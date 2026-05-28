I am from Memphis. Where I come from, being called nice is not a compliment. It implies you are soft and weak. So for the record, I am not nice. True, I am quiet and stay out of the way. But I am a gentleman. So, bottom line, I am beyond discipline and punishment in my hometown and community, whenever I go back to the cut. Yes, Memphis cats are ruthless, but they have honor and respect and show it to the tripples. This is why I write with so much conviction, ensconced in my real-life experiences.

I was in my last year of high school when Donny Hathaway took his life. If one song could sum up my view of his music, it would be A Song For You. Likewise, I was living in Brickhouse #1, my senior year of Morehouse, after giving one of our LAGNAF parties, when I found out Marvin Gaye had passed. For party beverages, we had 2 kegs of beer and eight 20-gallon Igloos with Absolut Vodka and Orange juice, the kind made with the Tropicana frozen Concentrate. It came in plastic containers then, so we would make them into reusable plastic drinking cups.

We were all upstairs on the porch to my homeboy Jeff’s room - he was really from Nashville. It was Kevin Dorsey (eventually became Michael Jackson’s keyboardist and vocal coach), my homeboy Jai Boyd, my roommate from Saint Albans, Queens - Malik, my boy Spoon from D.C., and me. We were congratulating ourselves on another successful LAGNAF (Let’s All Get Naked And F###) party, where from 12 AM until 2 AM, we would lock the metal door, not allowing anyone to leave.

While knocking out the last of the keg and the remaining Absolut that Sunday, a bulletin came on the radio saying that Marvin Gaye had died. They added that he had been shot by his father, Marvin Gay Sr., during an argument at the family’s home in Los Angeles. They also said that it happened one day before his 45th birthday. It was on April 1, 1984. I, as the rest of us, thought it was an April Fool’s joke, but it was not.

The death of Donny Hathaway when I was in high school, and the death of Marvin Gaye my senior year of university, were the only times I began to realize that people the age of my parents and younger could actually die. Before this, either I didn’t know any better, with Martin Luther King, Jr., for example, or was relegated to older folks in or around my family. The biggest lesson for me was: “life is too short to complain, be bitter, and not enjoy one’s success, no matter how limited or fleeting it is.”

Some people appear never to get this message or develop this level of wisdom in their lives. Take the bevy of present-day late-night talk show hosts. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers are a lumbering and deliberately staid group of men labeled comedians, whom I have ever seen, who lack any originative skill at being funny whatsoever.

From the perspective of this novice, they all seem to use their shows to talk about how important they are and to reflect the picture-perfect cavalcade of diversity, equity, and inclusion that these America’s late-night TV hosts constantly push for, in the flesh. Such a diverse group with diverse opinions, because nothing more stands for DEI than rich middle-aged white men. The fact is that late-night hosts are as racially and ethnically diverse as their writers’ rooms are politically diverse.

I will ignore Colbert because by the time I publish this in June, his show will have been hanged from the gallows. With Fallon, there is not much to speak about. I never watched his show, and his version of edgy comedy is putting two celebrities in matching wigs and singing karaoke.

As for John Oliver, all of the segments of his show I have seen make me feel like I am watching a person giving a TED Talk while having a panic attack, and he delivers every joke like he just uncovered corruption at a mayonnaise factory. He looks permanently shocked that America isn’t run like a 19th-century British panel discussion, and reacts to Trump as he works for MSNBC. Kimmel is even worse.

Jimmy Kimmel used to tell jokes. Now every monologue sounds like he’s filing an HR complaint against half the country. He talks about Trump every night like Trump stole his parking space, his lunch money, his side-chick, and his Emmy all at once, and acts like every monologue is the final speech before democracy collapses by midnight. Kimmel sounds less like a comedian and more like a disappointed cable-news eunuch with studio lighting, and his jokes are delivered with the facial expression of a man reading side effects on a bottle of psychotropic drugs.

