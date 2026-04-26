Point of order: Ro Khanna says stupid crap every time I've seen him, and is living proof that the “word salad” is the cornerstone of leftist political discourse. I always thought this, but did not realize this until I watched the exchange on the Jubilee “Surrounded (web series)” episode featuring Ro Khanna (“1 Congressman vs 20 Epstein File Critics,” April 2026) with a woman.

The woman was Marien Richardson. You can tell she’s a Black Conservative Woman! Intelligent, articulate, decent, smart, and pretty. Can anyone tell me why conservative women are more classy, composed, and well spoken than liberal women? What a beautiful and very intelligent American this lady is! I am awestricken by her courage and intellect.

The conversation/ Q and A, went like this.

RK : You were so eloquent last time. Take it easy on me. MR: No, absolutely not. All right. So, one, I actually do agree that anyone that is guilty should be held accountable. Okay. So when I first spoke with you, I said we cannot take being named in these files as an admission of guilt or as proof of guilt. My other frustration, and I have to say, what do you think should be the level of proof when it comes to actually holding someone, as you call it, accountable, and what do you want to see done to these people? Because again, just being mentioned is not enough to send someone to jail. RK: It’s a great question. Well, I think there are different standards of proof. For a person to be actually convicted of a crime, it has to be proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Now, I do believe that there are people like Les Wexner, uh, Leon Black, and others where there should at least be an investigation, and uh, there may be uh evidence to prosecute beyond a reasonable doubt. But in terms of having buildings named after you and being on honorary boards and being in positions there, I don’t think the standard needs to be reasonable beyond a reasonable doubt. If your name is tarnishing the reputation of an institution, a lot of them have those clauses that uh, if you’ve named a building but your name becomes toxic, then they can take action. I believe if there are serious allegations, you should be removed. MR: Is an allegation the same as proof? Because I’m so as a black woman, as a brown person, you know that there are black and brown men in jail on allegations, not actual proof. RK: Most of the people in these people, most of these allegations aren’t against black and brown men. MR: Sure. RK: Most of these people are ultra-wealthy folks. I mean, let me tell you an example of one survivor. She went to Santa Monica. She accused this person of rape. MR: Who is this person?” RK: Well, I don’t want to mention her name. She’s one of the survivors. And then they told her, “Come back a week later because you may not have gotten it right.” They still didn’t do anything right. This was 1997. There are a lot of cases of women who have made legitimate claims, and they were denied. MR: So when you say a legitimate claim again. So I will say I have a cousin that went to jail for multiple years because his girlfriend claimed that she raped him. Okay? I am very much pro any abuser being in jail, but I’m also pro the complete burden of proof. You understand? Because it is not okay to accuse anyone of doing something absolutely horrible and then not demanding that it is beyond a reasonable doubt that they have done. So when you’re saying that all of these people have been accused again or that they might be implicated, that is not enough to demand that their lives be turned upside down. Again, if these people are guilty of something, I want them held accountable. RK: Do you believe some of them are? MR: I’m sure they had to be, right? Some of them had to be. The frustration I have with the left is that there’s this demand for so much accountability when it comes to the rich and the elite because you just want to hate the rich and the elite for… RK: I represent the Silicon Valley. It’s $20 trillion. There’s a lot of people like Jensen Wong, who I admire, who is leading uh Nvidia. There are people like… MR: I don’t want to get sidetracked. Sorry. So my frustration is as a regular everyday American citizen, I feel that I am more likely to be harmed by democratic policies such as open borders because in your state, for secure borders. RK: I’m not, I’m for secure borders… MR: Okay. So, in your state, something like 4,600 or so illegal migrants that had criminal records were re-released from jail. So when we’re talking about harming Americans, when we’re talking about children potentially being harmed, when we’re looking into child trafficking, we have to acknowledge that illegal migration is the biggest funnel for child trafficking. So when we’re worried about Epstein with a couple of people, and you guys turn a blind eye to tens of thousands of children being harmed by your policy, that’s what… RK: We have been for a secure border. But here’s what I want. MR: No one in California can say that they’re for a secure border. RK: Well, that’s a policy I’ve been pushing for. But let me say this. Instead of having ICE raids in places like Minneapolis, killing Americans like Alex Pretti and Rene Good, MR: Two people. RK: …and doing raids on undocumented folks here who may be paying taxes and having a restaurant, how about we have the focus on the border to stop the terrorists, or to stop the gangs, or to stop sex trafficking? I would rather focus on the border MR: If your focus is on rich people who are committing significantly less sex trafficking crimes. Not saying that they’re innocent, but your anger towards this seems very skewed and very hypocritical. RK: My anger towards them is because they feel like they’re above the law that they use. MR: And so do these migrants that get right back out of jail when you guys let them out. RK: But I am not… MR: They are above the law. They are at a tier that gets to walk free whenever they want. RK: I believe that if you’ve committed a violent crime or a terrible crime in this country, uh you should face deportation. MR: But you guys don’t do it. You believe it, but you let these people go. RK: Obama, Obama had a record of having secured the border, and there were a lot of criminals who were deported. What I don’t agree with is what ICE is doing, putting terror in communities. I mean, let me ask you this… MR: If I feel comfortable, I'm not a criminal illegal immigrant, so I feel very comfortable. I'm not terrorized by them. And I'm from New York, Brooklyn, New York. Okay. If there’s an undocumented immigrant here, right, came across without their papers, and they opened a restaurant MR: …and they’ve been, why are they allowed to do that? Why are they taking that place away from someone else? RK: Right? Let's say they've been here 10 years and they're paying taxes. Do you think ICE should go and try to deport them, or do you think that we? MR: Yes RK: So, we just disagree there. MR: I think that if you’re going to go after someone [who] was on Epstein’s Island 10 years ago, then you should go after people [who] came here legally 10 years ago. I think it’s disingenuous for you guys to be focused on one thing that’s so much smaller than this really large issue. RK: Looking at someone who came here undocumented for the American dream. Now I’m for my parents, who came here through the legal process. We should have a path to legalization. It’s MR: So should they skip people like yourself ?

