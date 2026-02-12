It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy George Orwell

I have never seen a movie, outside of documentaries, that captures what I have come to learn about a writer’s life and what it means to be a writer. Most depictions are prosaic at best, and many are exaggerated, romantic portrayals of the grace of suffering for the sake of art. This is not me. I just love to write and leave it at that. If anything, I am the stereotype: the suit and bow tie, or flannel shirt and jeans wearing, cigar (preferably Partagas Serie P No. 2 Cubano), weed, and menthol cigarette chain smoking (in concert with frequent large bottles of liquor consumption) carniverous savagebeastmonsta, who could not care less about anything that wasn’t family, friend, God, and a few other iniquities.

Writers really do not care about what others think of what they write because they write to impress themselves first, real writers a least. Pretend writers care, write for profit, and get their feelings hurt by the views of critics. Cats like me will write for loot or to impress a woman for sex, but don’t give a fck if it provides coin or nothing, and positive or negative, we are thankful for words being directed at us instead of bullets. Basically on some Jeremiah Johnson shit.

As things have come to be, name-calling and threatening others with death for having beliefs and values different than yours has become normalized and standard practice in the arena of progressive politics. I can assert this with assurance because you do not see conservatives and republicans out in the streets blocking traffic, harassing law enforcement, destroying property, or disturbing people trying to eat out, or resting in their home or hotel room. But I guess it is easy to riot when you have no job, friends, significant family, goals, or just a general sense of love of life. Do not take my word for it, just listen to Jennifer Welch, and observe the wildlife roaming the streets in Minnesota.

Funny thing is, these folks do what they do because they actually believe they are at war.

A few weeks back, in a post, I referred of the dome on books I considered to be worth their weight in gold, among them Alexis de Tocqueville’s classic work Democracy in America (1835) and Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond (1999). On War, by Carl von Clausewitz, completely slipped my mind.

Carl von Clausewitz was a 19th-century Prussian general whose unfinished but seminal work, On War, remains foundational to modern military and political strategy. He posited that war is not an independent act, but a continuation of political purpose through violent means. Military action must always serve political objectives; when war loses that connection, it becomes irrational and self-defeating.

He describes war as shaped by the interacting forces of passion (emotion, hatred, popular will), chance and uncertainty (friction, luck, fog of war), and reason (policy, rational calculation by leadership). To him, a successful strategy balances all three. Overemphasizing one (pure emotion or pure logic) leads to failure. Clausewitz stresses that real war is never clean or predictable, and that defense is the stronger form of war because it benefits from terrain, preparation, and popular support. However, defense alone cannot win; victory ultimately requires a decisive offensive action. Beyond numbers and firepower, Clausewitz emphasizes morale, leadership, discipline, and will. Psychological forces often matter more than material ones.

A few days ago, pro-illegal rioters spray-painted the windows at a hotel in the Twin Cities because they thought ICE agents were sleeping inside - there were none. Before that, an organized mob harassed and blew whistles in the faces of five Twin Cities software developers who were leaving a restaurant because they’d been mistaken for off-duty ICE agents. In Lynwood, California, rioters gathered outside a restaurant yelling and threatening three Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials they had mistaken for Immithink are ICE agents, they do not even know, they just show upgration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

These folks are so off-balanced mentally that they show up, disrupt business, destroy property because they THINK ICE agents are eating in a restaurant. they shpuldn’t be targeting anyone in the first place, but if they do, they could at least make sure they are who they are supposed to be. You’re disturbing a restaurant full of people trying to eat dinner because you think two of them might be ICE agents? And they’re not?

But more problematic are the voices pushing these narratives. Not only politicians, but also their conduits, like Jennifer Welch. She is taking TDS to a whole other level. She goes beyond hateful into seriously disturbed. She has also called for the killing of conservatives. Someone should investigate this. How did Jennifer Welch come out of nowhere and become a star on the Left? From the woman who looks like Dr. Seuss drew her, or whose face looks like a Picasso painting. I don’t understand why anyone is ok with this.

What a vile person. She can’t even hide the demon! I just think it’s really important to remind everybody all the time that this woman looks like an opossum. She just seems bitter and angry to me. Joe Rogan has a lot of followers because he is interesting and has interesting guests. He’s not always talking about politics, and he NEVER talks about killing people he is politically opposed to.