What late-night TV is supposed to be about is entertainment and comedy. All of these so-called comedians/entertainers seem to have missed this essential point, something Greg Gutfield and the host of old never did. It is so bad now that I think I could make the case to bring back Arsenio Hall to replace Jimmy Kimmel.

The Arsenio Hall Show was one of the most influential late-night television programs of the late 1980s and early 1990s. The show changed the style, audience, and culture of late-night TV by bringing younger viewers, hip-hop culture, and a more diverse guest lineup into a format that had long been dominated by older white hosts.

Before getting his own show, Hall gained national attention as a comedian and temporary host of Fox’s The Late Show after Joan Rivers left the program. His popularity with younger audiences convinced Paramount to launch a syndicated late-night show built around his energetic style. The show premiered on January 3, 1989, with guests including Brooke Shields, Leslie Nielsen, and Luther Vandross. Unlike traditional late-night shows hosted by figures such as Johnny Carson or David Letterman, Arsenio’s show had a nightclub-like atmosphere.

The show became a major platform for music and pop culture. Just off the top of my head, I recall seeing Eazy-E, Tupac Shakur, Andrew Dice Clay, Jay Leno, Prince, Eddie Murphy, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Chris Rock, and Robin Williams. I even saw Jim Henson of Muppets fame on the show, and Muhammad Ali appearing alongside Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard. When what would be described as “woksters” today would try to disrupt his show, he let them know his show was not the place for politics.

However, one of the most famous moments in the show’s history came during the 1992 presidential campaign when Bill Clinton played saxophone on the program, wearing sunglasses. Many political historians view the appearance as a turning point in modern political media strategy because it helped Clinton connect with younger voters.

At its peak in the early 1990s, the show was a major ratings success and competed strongly against established late-night programs. It aired on more than 100 stations nationwide in syndication, and many viewers saw it as fresher and more culturally relevant than traditional late-night television. The original run ended on May 27, 1994, after six seasons and more than 1,400 episodes.

The Arsenio Hall Show is remembered as a groundbreaking program that opened late-night TV to younger and more diverse audiences, helped bring hip-hop into mainstream American television, created a new style of late-night entertainment, and influenced later hosts and formats. Arsenio Hall was the first Black host to truly transform mainstream late-night television culture rather than simply participate in it.

Hall understood that it was important to put black America in front of America because he knew America was a single nation for all. More importantly, he reflected the view that all Americans deserved to be entertained and laugh regardless of race, sexual orientation, or religious affiliation, unlike Kimmel and Colbert. The self-importance delusion of these late-night hacks is incredible.

One thing about math is that it doesn’t take sides and it doesn’t judge. These "comedians" will never accept that their programs suck. Colbert was losing the folks who cut his checks $40 million a year. The Late Show employed 200 people for an hour show a night. Funny thing is that they blame the president, but are too pussy to blame the American people who did not want to watch them anymore.

Now, Kimmel has called for viewers to NEVER watch CBS again after Colbert's final show. Does he not realize that if no one is watching CBS, he loses his job, too? Well, maybe don't act as a DNC propagandist, alienate half of the country, and have other views than just yours as a guest, and maybe you would still have a job. Truth be told, there’s not one decent show on TV today! May as well watch repeats and commercials until we die, that’s all the play. So I thank him for reminding us that Colbert was an activist, not a comedian. No longer will we be fortunate enough to have shows hosted by entertainers like Hall, Burnett, the Smothers Brothers, or Red Skeleton.

Karma will come for Jimmy Kimmel in the form of his own show’s cancellation. He is a divisive, nasty person who has helped ruin the late-night genre. He does not host his show in good faith, and his behavior is fundamentally unacceptable. That will catch up with him. Here is a suggestion: put Kimmel in with the battle-axes on the View (HE would fit right in) and put something actually good on in his place. Maybe even just bring back Arsineo Hall. He gets America and loves to entertain all of its people.

Can I get 11 new paid subs? I’m better than The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and The Nation. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 31 IN HISTORY. Hat Tip to a few longtime subscribers: ValueFocused, Lisa Nelson, Chesty Puller, and Mark Adkinson.