Sycophants Need to Understand the Difference Between Vigilantism and Self-Defense
Why Does the Left Spend So Much Time and Energy Defending Criminals Than Standing Up For Victims?
Vigilantism is the act of individuals or groups taking law enforcement into their own hands without legal authority. Vigilantes often aim to punish perceived wrongdoers or prevent crimes, especially in situations where they believe official law enforcement is ineffective or absent.
While vigilantes may see themselves as upholding justice, their actions c…