The full video is here.

First, this is a very eloquent woman who doesn’t back down. Hard to not love a woman who knows that open borders and the democrat judges releasing rapists and murderers are WRONG! When the Autopen was president, they didn’t care about Epstein.

She is gorgeous and intelligent. That guy was holding back the anger; you can see it in his face. His eyes kept getting redder. Love her logic and clear mind. She tried to speak facts to a complete crud who is trying to protect his illegal voters. She mopped the floor with him! What a moron. He looked like a fool against that young lady. She did a great job and had him on the ropes.

Glad she didn’t let him flip the script. This is what Democrat supporters do: go to the talking points, make it about ICE and Trump, forget about what the law is, and these people violating it. There is an immigration law in place for people to come and be a part of America, enforce it, and the problem will be solved.

Khanna quickly tried to shut her down and not let her speak. This is why they don’t want to debate; they just want to call names. They know they can’t win on the validity of their ideas. Nobody is fooled by his “fake humanitarianism.” He’s a chuff who probably takes money from the cartels. He constantly talked over her so as not to hear her words. By his logic, if an illegal can start a business, he’s cool with money laundering as well.

I am an American citizen, and having an ICE officer on every corner would not bother me one bit. The congressman was there during Biden’s time when the border was wide open. He’s never been for a secure border; he doesn’t know what that means. Enforcing an international border is not “domestic enforcement,” literally by definition.

ICE should have been in the jails doing peaceful transfers. Tim Wahls and Jacob Frey not only denied them access to the jails, but they also encouraged weak minds like Rene and Alex to go into the streets and resist federal law enforcement. The governor and the mayor, both complete good-for-nothings, encouraged it. Those two belong in jail, and ICE needs to be held high on a pedestal!

Khanna and his sort are not democratic socialists; they are pure and simple socialists. They are using the word democrat to gain support. He demonstrated how progressives will look right at you while millions are streaming over the border and tell you the border has never been more secure. It’s not against the Constitution for the military to enforce domestic laws. It’s against the Posse Comitatus Act. Invaders coming into the country are a problem for the military. Never believe a single thing any democrat says about anything. Ever! And yet Biden used the National Guard to shut down every attempt Texas made to stop the invasion and used the Guard to help with the invasion of our country.

If America didn’t have a David Hogg or Harry Sisson, I would swear that Khanna would be the US version of Greta Thunberg. The confidence he has while displaying his stupidity is beyond praiseworthy. Ro Khanna voted AGAINST releasing the sexual harassment records of members of Congress. That’s ALL you need to know about him.

