whacky?

The country is spiraling toward civil war. As the situation worsens, calls for violence are going to become increasingly common and prolific. It’s not a problem that can be swept away. Firing people won’t help either. The house is divided against itself. There comes a point at which anger and hatred must be confronted, directly, for better or for worse.

Why is it ALWAYS teachers and professors at the center of these angry radical mobs? Something has to be done about the radical education system, causing all this division and hate. Our kids know NOTHING about literature and sciences or how our government actually works, but can recite propaganda with the intent to commit violence and crime. The demons are showing themselves now, very clearly.

This reiterates just exactly who has the monopoly on violent behavior, especially when they know they don’t have winning words. We are seeing, in real time, pages from the Red Book being played out in reality. Teachers like these are indoctrinating kids, and that is what is wrong with this country. Again, they shouldn’t be anywhere near kids. I can’t believe people like this still have their jobs.

They claim it’s a both-sides issue when the left is the only one killing people, trying to stop free speech/open debate, and supporting actual criminals over the rule of law, but it’s totally a both-sides issue.

When hateful rhetoric triggers hate in response, why so surprised? Dr. King, a real practitioner of nonviolence, said that only light can overcome darkness. Hate just begets hate. Try preaching peace.

Folks, these are teachers at the schools you are funding to teach your children. This is happening because democrats are literally calling for it. Does anyone else see the irony that the side that’s always calling conservatives domestic terrorists is the one committing domestic terrorism?