I’ve never heard a Christian say the things she says they said. This seems to be a projection on her part. I’ve heard a lot of progressives do this towards anyone who disagrees with them. Everything about Welch is fake and disturbing. Welch uses inflammatory language and misrepresents the facts to make her point. Most of what she states has been debunked unless you want to believe her. Welch is making money off of her hate speeches, and that is what it’s about - dollar, dollar bill, y’all. When you wake up every day and have to look at that face in the mirror, you’re going to be a little deranged.

Jennifer Welch has a face straight out of a Grimm’s witch tale, and she is the epitome of insufferable. She appears to be trying to match Billy the Puppet’s look from the movie “Saw,” or maybe she looks just like Junji Ito’s horror creation Miss Fuchi. She’s a walking stereotype of the kind of liberal that Americans resoundingly rejected in 2022 and 2024. She’s a nihilist of the bitter kind. Jennifer Welch doesn’t advocate out of conviction, but rather out of sheer rage and appetite.

George Orwell saw it and recognized that the white liberal woman is quite a spectacle to watch in the wild. Welch is an interior designer with a cancelled Bravo reality show. She’s been desperately trying to get famous for years.

A Karen will always be Earth’s most miserable creature. Virtue signaling to their peers, bless their hearts. They can’t help themselves. Fani Willis and Letitia James gave the same unhinged speeches referencing the Bible after they, too, were exposed for being liars. She says, “Get on board with this, or we’re coming after you too.” The more crazies that say this, the more normal people get pushed back to sanity.

Welch and the likes demonstrate that narrative protection is more valuable to them than the truth. Look at the bloody history of leftism. Why are we shocked at their rhetoric? Where is the accountability? Threatening to murder online should be a jailable offense. They have no idea how it would really be. They are stoking a fire that is ready to burn out of control.

Welsh epitomizes the left’s temper tantrum because things are not going “their” way. The left was thrilled when Kirk was killed, yet Welsh continues to call for Republicans to die? I am surprised that she isn’t in prison. She is a good example of why it’s not always a good idea for people with no brains or credibility to have a podcast. She has never had a rational thought and has never been right about anything.

That Mr. Burns from The Simpsons looking woman is a gift to republicans. This is a war they think they want, but would immediately regret it. She should be immediately arrested and charged with inciting violence.

The same can be said of all these spoiled, narcissistic, entitled maniac protesters, and it shows why Progressives should never be in power anywhere. They are disturbing a restaurant full of people trying to eat dinner because you think two of them might be ICE agents? And they’re not. Why are these people not arrested for inciting violence? They’re like deranged lemmings running from one place to another because anyone in uniform “might” be ICE, so let’s destroy a hotel and raid a restaurant. These people are being paid by somebody because they’re protesting seven days a week. Nobody can do that unless you’re getting paid for it.

And don’t get me started on Alex Pretti. If that’s the way he treats people, I can’t imagine how he treated his patients. Did he spit on them, too, if he didn’t like them? Interesting how the people who call others fascist utilize fascist actions.

They want people to believe the people on the left who died were the same as Charlie Kirk, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Pretti should have been arrested for obstructing and harassing law enforcement, resisting arrest, and damaging a government car way before his death. Had he been locked up in a jail cell awaiting trial, he’d be alive. The Minnesota state government killed him as much as Pretti killed himself.

The foolishness of the CNN panel trying to correlate what happened to African Americans over 250 years versus a guy carrying a weapon, antagonizing the law enforcement, cussing them out, spitting at them, and entering their space to create a hostile environment is ludicrous. This is apples and oranges. What Alex did was more than protesting. He was hostile, violent, and overly aggressive. Destroying government property and obstructing law enforcement. Slavery and this current situation are not even closely related. This has been a tactic by the Dems/leftists for decades. Crippling a society and keeping a particular ethnic group willingly on the plantation. So sad, he is too hurt to see it.

He got away with it the first time and thought he could get away with his “Mostly peaceful vandalism and obstruction of justice” the second time. Thank god that lunatic won’t be taking care of patients.

