[I am on my nerd ISH as I write this, so apologies up front. I will attempt to do a few things herein. The objective is to explain how I was first made aware of the Federal Reserve and national banking in its use, its function, and operation in theory and practice, and use this to explain my views of one of the current governors, who was just fired - Lisa Cook.

I had not really thought about the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) until last week, when I read a post on Jeff Childers’ stack. What I knew about the FRB mostly pertained to fractional reserve banking and my personal sentiment of disdain for the practice.

My first introduction, albeit rudimentary, came from reading Behold a Pale Horse (1991) by William Cooper. In this book (I have a first edition autograph copy), he devotes several sections to the Federal Reserve, portraying it as a corrupt private banking system that secretly controls U.S. money and politics. He argues that the Fed is not a government agency, but a privately controlled cartel of banks, and that by allowing the Fed to issue currency through debt (U.S. government bonds, fractional reserve banking), the American people are trapped in a cycle of permanent debt. This, and The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994) by G. Edward Griffin, have aided me in shaping my views of the Federal Reserve.

In Cooper’s narrative, the Fed is part of a global banking conspiracy aimed at concentrating wealth and power in the hands of elites. He ties the Fed to secret societies and claims its purpose is to undermine U.S. sovereignty. He also posits that the Fed funds wars and manipulates economic crises as a means of control. He cites both World Wars and the Great Depression as examples of events supposedly engineered by banking interests.

Griffin’s book was more of a critical, conspiratorial history of the Federal Reserve System, arguing that it was created not for the public good but to serve powerful banking and political interests. The title refers to the secret 1910 meeting at Jekyll Island, Georgia, where a group of bankers and politicians drafted plans that later became the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

He argues that the Fed is not a neutral government institution but a cartel designed to protect and enrich major banks, and contends that the Fed manipulates the money supply to benefit insiders at the expense of ordinary Americans. Griffin theorizes that by printing money and inflating currency, the Fed erodes purchasing power, effectively taxing citizens without their consent. Like Cooper, he links the Fed to financing major wars, government expansion, and cycles of boom and bust, and suggests the Fed enables reckless government spending by creating money out of nothing.

I did not really understand the concept of Federal banking until I came across a book on the writings of my homeboy, Andrew Jackson, in the library of the University of Memphis one Summer titled The Papers of Andrew Jackson: 1825-1828. That same day, I picked up another book on the same row by John Michael McFaul called The Politics of Jacksonian Finance (1963). I checked both out via five-finger discount, and still have them presently.

These books enabled me to understand the institution’s origins, Jackson’s motivations, and the financial and political impact of the war on the nation. The Second Bank of the United States was chartered in 1816 to stabilize currency and credit after the financial chaos of the War of 1812. It quickly became a powerful and controversial institution, controlling much of the nation’s credit and financial flow.

At the time, the Second Bank of the United States was led by Nicholas Biddle (Below). To state it plainly, Jackson had a scorn for a national federalized banking system and the people who ran it (this made me appreciate him even more). Biddle was an elitist aristocratic figure and believed the Bank was essential for stability and economic growth. Jackson viewed the Bank as unconstitutional, corrupt, and a threat to liberty, seeing it as a tool of wealthy elites against “the common man.” He was suspicious of the concentrated financial power of the 1820s and 1830s being in the hands of a few wealthy elite.

Biddle sought an early recharter for the Bank in 1832, believing Congress would support him, but Jackson vetoed the recharter bill, framing it as a defense of democracy against monopoly power. Eventually, Jackson ordered federal deposits removed from the Bank and placed in state “pet banks.” Biddle retaliated by tightening credit, hoping to trigger a backlash against Jackson. Instead, it fueled public resentment of the Bank, resulting in public opinion turning even more against the Bank, portraying Biddle as a manipulative financier.

In the end, Jackson won, with the destruction of the Bank shifting U.S. finance toward state banks and speculative lending, contributing to economic instability and the Panic of 1837. We would not have another national bank again until after 1913, which brings me to the present day. Jackson’s victory marked what I consider a significant expansion of executive authority and set a precedent for the president as a champion of the people against entrenched interests, given that this Bank War was not just about finance, but about who should control the nation’s destiny: a financial elite or the people, through their elected president.

