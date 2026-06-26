A while back, I wrote about Ballroom Derangement Syndrome and the uniformity among the left against this effort. I have now come across another derivative of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I have selected to call Reflecting Pool Derangement Syndrome (RPDS).

The New York Times writes that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington’s “National Mall basin appears behind schedule.” NPR notes that “a nonprofit is suing the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum over the decision to resurface the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, and to paint the pool’s basin blue. Specifically:

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF), an education and advocacy organization. In the suit, TCLF is asking a federal judge to halt the project, saying that the Trump administration failed to have the project reviewed federally, as is dictated by the National Historic Preservation Act.

Why all of the fuss? Do they know that it is already being painted? Before the present Administration added this to the task list of the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, it looked like a luxury spa for flesh-eating Amoeba, Blue-green algae (Cyanobacteria), which are a frequent cause of toxic blooms in freshwater environments, and your run-of-the-mill bird shit. Would not surprise me. Early this past May, Naegleria fowleri, a type of amoeba that is the main cause of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), was detected at hazardous levels at three National Parks.

For decades, the Reflecting Pool has been an eyesore, but cleaning it, I reckon, has now become another threat to democracy caused by President Trump. Odd since this (I imagine), left-wing nonprofit, said or did nothing for 4 years under the Biden Administration, yet is now suing to keep it gray, run-down, and in disrepair. This is disheartening. Imagine getting upset because the reflecting pool is going to be blue, but weren’t upset when it was discolored, filled with algae, and not maintained.

I never heard any complaints about the Reflecting Pool as I said under Biden, nor under the Obama Administration. From what I have read, the major renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the administration of Barack Obama took place from about 2010 to 2012, at a proposed cost of about $34 million.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) described the no-bid contracts awarded to Atlantic Industrial Coatings (Atlantic Industrial) to paint the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue as “troubling.” Mainly because the cost went from “$1.8 million,” as President Trump promised, to $13.1 million as of May 8, 2027. The contracts were awarded to Atlantic Industrial Coatings (Atlantic Industrial).

I searched to find out if Senator Blumenthal had questioned either the $34 million contract awarded by the first Obama Administration, or the Biden administration’s considerations for proposals for the comprehensive repair proposals for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, for an estimated at around $300 million, but I came up short.

The reason the last three administrations saw the renovation as necessary was obvious. Over the past decades, the Reflecting Pool has developed chronic problems, including everything from major water leaks and algae growth to cracked concrete and deteriorating infrastructure.

The Obama-era overhaul was not just cosmetic. It was essentially a structural reconstruction of the pool system. According to reporting on the project, workers removed and rebuilt much of the pool structure, reduced the pool’s depth, installed a modern circulation and filtration system, and added other equipment. The renovation was funded partly through federal stimulus spending following the 2008 financial crisis. The work temporarily closed one of Washington’s most iconic landmarks for nearly two years, but it was never completed.

Despite the overhaul, critics later argued the project did not permanently solve leakage and algae issues. 2012. CNN does a segment on the complete failure of Obama’s 2-year, $34 million reflecting pool renovation (See Below). In 2026, a new renovation project was initiated by Donald Trump, who criticized the Obama-era work as overly expensive and ineffective.

One thing is clear watching this segment of the video, was how CNN didn't blame Obama in any way.

The investigative reporter David Fahrenthold has published multiple pieces about the Reflecting Pool, all of them negative. Dave Greenridge says he's a scientist and predicts that the blue paint at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool will only support greater algae growth.

Again, why is this seen as a threat? Nobody complained when Biden dropped BILLIONS on just a few EV charging stations.

Under Biden, the 2021 infrastructure Law allocated $7.5 billion for a national electric vehicle charging network through programs such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grants. The administration’s stated goal was 500,000 public EV chargers nationwide by 2030.

However, by early 2024, only about 7–8 federally funded stations were fully operational. By late 2024, the number had risen to about 37 stations and 226 charging ports completed under the federal program. By spring 2025, federal reports said about 57 stations were open across 15 states. A 2025 Government Accountability Office review reported that about 384 federally funded charging ports at 68 stations had been built.

They should take comfort in a builder overseeing the construction and renovation of the pond. Just look at what he has accomplished with Malcom X Park in D.C., under his oversight. Located in the historic Northwest D.C., after seven years of being empty and waterless, the fountains in Meridian Hill Park are up and running again.

However, the left has not complained about the National Park Service for the more than $10 million in repairs, part of President Donald Trump’s executive order to beautify the nation’s capital.

Complaining about renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington’s “National Mall before our nation’s 250th birthday proves that progressive liberals with Chronic TDS will literally complain about anything. Obama spent almost 3 times what 47 has on a renovation to the reflecting pool, which he undertook for two years and still failed to complete. To keep it a thow-wow, whining about $13 million for this, while ignoring billions in stolen taxpayers’ loot via Somali fraud, is crazy work.

Written May 10, 2026.

I need 11 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 63 IN HISTORY.