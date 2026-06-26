ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
18h

Derangement is the term. It doesn’t matter what PDJT does. He will be castigated by the left for any and all actions. They are the party of insolent children. Stomping their feet because gosh darn it, Daddy’s in charge and it hurts their feelings.

If he had done nothing about the reflecting pool, they would have cried that he let it fall in to disrepair.

You can’t please them. Peace in the Middle East is failure to them. Ending wars is failure to them. Having an 80 year old President, who is a scratch golfer is failure to them.

They can’t keep up with the Lion. He is so far ahead of the game and has proven that professional politicians are nothing but grifters.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America!

APS

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
18h

The $34 million Obama admin spent on the pool in 2012 is $47 million in 2026 dollars. In the previous overhaul, the maintenance problems with the pool seem to me to be a failure to put together a team with the necessary science and engineering background to plan the overhaul. As far as the non-stop, brain damaging TDS, I'm having a hard time keeping myself from jettisoning those who can't step out of their cloud of misery. It brings back bad memories of times in my life when a man has been miserable a woman was doing a certain job (I'm 65) and there would be sabotage, resentment, and/or constant negative comments. I thank God for the men that weren't psychotic and I don't want to be reminded of the deranged ones on a daily basis.

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