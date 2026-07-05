ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
2h

We had a bookmobile come to the road next to my childhood home as well! Great stuff!

Reading is crucial … without that a kid is doomed. How can you learn anything else for yourself?

I made sure my kids could read before they went to school.

It really does start with the parents … really we must all do better by these kids.

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
2h

Many years ago I was on a Chamber of Commerce board the was attempting to work with the school system via Partners In Education (PIE). As we walked through where the Chamber members may help the resounding push back was they ( teachers) didn’t have time. This was at the height of no child left behind. What was discovered/revealed that between local, state and federal requirements and the addition of NCLB requirements the teaching time in the classroom was being severely affected. The school Superintendent, who had good intentions but not chutzpah, could not envision eliminating or combining reports, tests and general teacher administrative duties freeing up more time to teach. So teachers were burdened with a non-educational workload to satisfy bureaucrats instead of teaching.

The Federal government needs get out of education and return the responsibility back to the states. We can then return to: ERA… 1) Expectation, 2) Responsibility and 3) Accountability. Expectations of students, teachers and the school system are set by the tax payers/parents, The responsibility is the students, teachers and system to meet and the tax payers/parents can more closely hold them accountable.

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