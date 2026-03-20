ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
1d

Excellent. "Every illegal vote cancels out an American citizen’s vote." Even Democrats favor the Save America act! Democrats in Congress are making it as plain as the noses on their faces that they d o n o t c a r e what the people think, not to mention what the Constitution requires.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
21hEdited

The House of Representatives passed HR1958, a bill mandating illegal aliens caught in fraud will be deported. John Thune needs to go if he can’t get the DAVE Act passed. All Democrats opposed it. https://theamericantribune.com/house-passes-bill-mandating-illegal-aliens-who-commit-welfare-fraud-be-deported/

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