Now, I reckon some will point out that I should read Tariff Wars and the Politics of Jacksonian America by William K. Bolt, or Andrew Jackson and the Bank War by Robert V. Remini, all I can say is that I have not, and the ones I have read were published more than 115 years after his death (which is sufficent enough for me). So, back to the subject.

The Federal National Bank has had no utility and purpose, the way I see it, especially now, where information flows in Picoseconds. Although an argument could be made that in the time of Jackson, when information flowed at the speed of a stagecoach, I don’t accept that the nation needed it then.

The Federal Reserve (the Fed) is the central bank of the United States, created in 1913 by the Federal Reserve Act. Its role is to promote stability, security, and efficiency in the U.S. financial and economic system.

The Feds use monetary policy to promote maximum employment, stable prices (control inflation), and moderate long-term interest rates. To accomplish this, they engage in a range of actions, including buying/selling government securities to influence the money supply and interest rates, and by controlling the interest rate they charge banks for short-term loans. This is accomplished by determining the portion of deposits banks must hold in reserve and by paying interest on money banks hold at the Fed, which influences lending and credit.

The FRB also oversees commercial banks and other financial institutions to ensure safety and soundness, enforces consumer protection laws, and monitors systemic risk in the banking system in an effort to prevent financial crises.

In theory, all of the above SHOULD aid in preventing and managing financial panics that could destabilize the economy (e.g., the 2008 financial crisis, 2020 pandemic). They do other things (managing payments, issuing debt, check processing, and electronic transfers), most of which could be implemented by private banks, but I am not willing to dive deep into fractional reserve banking or managing currency circulation.

The Board of Governors is the main governing body of the Federal Reserve System. It consists of seven members (governors) appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. Each serves a 14-year term (staggered, so one term expires every two years).

Governors help set national monetary policy with the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates. In addition, they sit on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) along with the 12 Federal Reserve Bank presidents, making decisions about interest rates and money supply. Each of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks has its own president and board, but the Governors supervise and guide them. Some of their duties include:

Voting on policies like whether to raise or lower the federal funds rate.

Overseeing large U.S. banks and certain foreign banks operating in the U.S.

Writing and enforcing rules for fair lending, consumer protection, and bank safety.

Ensuring financial institutions comply with laws like the Dodd-Frank Act (post-2008 reforms).

Representing the U.S. in global financial discussions (like the IMF, World Bank, and Basel Committee).

Monitoring risks to the U.S. and global financial system, working to prevent crises.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System also plays an important regulatory and oversight role to help prevent and limit mortgage fraud, under laws like the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act (HOEPA), and Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA).

This brings me to Lisa Cook. She sits on the board of a body with the task, among others, of writing regulations to ensure borrowers have clear, accurate, and honest information about mortgage terms, preventing deceptive practices like hidden fees, predatory lending, or bait-and-switch rates. This means as a Fed Governor, she supervises large banking organizations that make or service mortgages. The Governors oversee these supervision efforts to ensure banks follow fair lending practices and do not engage in fraudulent or abusive mortgage activities. If violations are found, the Fed can impose penalties, issue cease-and-desist orders, or restrict a bank’s activities.

If this is the case, my question is, how can someone whose job is to oversee mortgage fraud allegedly commit it? Taking out three mortgages on three houses in two weeks, across three different states, should be grounds for removal from one of the most important positions tied to the US economy, whether it is unethical, corrupt, or not. Widespread mortgage fraud was one reason for the 2008 financial crisis. Since Cook and the Board of Governors have increased oversight of mortgage lending standards to reduce risks of fraudulent or high-risk loans that could destabilize the U.S. financial system, how can a person with such allegations against them be perceived as anything less than the proverbial “fox in the hen house?”

The Board collaborates with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which leads efforts to protect consumers in the mortgage market. Additionally, based on my limited understanding, they also coordinate with the Department of Justice, HUD, and state regulators to handle large-scale mortgage fraud cases.

Off the rip, whether independent or not, the Fed should be open to accepting input from the people the citizens have elected to represent them. Furthermore, they should be no different than any entity in corporate America, which can fire people with cause without question, especially in cases of potential fraud. Seems to me to be another example of a corrupt individual using anything they can to stay in power. In Russia, she would have already accidentally fallen out of a window. They created 34 "felonies" from a single misdemeanor accounting entry for Trump (after the statute of limitations expired). This should be good for 50 or 60.

It says, “I cannot be held accountable or be fired, I am a democrat, “ and “Mortgage fraud is bad, unless you’re part of the DC political establishment (and especially if you’re a Democrat). She is either a crook or incompetent. It may be a combination of the two. I read her CV, and being in academia as long as she has, it is only 8 pages (Mine is 24 single-spaced). Mortgage fraud is explicitly explained when you buy any real estate. Real estate agents are very clear about the law. She KNEW it was fraud.

Lying on a mortgage document is mortgage fraud, period. This is a federal offense. If she were innocent, the judge would have said so. Now we will see what happens. An average American gets punished for this, but the average officeholder does not.

A Fed Governor can be appointed by a president but not fired by a president? It's funny how she never defended herself about the charge, but the first thing out of her mouth was, "Trump doesn't have the authority" to fire her. Three clerical errors, what are the odds? Government employees shouldn't have mortgage fraud issues and still keep their jobs. Any other ethical-type professional job like this would either suspend their license or revoke it. There is no text in the Constitution that restricts the power of the Executive to fire a federal employee.

Here's a question: How was she able to afford three (at least) properties, all of which she rents out, and none of which are where she actually lives? How many properties/mortgages does she have? I know how many I have, and it sure isn't more than one. She did not make a mistake. A mistake is when you’re not knowledgeable about the system ( which is her job to know). Her mistake (intentional) is fraud, plain and simple. As I said previously, any US citizen who would do this goes to jail, so should she. Any average American who signs a document is held liable for that signed document. What makes Lisa Cook’s signature on the mortgage documents problematic is that they are notarized, which means she swore an affidavit under penalty of perjury.

Honestly, in my opinion, Cook’s suit doesn't even qualify for this avenue of challenging her firing. It is not a question for the courts; she signed an arbitration agreement just like we all do for jobs, no doubt. She has broken ethics rules and committed federal mortgage fraud. Charge her with mortgage fraud, issue a warrant for her arrest, and then she can explain her action, and let the jury decide. The only defense she could have is that the documents are forged. To prevail, she needs to show that the known circumstances couldn't possibly be within the Executive's definition of "Cause."

Just watch, when the verdict is rendered, she will end up throwing either a race card or a sex card, and she will appeal the verdict; she will probably use one or both of the cards as a defence. These are not petty allegations, and I find it fascinating that people like Lisa Cook are probably more than happy for higher taxes, but will find any and every way to avoid paying the high taxes themselves.

There is some suspicious activity here that's really problematic, regarding Lisa Cook. There are three properties that she purchased within two weeks. Next, she gets a mortgage on a place in Michigan and says that's her principal residence, and two weeks later, she gets a mortgage on a place in Atlanta in Georgia, and says that's her primary residence. And now there's a third place in Cambridge that she said was her secondary residence, but she's actually renting it out.

Why would someone do all this? Because you get better interest rates for the loan, and better tax benefits. Add all this up, and that could be a substantial amount of coin. If Cook is supposedly one of the most dyed-in-the-wool, adept financial and economic experts in this country, as I am SUPPOSED to believe she is, why would I buy the lame excuse that this was a mistake or a clerical error?

Several news organizations note that in 2021, Cook purchased two properties (in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta, Georgia. In both mortgage applications, she is said to have listed each as her primary residence, although normally, no one can have two primary residences. Also, she owns a condominium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which Cook categorized as a second home in an April 2021 mortgage application, and by December that year, she reported earning rental income from the same property.

Reserve governors like Lisa Cook have to go out and stop mortgage fraud. They have to protect our financial institutions. They have to conduct regulatory and stress tests at small and large banks across the country. The same person who's entrusted with guarding against fraud is now credibly accused of fraud. That would torch every last bit of credibility the Federal Reserve has left. And so if the Federal Reserve is going to be entrusted with protecting our banks and our financial system, you cannot have someone like Lisa Cook, a duplicitous skilamalink, being credibly accused of financial fraud in that position.

