ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
1d

This stunt really proves that the left side can't think objectively about anything.Their defending Bad Bunny's half-time performance is height of insult to common decency. I posted the lyrics in response; one woman insisted that the lyrics had been cleaned up for the Super Bowl. Even if that had been the case, what does it matter? This is not family entertainment. No one in their right mind could argue that. It's divisive -- like that queer Olympics garbage. Time and again I have had to ask myself whether these people are capable of thinking anything through.

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
1d

The Show was a slap in the face to America and Americans, as intended

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
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