Ro, who pretends he’s a moderate democrat, is just another loony lefty who throws around words like ‘Bipartisan’, ‘common sense ‘, and ‘comprehensive’ to indicate that the BS is about to start. He knows there's nothing about Trump in Epstein files, or they would've exposed Trump when they were trying to jail him when he announced he was running for president again.

He is a joke and certainly does NOT represent mainstream America. The Government can't fix what the government has broken. Normal people don't want to live in these blue cities and states. He says he is for a secure border, but just against a border wall, deportations, and ICE. You can’t have an intellectual conversation with someone who is just lying. The US already has an immigration policy complete with laws, conditions, responsibilities, and consequences. The democrats just intend to completely ignore it.

Just the fact that the term used is” undocumented” immediately means that anything pretending to be towards a strong border and deportation is a lie. Anything said after that is exactly who they are. You can’t be for deportation when you refer to illegals as undocumented. Period. Everyone. Pay attention to that. They want them here, and they want you to pay for it. Remember that! Nothing wrong with supporting your party, but this guy lies and massively exaggerates all the time. If the vast majority of illegals leaned right, Democrats would be border hawks.

How are people here illegally paying taxes? It’s against our laws for them to work at all. How do they get a Social Security card? This needs to be investigated by ordinary, everyday Americans. Not cops, not congress, or an administration.

Look at Ayanna Pressley; she has filed an amicus brief to stop President Trump from ending temporary protections for people from Haiti, Venezuela, and other countries. She hates America and talks about how awful it is, but she wants to ensure all these people can stay here? In her words:

“Trump's attempts to end TPS for Haiti, Venezuela, Syria, and other nations in crisis is cruel, unlawful, & life-threatening. That's why we’re using every tool to push back—in Congress and the courts. SCOTUS must uphold the law and preserve these protections for our neighbors.”

Isn’t it amazing how these people insist America is a force for oppression, yet they still want everyone to come here?

So, it's lawful for one President to begin the program (as Biden did), but it's unlawful for the next President to stop it? The first word in TPS is TEMPORARY!

Has this woman ever stood up for black American issues? Her whole premise is being an advocate for illegal immigrants.

In short, they say they want a secure border, but they just don’t want Trump to do it - ridiculous.

Like most Americans, black Americans are waking up to the fact that these policies regarding illegal immigration do not benefit any American. What are we really getting out of this? We don’t get free healthcare. We don’t get free food! We don’t get loans and money to open up businesses in black communities!

Jürgen Habermas predicted all of this. This is the result of the postmodernism versus critical theory progressive lunacy. Ro Khanna is such a fraud of a congressman. He cares nothing about those alleged Epstein victims but only to find something on Trump so he can score political points. He is not astute enough to realize that talking points don’t work on logical people.

Epstein excites Democrats because they're really hoping there will be dirt to throw on Trump. They don't care about immigrants because the more immigrants they shove into blue states, the more Congressional seats and electoral votes those states will get, because the Census counts everybody living in the country, even non-citizens, and the Census is used to apportion seats and electoral votes. So they bring in as many as possible. Then they get them dependent on government handouts. And these immigrants will certainly be driven to the polling places by Democrats' campaign ground game, which is very good and very large. So they do everything they can to get them in and keep them in.

Ro Khanna is the same idiot who wants to tax unrealized gains in California. At this point, his opinion means nothing. He’s a well-spoken snake, just like a lot of Democrats. He’s not moderate; he has no moderate ideas.

The democrats had full access to the Epstein files during Biden’s four years. They tried everything under the sun to throw the book at Trump, including combing through his business accounting entries. Don't you think that if there was something that implicated Trump in the Epstein files, the Biden administration wouldn't have immediately exposed it for all the world to see?

Khanna and progressives inflate the “ICE is terrorizing communities” angle because it’s emotionally charged. Biden let in over 20 million illegals during his administration, and now Trump is tasked with removing them by the American people who voted for him, primarily on this very issue. The democrats know that the removal is a removal of a large portion of their voter base, so they’re trying to vilify the only strategy and action that will work, so they can not only try to keep them, but run more propaganda against Trump.

These Dems are the biggest hypocrites. The sad part is, mindless liberal sheep will line up to support these lunatics. The ONLY thing we have going for us is that there are more than 50% of us who are sane and can see through the lies and propaganda. Thank GOD!! But it's scary so many people are clueless and detached from reality. Godspeed, Marien Richardson.

Thanks for making me number 40 in History.