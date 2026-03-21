I think I’m kind of good at writing and putting together an essay. Typically, I take about three to four days to put one together, then I place them in an automated cue, usually ten to twelve days in advance. This means they are rarely timely or responsive to events in the here and now. My preference is to think and ruminate dialectically before I take on a topic to expand upon. This is one of those times.

As I have indicated before, I didn’t watch the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny. I didn’t know who Jones was (is), never heard his music, and don’t speak Spanish. But after the fact, I wanted to give grace to those who said I should have watched it, so I did expost facto, using a list of the songs performed and English translations of those songs.

So although I was like, who is Bad Bunny, and never heard of this guy till they announced on the TV that he was doing the Super Bowl, when he made the statement that we need to learn Spanish, that made up my mind instantly.

Since then, I have come to conclude that it is very apparent that a lot of these people haven't looked up the English translations of Bad Bunny's songs. Not to mention, it was clear watching it three weeks later that no one in the whole stadium was dancing, and no one seemed to be enjoying the halftime show. All I could think was, “Oh, how I miss Whitney Houston every Super Bowl,” and why did Prince have to die? I’ll never forget her performance singing the National Anthem. I miss you, Whitney. But to keep it a thow-wow, 133 million watched the Super Bowl. Nobody sticks around at halftime to watch the show anyway. Everyone gets food, takes smoke breaks, consumes more liquor, and has conversations.

Anywho, I have decided to construct a critical analysis essay on his/her performance. I was taught that a critical analysis is an essay in which the writer breaks down a short piece of literature (often as small as a single sentence - in this case, song lyrics) to make an argument about what the author is trying to say. Similar to persuasive essays, critical essays usually follow a traditional argument format, introduction, thesis, body, and conclusion that uses textual evidence and other critics’ writing to back up its ideas. I’m gonna skip the thesis and just go with the two-finger typing method I employ, as with anything I write. So, herein will follow a regular mutha fuckn country boy’s take on this halftime performance.

I have concluded that Bad Bunny frequently explores themes of satanism, drag, and debauchery in his music. But who am I to hate? This is the basis of hip hop mius the satanism. Sure, Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is one of the most-streamed artists globally, but Roger Gadell just made the Super Bowl non-family-friendly. I feel sorry for him. It is the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country, and no mention of that in the biggest sporting event of the year. There should have been a big musical celebration that was extremely patriotic.

Bad Bunny’s relationship with drag and gender expression is genuine and intentional. He appeared in drag in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” which explored feminist themes about a woman’s right to dance free of harassment. He has worn skirts, dresses, and feminine clothing publicly, at times to show support for LGBTQ+ communities and to challenge traditional macho norms in Latin music culture. Bad Bunny has spoken about receiving sexist and homophobic comments for his fashion choices and has explained that he simply wears what makes him feel good, arguing that people don’t really know his motivations.

His music and performances do sometimes include sexually explicit lyrics and imagery, which I consider indecent or overly sexual. The hypersexualized themes in his music or music videos are immoral. I assume his drag, fashion, and gender-fluid presentation are part of his art and personal style, and often intended as social commentary or allyship with marginalized communities.

According to the NBC Today show, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show setlist is as follows:

“Tití Me Preguntó”

“Yo Perreo Sola”

“Safaera”

“Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR”

“Monaco”

“Die with a Smile” feat. Lady Gaga

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

“NUEVAYoL”

“LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” feat. Ricky Martin

“El Apagón”

“Café Con Ron”

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Going with this, here I go with my critical analysis essay. "Tití Me Preguntó" at its core, the song is about a Playboy lifestyle. Take the refrain below:

I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to Auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey

Let the ones I already fucked smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to Auntie I've got a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn't even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR that are all mine

A Dominican who is a fresh hottie

Fresh, fresh hottie

The one from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my dick is fire

On the surface, the song is about his aunt (“Tití”) constantly asking why he hasn’t settled down with one woman. Instead of giving a serious answer, he brags, almost cartoonishly, about having a long list of girlfriends. He’s poking fun at the idea of commitment vs. modern dating culture.

In "Yo perreo sola," he describes a woman who wants to dance alone. The lyrics are told from a woman’s perspective. She’s at the club, she looks good, she’s confident, but she doesn’t want a man approaching her or dancing with her. She just wants to enjoy herself.

When she twerks,, she doesn't stop (No!)

She smokes and gets horny

She'll call you if she needs you

But for now, she is alone

Traditionally, “perreo” (grinding dance) songs are male-dominated and often center on men bragging about women dancing for them. In the music video, he appears in drag, exaggerating hyper-feminine club aesthetics. It’s intentionally not the kind of role a father wants his daughter to pursue. But then again, my bias is raising my son and daughter solo as a father.

