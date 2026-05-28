ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay's avatar
Jay
14h

Great article. Absolutely loved the energy, enthusiasm and relevant guests Aresenio brought on his show.

I agree, the late night shows have been unwatchable for a while.

I'll take David Letterman over these clowns any day of the week.

Reply
Share
Anne Emerson Hall's avatar
Anne Emerson Hall
14h

Wow! That Arsenio Hall clip was an amazing example of how pitiful the current hosts are in comparison.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture