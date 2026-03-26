ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Amy Winans's avatar
Amy Winans
8h

Great homage to Kennedy, he's a national treasure.

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
8h

I would rather be country dumb than city smart…

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