"Safaera" is Puerto Rican slang that doesn’t have a direct English translation (I googled it) but refers to promiscuity, debauchery, a crazy vibe, or chaotic energy. It’s essentially about letting go, acting wild, and living without rules. One stanza of lyrics asserts:

You have a nice ass

Whatever you put on looks amazing (Aight; tra!)

Move it, move it, move it, move it



[Verse 1: Randy Nota Loca]

What a lack of respect, mami

How dare you come without panties?

Today you got ready and went out for me

And I thought that I was going to sleep, no

She came ready already, ready to brush together

She sucks my lollypop, she gets on her knees, hey

How dare you, mami, to come without panties? Galactic style lust

Yes, so that your panties get wet

Get horny and versatile

More slutty than Betty Boop

The one who got horny, mami, was you

I stay killing with the U

Pussy with dick, dick with ass (Push it in)

Pu-pussy with dick, dick with ass, yes (Push it in)

Pussy with dick, dick with ass (Push it in)

Your tits rubbing my nipples (Push it in)

This year I don't want sluts (Push it in)

They see you with a lot of jewels, and they want to stay (Push it in)

They see you really active, and they want to stay (Push it in)

Because you look hot, because you look hot (Push it in me completely)

Really big tits like Lourdes Chacón

Really big ass like Iris Chacón

I don't know why I haven't seen the pussy

But let's go to bed to fuck you in panties

“Safaera” is basically a prayer for lust without commitment (hard grinding). It celebrates raw desire, explicit sexual activity, objectification, casual sex, and hedonism. There’s very little emotional intimacy or relational depth in the lyrics because it’s about physical gratification and dominance. So if someone evaluates it through a traditional Christian, conservative, or modesty-based framework, it clearly conflicts with values emphasizing chastity, restraint, and dignity.

"VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR," "EoO," "MONACO," "Die With a Smile" (feat. Lady Gaga), "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," “CAFé CON RON,” “DtMF” and "NUEVAYoL (Nuyorican culture (Puerto Ricans in NYC))" are pretty bland. But "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" (feat. Ricky Martin) is an entierly differnt story. If it tells the listener anything (if they understood Spanish), it says, “I HATE AMERICA THE COLONIZER.

“Lo que le pasó a Hawaii” translates to “What happened to Hawaii.” Jones is referring to how Hawaii was overthrown, annexed by the United States, and eventually became a U.S. state, while Native Hawaiians lost political control, land, and much of their cultural power. Bad Bunny is warning that the same thing is happening, or could fully happen to Puerto Rico.

In the song, Bad Bunny criticizes wealthy Americans moving to the island for tax breaks, gentrification pushing locals out, rising housing costs, the loss of cultural identity, political corruption, and the islands colonial status under the U.S. It’s cool to be prideful of one’s place of origin, but it is another, as an American, to push Puerto Rican self-determination and resistance. His song "El Apagon,” adds to this.

After reading the lyrics and listening to the song, I reckon “El Apagón” is both a party song and a sharp political protest about Puerto Rico’s present state.

It refers to the frequent power outages in Puerto Rico, especially after Hurricane Maria and under privatized energy management. The blackout is also symbolic of government failure, corruption, and what the singer sees as colonial neglect and corporate exploitation (I suspect the privatization of Puerto Rico’s power grid by LUMA Energy).

I do not know what folks were thinking, giving this person the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Jay-Z was off his rocker for this lame azz stunt. Like many, this dude was not something I would ever pay to see. I mean, does the FCC not regulate foul speech on television if it’s in a different language? I suspect Jay-Z and the NFL knew this up front, which is why no subtitles.

I am not a racist, unless one can be racist towards stupidity. Nobody was dancing because nobody understood a word, and the sugar cane plantation made it hard for me to watch, even after the fact on YouTube. So, I didn't care about the message, the messenger, or the performance. I would just, for once, like to watch a sports event without people forcing politics down my throat. Why can't we just leave politics at politics and let sports be sports? Is it too much to ask? You want a vibe? Go rewatch Michael Jackson's 1993 performance. That's a vibe. That was unity. And, unfortunately, that was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

Wouldn’t surprise me that 95% of the people saying they loved Bad Bunny’s halftime show are doing nothing more than virtue signaling. Period. To keep it a thow-wow, I saw two dudes grinding during the performance and started laughing. Bad Bunny’s performance was lewd and disgusting. At this point, he’s a little more than a corporate-funded rich guy who has sold his soul, while poor and middle-class children who are exposed to his debauchery are his ultimate victims. Jesus: “What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

Again, I know I am foul for this, I know it exhibits I have no chill, because what righteous cat would take the time to investigate debauarchry? America is 250 years old this year, and this is what the NFL puts out there? A Spanish-speaking act that no one understands? Prince and Michael Jackson put on the two best Super Bowl halftime performances ever.

The NFL isn't very smart. In a quest to gain consumers, you never insult your current consumers. 'N' in NFL is "National" and not "Inter-national,” maybe someone should remind them of that.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo.