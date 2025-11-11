I like movies. However, I do not like them as much as books. I am particularly fond of old movies. Last week, I was watching some old Charles Coburn movies and asked myself out of nowhere, What movies have I watched over my lifetime that brought me to tears? The two that I could think of off the bat were “Brian’s Song” (1971) and “Imitation of Life” (1959).

“Brian’s Song” is a television movie based on the true story of the friendship between two Chicago Bears football players, Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. When Sayers, a quiet and talented Black running back, joins the team, he’s paired with Piccolo, a white, outgoing player, as roommates, an unusual arrangement in the racially tense 1960s.

Their bond grows even stronger when Sayers suffers a serious knee injury. Piccolo helps him through recovery, encouraging him to return to the field. Later, the roles reverse when Piccolo is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Sayers stands by his side, offering support and emotional strength. The film ends with Piccolo’s death in 1970 at age 26, leaving behind a legacy of courage, friendship, and racial unity. The message I took was the importance of brotherhood, loyalty, and the power of friendship and empathy.

Imitation of Life is a powerful American drama that explores themes of race, motherhood, identity, and the pursuit of success. The film follows two women, Lora Meredith, a white single mother, and Annie Johnson, a Black single mother, who meet by chance and decide to help each other. Lora dreams of becoming a famous actress, while Annie works as her housekeeper. They raise their daughters together: Lora’s daughter Susie and Annie’s light-skinned daughter Sarah Jane.

Sarah Jane, who can pass for white, rejects her Black heritage and is ashamed of her mother. She runs away several times, trying to live as a white woman, which breaks Annie’s heart. Meanwhile, Lora’s ambition for fame causes her to neglect her daughter, leading to tension between them as well. Tragedy strikes when Annie falls ill and dies. At her funeral, Sarah Jane returns in tears, devastated by guilt and love for the mother she once denied. It is a groundbreaking story about motherhood, sacrifice, identity, self-acceptance, and the illusion of social success.

Exceptional writing. I never cried so hard at the end of a movie as I do for these two. Sure, there were scenes in Old Yeller (1957) and Sounder (1972), but who doesn’t cry when a dog is shot and killed?

So no politics today, and be honest (fellas), what movies have you watched that made or make you cry to this day?

And John Wick’s puppy being killed, and the last scene of Last of the Mohicans not included.