I am reminded of how smooth-talking politicians present themselves as being on the side of good and what is best for the people, when in fact, they are only concerned with personal profit and control. They are no different than a criminal organization or gang, particularly if we use the Democrat Party as a case study. Doing such would allow one to see that it operates no differently than any other criminal organization or gang.

To the average gang member, the only folks who have value are other gang members. This allows them to depersonalize all others, which permits them to dislike all outside of the gang, making it easy for them to justify and commit acts of violence against others. In the case of leftist politics, against others because you dislike their politics, political beliefs, and/or political affiliation.

This is what has transpired with the modern progressive politician. They are more similar to a gang than a responsible political party. They have changed from Democrats of the past to what I describe as DeMS-13 Democrats. DeMS-13 is no different than MS-13, for both look after their own, disregarding the well-being of anyone else.

MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, is a violent international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Their origins can be traced back to the Civil War in El Salvador (1979–1992), which drove hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans to flee to the U.S., particularly to Los Angeles. It was formed by Salvadoran immigrants, many of whom had fled El Salvador’s Civil War. “Mara” is Central American slang for “gang,” and “Salvatrucha” roughly refers to Salvadoran guerrilla fighters.

This is similar to how the Democrat party formed, to defend slavery, eventually leading them to leave the Union and start their own nation of Confederate States. MS-13 spread rapidly to other parts of the U.S. and Central America, especially El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, in the same manner the Democrats of the former union spread across the southern portion of the U.S. MS-13 is deep in the human smuggling and trafficking game. They smuggle them into the country, and DeMS-13 Democrats take over from there, using federally funded NGOs to traffic them across the country without any record of their existence or whereabouts. What is the difference?

MS-13 is involved in organized criminal activities such as drug trafficking and weapons smuggling. They’re infamous for their brutality, often using machetes and other weapons to instill fear. Instead of using machetes, DeMS-13 Democrats use fear to control the general population and promote murdering children in utero and teenage genital mutilation. They often use victims to promote their sick political objectives, or by releasing repeat violent offenders into the community to wreak havoc and chaos.

People in both these groups are absolutely crazy. The things they come up with in their head are absolutely insane. DeMS-13 members are comfortable with the number of victims we have right now; therefore, they feel and believe that we don't need to improve on making people they control and rule over feel safe, or safer, knowing all the while that none of these democrats will ever go into the city without security.

How can you have 50 shooting victims and not one arrest? Only in Chicago. How many more victims have to be sacrificed for JP and Johnson to be satisfied?, Millions of dollars, programs galore, special treatment, etc, don’t change black mentality, violence, laziness, self or family hate, refusal to grow up, mature, and accept responsibility. These cannot be bought or forced. Behavior proves self-worth. The corporate media is in its set, too. Yep, 3 mass shootings of 4-5 each week, but no reporting or outrage. Why is the media characterizing Trump’s wanting to stop crime as a "threat"? A threat to whom? Criminals or law-abiding citizens? How is law and order a threat? Journalists in gated communities or secure buildings aren't aware of crime; it's only something they've heard about.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker seems not to be able to wrap his head around the fact that Chicago not only has a crime problem, but it also has a ninja problem. Chicago, along with NYC, LA, Denver, Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Memphis, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, are prime examples of why decent folks should not celebrate the holidays in these major cities. These places are called “Bodymore, Murderland,” “Memganastan,” and “Chiraq” for a reason.

The media and DeMS-13 are posturing themselves to acknowledge that Chicago did experience a particularly brutal Labor Day Weekend, “but across the board, crime is still down." Yeah, only 60 people were murdered this month instead of 65. What a dumbass coterie of supposed political leadership. Clearly, the political leaders of these high-crime cities anticipate that the Summer will go out with a bang.

Democrats have stopped being a political party. They're just a collection of people of questionable mental stability who just hate Trump and the rest of us. The mayor and governor need to stop playing politics and work with the president to bring crime down. They say crime is down, but over 60 shot in a weekend? WTF? Yes, Chicago over Labor Day weekend recorded at least 54 people shot, with 7 resulting in fatalities. Yet all the state and local leadership can foster is the ability and desire to pick a fight with President Trump.

Literally less than 24 hours after the mayor said crime was not a problem in Chicago, 50 people were shot in practically one day. Chicago's mayor says people don't wanna see tanks on street corners, which I translate to mean he thinks they want to see dead bodies.

