Snakes Gonna Snake, Celebrity Snakes Included
If You Take Your Political Advice From Celebrities Like Taylor Swift and D.L Hughley Then Maybe You Don't Deserve To Vote.
In Memphis, my homeboys use a lot of words to describe folks. Two of these words are snake, and snaking. A snake is someone who will for no reason try and hurt you (Snake you). They are two-faced and will go behind your back to try to make themselves look innocent.
In slang, "snake" typically refers to a person who is deceitful, untrustworthy, or sneak…