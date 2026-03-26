I’m old school. Tis what it is. As such, I am also a ‘throwback.’ Nothing wrong with that, again, tis what it is. This is why I find a world with Senator John Kennedy worth more than the price of admission. His use of language is as colorful as a blue Komodo Island Pit Viper, and as venomous as the toxins from the skin of a Poison Dart Frog.

Once upon a time, I thought the funniest politician ever, with impeccable timing for comedic delivery, was (is) President Donald Trump. He is hysterical without trying in the vein of Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Joe E Brown, and Dave Chappel. Clearly, I was mistaken, because I have decided that 47 is second, only to John Neely Kennedy, the United States Senator from Louisiana since 2017.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Kennedy is an attorney by training. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He switched from Democrat to Republican in 2007. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2022. Known for his sharp wit, Southern drawl, and colorful one-liners, in my opinion, Kennedy has become one of the most quotable members of the Senate.

He talks like he learned English, as I did, from a porch swing. Listening to him grill folks during Senate hearings on TV makes me think that he is trying to sell me a tractor, a Bible, and a fishing lure, all in the same sentence.

He has cultivated a distinctive public persona built on sharp timing, homespun imagery, and an unapologetically Southern cadence that feels equal parts front-porch storytelling and courtroom cross-examination. A longtime Louisiana politician with a background in law and public service, Kennedy leans heavily into colorful analogies, rural metaphors, and exaggerated comparisons to drive home political points. His humor often arrives wrapped in folksy phrasing, references to hogs, crawfish, barnyards, or backroads, that evoke small-town sensibilities while skewering Washington bureaucracy. The effect is disarming: listeners may chuckle at the delivery before fully absorbing the pointed critique embedded inside the joke.

Kennedy’s language style blends wit with theatrical bluntness. He frequently compresses complex policy arguments into memorable one-liners, using hyperbole and vivid similes to make abstract issues concrete. His rhetorical rhythm, slow build, pause, and punchline mirror the storytelling tradition common in Southern political oratory. At times sardonic and at times self-deprecating, his humor allows him to project both intellectual sharpness and cultural familiarity. Whether one agrees with his politics or not, his linguistic flair stands out in modern Senate discourse, where carefully scripted statements are the norm, and Kennedy instead opts for quotable, down-home zingers that travel quickly across media platforms.

His memorable lines, many collected in his 2025 book How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will, are beyond classic.

In his book, he writes:

“Always be yourself… unless you suck.”

There are too many others to pronounce, but some include :

“If you trust government, you obviously failed history class.” “I believe that our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.” “Always follow your heart . . . but take your brain with you.” “I have the right to remain silent but not the ability.” “Common sense is illegal in Washington, D.C., I know. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

I heard him once say, “Ask Americans how many senators it takes to solve a problem, and they’ll say, ‘We don’t know. It’s never happened.’” Kennedy’s got that Louisiana drawl so thick, even Siri said, “I’m gonna sit this one out.” He doesn’t filibuster; he just starts a story, and nobody knows when it ends. In one interview, I heard him say, “The brain is an amazing organ; it starts working in the mother’s womb and doesn’t stop until you get elected to Congress.” N####, even I, in all my brilliance, could not make up shit like this. He doesn’t argue; he paints a whole cartoon about you. Next thing you know, you’re a confused possum stuck in a policy debate. He says things so country, folks in the Hamptons need a translator. But somehow, everybody understands exactly who and what he’s talking about.

Washington politicians use talking points. Kennedy uses farm equipment analogies. “This bill’s about as useful as a screen door on a submarine!” and you know what? He ain’t wrong. The man sounds like he keeps hot sauce in his briefcase, just in case a speech needs flavor.

Jones cracks me up mane, speaking about AOC, "AOC said categorically that she is not a MORON, and she went on to say she hasn't even been to Utah, much less embraced their religion!"

Speaking on Sen. Chuck Schumer being too afraid to stand up to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he said he thought “his testicles [were] on back order from China.” In a segment with Sean Hannity on Fox, Kennedy said:

“Even DUCT TAPE can’t fix stupid!” “Chuck Schumer...he’s a wet match in a dark cave! He polls up there with clubbing baby seals! He’s got a 30% approval rating, a 60% disapproval rating!” “The Democrats have accused President Trump of everything except abandoning his children to wolves! They daily call him a racist and Nazi!” “The Democrats are angry for 2 reasons. Because President Trump won the election...my Democratic colleagues need to drink a big old glass of get over it and move on.” “Two, they’re mad the American people are mad about the shutdown! I voted 13 times to open the government up. Democrats have voted 13 times to shut it down!” “They don’t wanna pay food stamps, pay the military. They want to use this as leverage for more money to spend!”

For Senator Kennedy, Chuck Schumer is the gift that keeps on giving. In another interview, he said that “Schumer didn’t shut down the government because he’s ‘fighting for the American people….He did it because he’s as nervous as a pregnant nun about the socialist wing of his party not loving him.”

He even suggested that “Probably the best way to end the shutdown would be to lock Thune and Schumer in a room with Katie Porter and tell them they can’t come out until there’s a deal.”

No one asked me to write this, but after finishing his book, I felt I had to, just for the book’s blend of self-deprecating humor and blunt political commentary alone. Rest assured, you will not read any stories about “chest-feeding” his child like Pete Buttigieg.

Kennedy makes me want to run for a seat in Congress. He and I would be Barbara Jordan and Tip O'Neill (would be conservative by today’s standards), and actually get stuff done for American citizens: Godspeed, senator, Godspeed. Senator Kennedy is a national treasure, protect this man and throwback at all costs.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 57 IN HISTORY.