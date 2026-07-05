Where I lived, we had a bookmobile stop down the end of the block once a week. The years were from 1970 to 1977. I was a regular. Once I found out that record albums were a thing and the bookmobile had records you could sign out and listen to for a whole week, I thought there was nothing better in the world! I was probably about 9 or 10 when that revelation occurred.

I have always loved reading. My mom would bring me test tubes and assorted laboratory equipment when I was around seven so I could build my home laboratory. Back then, Chemistry sets were common and no big deal. In addition, every Friday, she would bring me 3 Marvel Comic books from the hospital gift shop.

My first Chemistry set was made by SkillCraft. The following Christmas, I was also given a Mr. Wizard Chemistry set. By age 8, after combining both, I learned there were many chemicals I could use around the house. I learned their chemical names and formulas, made labels with masking tape, and put them in jars to make them look real, as real as an 8-year-old could.

Antifreeze was Ethylene glycol (C₂H₆O₂), Epsom salt was Magnesium sulfate (MgSO₄·7H₂O), Aspirin was Acetylsalicylic acid (C₉H₈O₄), Bleach was Sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), Sugar was Sucrose (C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁), mothballs were Naphthalene (C₁₀H₈), and many, many more. I contribute all of this knowledge to reading and books.

By ten, and when my flask game was top self, I had mastered making precipitates. A precipitate in chemistry is an insoluble solid that forms and separates from a liquid solution during a chemical reaction, often when two clear aqueous solutions are mixed. This solid, which typically settles at the bottom, occurs because the resulting compound is insoluble, meaning it cannot dissolve in the solvent. So if I mixed salt water with Potassium permanganate (KMnO₄), the resulting solid would be Potassium Chloride, the liquid, Sodium permanganate. When I got to college, I learned these were also called double replacement reactions, where ions in two different solutions exchange partners to create a new insoluble compound.

By 12, via reading, I had learned how to make Napalm from soap and gasoline and extract cyanide from Peach pits. They contain amygdalin, a compound that releases cyanide, a potent toxin, when crushed, chewed, or digested. In high school, I would even lace my bullets with it and seal them with candle wax. I know TMI. Anywho.

After a few unplanned explosions in my room upstairs in the house, my folks moved my lab to the back of the garage. There was a separate room there, separated by a wall with its own entrance around the back.

In college, I only went to libraries to steal books. Who am I kidding? I am the only fool who will read this book on the photoelements of electrochemistry, so I took it. When I was in my first year of graduate school, I met a girl. She was working on her MBA, along with my roommate at the time, Marvin Davis. His father (Fred - RIP) was the city council representative for Memphis in our area of the city and ran an insurance company. I met her at the library one evening and walked her back up to campus to her car. She was from Little Rock and was a Little Rock fine.

She loved her some me, but was embarrassed to show it, but it didn’t bother me, because I got all of the benefits, including going to see free concerts when her cousin came to town - he played keyboard (Christopher Dowd) for the band Fishbone. During one of our walks, she informed me that she had noticed me at the library before. She said that she saw me sneaking out of the fire exit with stacks of books and asked me why, when I could just check them out. I had no answer, but I do recall that whenever she was over to my apartment, she marveled at the hundreds of books I had stacked on the floor at the time, and how I separated the ones I had read from those I had not.

I say this to note that reading has played a very important part in my life. I do not think this remains the case. Since 2001, teachers have not been required to have degrees in any of the core studies, math, English, or sciences; they simply major in education. A review of tests and measurements over time shows how they have decreased the standards year after year. It’s no wonder they can’t read.

No Child Left Behind was the biggest scam in at least one generation. It resulted in students not being able to read or comprehend written information. If you can’t read, you’re in for an unfortunate life trajectory. Case in point is the viral videos produced by a student exposing students attending a Charter School In Philadelphia by showing us that the high school students can’t read. Preparatory Charter High School enrolls students in grades 9 through 12.

The videos depicted students stumbling over multi-syllable words and failing to grasp basic reading comprehension, and, as a consequence, generated millions of views and ignited widespread debate about national literacy and urban education. Even more astounding, the student interviewed the school’s CEO, yet only spelled one of three words asked (13:18 mark). The school released a statement calling the videos “misleading and unfair” and stating that the clips do not represent the academic abilities of the student body as a whole. In addition, state data shows that only about 46.5% of students at the school scored proficient in English, and around 19% were proficient in math.

The video showed what many already knew. Not only are they illiterate, but the students are quitters. They’re more content to say “I have no idea” than they are to attempt to get any meaning from the sentence. They just throw it all away.

We should outlaw teachers’ unions if we really want to fix education across the nation.

I’d love to see their math skills.

Not only are they illiterate, but they are quitters. They’re more content to say “I have no idea” than they are to attempt to get any meaning from the sentence. They just throw it all away.

What also gets me is the inability to make links; often, a missing word from your knowledge bank doesn’t mean you can’t extrapolate the meaning of the entire sentence. They barely even try to engage and think logically; if the answer doesn’t immediately pop into their heads, then they just freeze and back away. That shows far deeper education problems than merely being unable to read (which is bad enough).