Same old tired politics where they totally disregard their own faults. What a joke, I guess trying to stop violent crimes is considered trying to normalize violence. They all want to sound like MLK, but all I'm getting is a racist version of Stalin. I'm so sick of hearing the term "the core issues" in front of everything like crime, immigration, and racism. It's just woke code for "we don't wanna commit to anything because that would mean we'd have to take a side".

Don’t send the National Guard into Chicago. A few more weekends like this and the problem will solve itself. Of course, the people who can't define what a woman is can't define what a crime is. Crime trends down? Saying that crime is down is like saying fewer rats are running around your house. If one assumes that it is, it is because no one is getting arrested. I’m glad to see that the mayor of Chicago has crime under control with no need for federal intervention. He is doing such an outstanding job.

DeMS-13 continues to make excuses and take an it ain't broke, don't fix it approach, even though the party is literally hemorrhaging voters. Democrat 'Leader' Hakeem Jeffries blames Florida and Texas, although Texas doesn't have partisan voter registration and wasn't part of the NY Times study when he was confronted with it.

Don't know if most people know this, but most domestic violence crimes are charged as "misdemeanors." This is why Mamdani would be a disaster for every potentially vulnerable population in NYC. If Mamdani wants to end charges for misdemeanor crimes or ‘non-serious crimes,’ as he calls them, how can anyone consider him to be a serious candidate? Two years ago, New York Post reporter Tina Moore was assaulted by Kamieo Caines while walking to work. Caines, a violent recidivist with 20 prior arrests who was on parole when he attacked Moore, wasn’t caught for two years, and when he was, DA Alvin Bragg gave him a $1 bail. All of this makes me wonder, if black DeMS-13 members let ke or care about black folks at all?

It is amazing how the liberals are cheering for less safety and more crime in their streets. Why do they love crime? It is simply because Trump doesn't. It’s very telling what’s going on right now. The mayors of these cities are showing they don’t care about the people, just the votes and the money, as we always suspected.

It's still a lot of dead bodies. JB called out the guard for the DNC last summer. It was safe and secure. He used the guard then, but they won't call them for the south side. That's racist. The Democrats are not clowns; they are the entire circus.

I would not be surprised if DeMS-13 is being paid by and working with the cartels. Truth is, the cartels give the drugs to the black gangs. The black gangs distribute these narcotics and are the ones killing each other. Around 90% of the victims of these homicides in Chicago and other DeMS-13-controlled cities are black. A wise person would ask, are the cartels getting DeMS-13 politicians in cities like Chicago to look the other way? Why else would they be so against saving the lives of mainly black citizens? Because their partisan defiance is prioritized over and before the residents, and like M-13, power and control are more important to them. So what DC has gone 12 days without a murder. Ask the dead people if they would have wanted protection.

These folks claim that by not allowing Trump to assist with reducing crime, they are protecting dignity. Fck dignity, how about protecting lives? They do not even present a cogent argument for their position. They are trying to blame red states, gun manufacturers, gun store owners, and republican gun owners in general for their mess. When in doubt, blame Trump and neighboring states. They say the problem is due to guns from red states, as if guns get together, drive to these blue cities, and situate themselves in the hands of criminals as if transported like they were from Star Trek. This holds no water.

First, if this is the case, why do we not see 50 folks killed on holiday in non-urban, rural areas? Is the issue the guns, or the people using the guns? People outside the city have guns, but aren’t shooting each other at this rate.

Then they say that if the Federal government gave them more loot, they could hire more police, while at the same time forgetting that they were the ones to reduce police budgets between 2020 to 2024. They claim to have no coin for paying new police hires, but they can always find state and local resources to protect Queer murals and paint rainbow flag crosswalks.

Now I admit that the “Defund the police” effort was implemented differently across cities, but it was still implemented the same. These are a few notable U.S. cities I found on the Humbug that reduced (or reallocated) police funding between 2020–2024.

They propose that if Trump really cared about crime in Chicago, he’d go after gun manufacturers and gun store owners, all while refusing more cops on the streets or accountability for criminals. The fault is always Trump and Republicans; it’s never the fault of the actual criminals.

The DeMS-13 playbook is clear: fringe ideologies, censoring language, fear culture cosplaying as politics, and feelings over policy. They continue to push for minor children to cut off their sex organs and load up on hormones in pursuit of an anti-science agenda. The irony of saying "protect our kids" while they allow transgender sex education in schools at a young age, gender changing surgeries, men in women’s sports, open borders for illegal criminal aliens, and promote nonsensical policy positions.