Facts are kryptonite to those paid actors and propagandists. They know that we know that they are fake, but it is the lemmings, not normal people, that they are trying to convince. These people are delusional. Without lies and manipulation, the Democrat party wouldn’t exist. Dude quit his job to cause chaos. The guy was a lunatic with anger issues in real life, and that doesn’t work for their narrative. They interviewed Renee Good’s ex-father-in-law, and he said she was also nuts and that’s why she lost her children. The truth is kryptonite to the left.

If he kicked a citizen’s car like that and caused damage. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got shot. But according to Ana Navarro, he was “The guy you want to date your daughter.” ICE was driving AWAY. But Pretti chased them, spat on them, and violently kicked in a taillight. Knowing he had a firearm. He chased LEOs with a firearm! I guess he was peacefully protesting until that taillight attacked him first.

They’re even saying that Alex Pretti’s death was a targeted assassination. Cornell West went on CNN and said Good, and Prett’s deaths were because they are being treated like black people. What is he suggesting? If blacks engage in violence against police, they get shot and killed as a result? That is a very offensive take in my eyes. Is he implying that that’s what black people do? Is that a that’s a black thing, to violently engage with police and then get shot as a result of it?

We’re dealing with people who are not operating in reality. All they care about is the narrative. I think what’s going on in Minneapolis is more than just random people showing up to protest. I believe, and there’s lots of evidence about this, that they are well-organized, well-trained, and well-funded agitators who are showing up to provoke these kinds of incidents so that they can then create the narrative that ICE and CBP are violently out of control, and justify them engaging in violent behavior. It has been this way ever since June 2018, when Rep. Maxine Waters said:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

In particular, the women. These middle-aged, post menopausal women say unhinged things. Suggesting the death of those like Kirk is a tactic of the left. You DO NOT hear it from the right. Fortunately, only a few of them actually act out. Most just scream about anything. There are other ways to go about achieving your political agenda. You shouldn’t use violence, especially against federal law enforcement, if you want to, you know, live.

So when Jennifer Welch says “We’re coming for you,” it rings hollow, because the people who glorify violence and death from the comforts of their gated communities have never seen violence. These people need serious mental health counseling and evaluations.

Case in point, the nurse who wished for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth, whose license was revoked by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

Another nurse, Malinda Cook, went on TikTok and encouraged activists to inject ICE agents with a drug that would induce paralysis and then spray poison on them. She also floated the idea of dating ICE agents to drug their food and brewing up a solution of poison ivy to spray in their eyes. She lost her gig at VCU Health this week. Not to be outdone, another nurse declared that he would not perform anesthesia “for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education.” Now, we’re learning that he has had his nursing license revoked by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Healthcare providers at the NYU Langone emergency room refused service to three New York City Police Department detectives and mistreated them because they thought they were ICE agents.

I must mention YouTuber Keith Edwards, who doxxed the two Hispanic ICE agents involved in the Alex Pretti shooting.

Clausewitz saw war as complex, political, uncertain, and deeply human. His enduring relevance lies not in tactical advice, but in teaching leaders to think strategically about power, limits, and purpose in conflict. This message is not received on the modern left. Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. If you’re ugly inside, it’ll always show on the outside sooner or later.

The fight for America's soul is a spiritual battle. This is more than just winning elections, because at this point, this is not normal. What people don’t understand is that the left doesn’t care about principle. The only principle they care about is power. That’s it. And they will do anything for power. These people are pretending as if, oh well, we should stand with the communists.

Do you really believe that if they take back power and control, we are going to be allowed to do what they’re doing right now? All you have to do is just go back to the pandemic. On January 6, did the media give those protesters the benefit of the doubt? Did they say, “Oh, they’re just exercising their free speech rights to protest the government.” No. Now, all of a sudden, they’re pretending as if it’s okay to assault federal officers if you disagree with the government. On January 6, they were pretending like that’s the worst thing in the world. They said these people are insurrectionists and were domestic terrorists immediately.

Jennifer Welch is a hair-brained fanatic and Botox Beaujolais box wine bimbo. She and these rioters need to be called to task. Should these protesters be reigned in? Yes. Should these rioters be reined in? Yes. Should these extremists be reigned in? Yes. Because outside of this, these leftists are seething and incapable of controlling themselves.