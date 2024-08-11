Randi Weingarten and the American Federation of Teachers: The 2024 Nathan Bedford Forrest and Ku Klux Klan
Randi Weingarten and the American Federation of Teachers Vehement Opposition to School Choice is A Replication of KKK Educational Policy.
In my Book, Free in Name Only: A Behavioral-Historical Revisitation of the Attempted Ethnic Cleansing of Memphis in 1866, I discuss the three days of the Memphis “Race Riots.” In presenting this subject, I include a brief prospectus on some of the events leading up to this, including the Fort Pillow massacre of 1864. Fort Pillow was a union outpost loca…