In some places, they are suing to be able to chop body parts off children and chemically castrate them, and vehemently oppose law enforcement efforts to prevent illegal aliens from voting. How dare they try to prevent people who aren't allowed to vote from voting? This is outrageous and deplorable! Maybe if DeMS-13 hadn’t been so greedy on wanting to use the illegals as pawns for their skewing of the census, they could have worked to slow immigration enough to help those eligible get their naturalization process finished.

These people cry about everything. Pointing out that one woman can't get another woman pregnant is being a "MAGA grifter." When they have nothing of substance, they resort to name-calling in the name of saving democracy.

It's funny when people get angry because their argument falls apart. When this happens, they start tearing apart their debate opponent with slurs and threats of violence. Small-minded, insecure people who have not yet matured emotionally/psychologically become the most disturbed when they realize they are wrong.

What’s killing democracy is hardcore far-left partisan ideologues appearing on and hosting television news shows while pretending to be unbiased and objective. There are a multitude of problems that need addressing, but you never hear them address these, like the newly found threat in America presented by flesh-eating Screwworms, or our failing government public school systems. All they can offer is new party fight songs, singing, and offering land acknowledgments for land they are not prepared to, or will never give back. Confront them with any of the above, and they resort to bullying directed at anyone resisting an ideology that reduces us to immutable characteristics and strips our world of complexities. If you literally look at them the wrong way, the first response is to cry racism, bigotry, or white supremacy.

The tolerance thing has always been a lie that they told themselves. This is why they are so focused on pronouns and ‘pregnant people,’ which are as anti-science and political as can be. They are blind that these actions only serve to erase women, because this ideology and virtual-signaling arrogance keep them from realizing this. Truth to liberals is like older women to R.Kelly.

They care more about the trans cult than public safety, and more about Ukraine than America. If you have such strong emotional feelings about another nation, then move there. If you hate America and complain about everything happening in America, you can leave. And DON’T COME BACK.

Which brings me back to Brandon Johnson. I do not understand how people are cheering Brandon Johnson. After a violent holiday weekend, he calls for an uprising against the Trump Administration. In his speech, he referred to this land being “built by slaves and indigenous people.” How did they build it? Did they haul in the dirt? Slaves built this land? Literally, they didn’t build a single thing; that’s why the land was here, and it was conquered so easily.

That little executive order signed by Johnson is doing great things already, as evidenced by the occurrences of Labor Day weekend. Maybe someone should remind him that entering the US illegally is a federal crime, not a civil penalty under 8 USC Section 1325. It’s not a civil privacy; it’s a misdemeanor crime. You break U.S. immigration law, you get arrested and deported. Chicago’s sanctuary circus doesn’t override federal law.

I'm fine with them putting their craziness out in the open; it only helps us when the American people can see how far gone they are. These people have mashed potatoes for brains because there is a difference between having a brain and being brainwashed. Folks with common sense, unlike crooked politicians, know that accusing law enforcement of wrongdoing for doing their job is the definition of insanity. But Trump is a dictator and is normalizing violence by tasking federal agents to do their job. Thomas Sowell said it best:

“It is usually futile to try to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.”

The question these members of DeMS-13 should tackle is “What are you doing to stop people from being shot in your city?” Every school, public and private, in the entire nation should have armed security. My kids did at their schools. So should yours. Not a surprise that Tim Walz, Johnson, and others like them have blown it on this issue; they are wrong on everything. Plus, it is weird how the same crime isn't happening in these "red states" that Democrats are blaming.

Democrats are proving they have no desire whatsoever to stop crime. If I see the National Guard in my neighborhood, I'm gonna think, American tax dollars protecting the American Citizens. The Democratic Party and Johnson and Tubby don't want Trump to come in and protect the black community because it would give Trump and the Republican Party a win with the black community. Protecting and putting Americans first to Democrats is like sunlight to a vampire.

So instead of addressing the problem, members of DeMS-13 prefer to ignore what’s happening and encourage people to oppose the president. How is the president enforcing the law and making the situation worse? This isn't surprising at all. Activists make their living off grievances. If the issue disappears, so does their funding.

We get it. Trump, don't come here; we don't need your help. If not this administration, then who's going to help? Will you support the mothers losing children, or the black men out here who lack self-control and need to be locked up so they can realize their mistakes? The problem isn't guns; it's the criminals using them. Why would you oppose efforts to reduce crime in your city? Trump is targeting CRIME, not opposition, and in DC it is working.

The inaction of Democrats in these major urban cities says it all: Pay no attention to that body count because ORANGE MAN BAD.

We all know policing is not perfect, but the majority of men and women who put on that uniform, are solid stand-up folks, so don't put them down. Either support them or STFU.