In Chicago, the four-year high school graduation rate for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) stands at 84.1%. However, CPS high school reading and math comprehension rates show persistent challenges, with fewer than 1 in 4 11th-grade students demonstrating grade-level proficiency in state assessments.

The same is true for Baltimore. Around 93% of Baltimore students are below grade level in math. There are 23 schools with over 2,000 students that have 0 students proficient in math, yet the four-year high school graduation rate for Baltimore City Public Schools stands at 71.7%, and the Baltimore County Public Schools system has a four-year graduation rate of 84.3%.

It is the same thing in California. Academic proficiency for black students in California public schools remains critically low and highlights severe. Approximately 3 in 10 Black students are proficient in reading/English language arts, and only 18% to 20% meet grade-level standards in mathematics. Likewise, in the District of Columbia, black students have demonstrated notable recent academic gains but still face significant proficiency gaps. On the city's standardized assessments, about 20-30% of Black students meet grade-level expectations in reading, while math proficiency rates are in the low double digits.

But I guess it should be expected, if we take the Cherelle Parker, the Mayor of Philadelphia, and her viral Eagles chant moment as an example. In January 2025, ahead of a playoff game for the Philadelphia Eagles, Parker held a press conference about winter storm preparations. At the end, she tried to hype the crowd with the team’s famous chant: “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” But she mixed up the spelling, saying versions like: “E-L-G-S-E-S” or “E-L-G-L-E-S.”

To keep it a thow-wow, sounds like she was trying to spell “ILLEGALS.” What an embarrassment. If she just forgot the 'A,' that would be one thing, but to come with an 'L' as the second letter defies logic. The mayor can not spell the name of her city's football team. Who is surprised that a DEI mayor cannot spell? But she is a true representative of Philadelphia public education. I don’t know who’s dumber. The mayor or the people who voted for her. Holy Hell. When she was asked to spell 76ers, she responded, “I can’t do math either.” I would ask, “Where did she get her edumacation?” But I know she supposedly graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a master's degree. I guess quality control is down.

The best part is watching the faces of the people around her when they realize that it is completely misspelled. The second best part is watching the guy standing behind her say “A” while she says “L”. Thank god she didn’t have to spell Philadelphia.

Something has to change. The same mentality that is behind making it illegal to expose taxpayer fraud is behind this, because in my eyes, “No Child Left Behind” became “push everyone to the bottom.” Yet these teachers and administrators still demand more pay. The result will be what we see: flach mobs, criminal behavior, homicidal ideation, and a corpus of emotionally violent and uneducated youth, which, for the record, is a scary combination.

These kids can’t read and comprehend a single sentence, and over 50 percent of kids can’t look at a clock and tell you what time it is. What we have here are educators who prove the anecdote” Those who cannot do it teach it.” No one left behind needs to end. Didn’t these students’ parents ever read to them? Now I understand why the system wants people to be uneducated.

The Mayor and this charter school are evidence of why I spent so much time educating my kids outside of school. "They'll learn that in school" is not a guarantee at all. The politicians and unions want these kids dumb, meaning from their perspective, everything is ''Going according to plan.'' Future EBT, Section 8 residents, and violent criminals don’t need to be able to read because they’ll never work a day in their entire lives.

Still need convincing that DEI needs to be thrown out the window?. Our future workforce is fked. Can’t read and numbers of people will be less proficient than older generations. The education systems across America (from elementary school all through college) are deeply flawed, and it’s the fault of the citizens, the voters, and the parents of America. It’s the parents’ responsibility to educate their children; the institutions available are there to help, not take over the job of educating our offspring. I’ve seen illiteracy grow in public schools for the past 30 years; I’ve also seen administrators give way to angry parents who demand their children get passed on up, rather than discipline their children. No real surprises here. Yet, these illiterates get to vote.

My parents read to me every night. I could read going into first grade. I could read most books by the age of 3. I could read any book by the age of 6. Anyone affiliated with or defending the Preparatory Charter School of Mathematics, Science, Technology, and Careers should be embarrassed. How are these kids getting into a college with SAT scores reflecting this low level of reading? These kids obviously aren’t reading at a high school level. How about this as a novel idea, how bout stop passing them if they’re meeting minimal standards.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the parents along with the school system and educators. Some of these same parents are spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars on prom night. This is straight-up scandalous, embarrassing, and sad. These kids can't read. Parents and the school system have set these young people up for failure. This is absolutely terrible.

The fact that the school felt like it could silence free speech by threatening to take away the prom is a huge reason why the public education system needs to be defunded. Thus, any administrator targeting the video maker needs to be fired.

They can’t read, write in cursive, or tell time from an analog clock, but know how to make TikTok videos in their sleep, and all of 'em probably have the latest iPhone and Jordans. Meanwhile, the teachers have other concerns. Remember, on May 1st, a bunch of teachers marched carrying signs that said Socialism beats Fascism. They are no longer educators; they are indoctrinators. Happening by design. Illiterate people are easier to control. This is why a person just needs to be able to read Cat in the Hat to become valedictorian at schools like the Preparatory Charter School of Mathematics, Science, Technology, and Careers.

I need 14 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks to my subscribers, Deniece, Crystal, Michael Carter, and Calvin Thomas Adams |||. Written May 4, 2026. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 56 IN HISTORY.