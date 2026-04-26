ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
9h

Democrats hate America and Americans, they are just your basic Communist hiding behind the Democrat label, and all the leftists and liberals are taught to hate Trump by them, and the MSM talking heads

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TrumpFan's avatar
TrumpFan
6h

Are folks like Ro Khanna even capable of being embarrassed by their own stupidity or are they all just waiting for the dog biscuit and pat on the head for towing the party line? What a despicable lot.

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