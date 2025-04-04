My name is Torrance, and I am confused. When you are born in the South during segregation and happen to be black, even in your earliest days, some things will be stamped in your mind forever. One such thing is seeing a sign that reads “COLORED ONLY.” You do not get the big deal as a child, but as you mature, you learn to understand what it represents. Just reminiscing on the past and recalling such things serves as a reminder of how far we as a nation have advanced from a predominantly racist society to one of mutual acceptance on our road to forming a more perfect union. I know that for many young people who never lived during “racism racism,” this is difficult to comprehend, for they think America is more racist now than it was 70 years ago.

These people have never been instructed that if black, they would have to step off of the sidewalk when white people walk down the sidewalk. Likewise, they never experienced living in a world where there was no such thing as black bank tellers or bus drivers. You would not even see a black doctor or nurse unless you were at the colored-only hospital, like the one I was born in in Memphis - John Gaston Hospital.

What is the source of my confusion? Well, it stems from the use of the phrase “people/person of color.” In addition, I question the utility of using this to describe a human, or collective of human beings, because identity based on arbitrary characteristics is dumb. Really dumb. It is equally as dumb as calling folks BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).

I suspect the phrase, just as with the term “Latinx,” was created in some university conference room occupied by white, nose-pierced and blue hair gender, queer, and cultural studies female academicians who have never worked a real job in their lives, let alone lived during actual racism and active discrimination based on race. If they had, they would fall back on experience and recall how offensive being labeled colored in any form or combination of words is to a person who fought against being called colored.

Are these self-proclaimed woke truly awake? I wonder. Aren’t we all people of color since white is also a color? Technically, everybody on this planet is a color. Since first hearing them, I've always hated terms like “women of color,” “people of color,” and “minority.” The use of these phrases just annoys the fck out of me. There is no need to place fellow human beings in boxes based on immutable characteristics to know how to relate to the world. How did we get to this space? I don't use any of those terms (brown, people of color, Latinx), and I am not going to. We are a funny breed, us humans, and in many ways, it is quite amusing.

When we agree to these terms by using them, we dismiss our struggle and promote division and difference instead of inclusion and sameness. I don’t understand why some of us are so complacent about rejecting ourselves and our people to pretend that they are part of any group other than American.

I've always smelled a rat whenever I asked myself what was the purpose of creating and using the phrase. Do the creators and users of this phrase see us as non-issue objects? Why should we lump all people into one group? Mexican people also have struggles unique to them. In the early 1900s, Mexicans at the US-Mexico border were subjected to horrible decontamination processes, which certain people in Germany took note of to oppress other groups.

I never have cared about skin color growing up. Can we move on? It is annoying and insulting to my intelligence to tell me that just because one may or may not share the same complexion with another, you have to relate and/or bond with them on that characteristic. I don't try and "relate/bond" with other folks just because our skin color matches. How about identifying people as human, ignoring color, and letting the differences fade away?

Once people get rid of colors altogether, then this world can start being a better place. People aren’t colors. Since the “pink” ones separated people with colors, we’ve been at each other’s throats trying to be the best “color.” I am not a color; I am a human being who produces melanin in my skin to protect me from the sun. I am a remarkable child of God in his image. And I will treat my fellow man as I would want to be treated, because everyone is a person of color unless you are made out of crystal clear glass.

I don't use the term "person of color." The term is vague, and the definition, which means someone who does not look white, has a separatist message. This is a common descriptor used by left-leaning media to escalate racial tensions in the United States. By default, I use "black American" to refer to black people in the United States who may or may not be the descendants of enslaved Africans during the colonial period and have no association with other countries or cultures except the United States. “African American" applied to black Americans is somewhat inaccurate because they have little or no interest at all to connect with their African roots, language, and culture.

I was always under the impression that "person of color" would be racial, simply based on the fact that it deals with color. African-American, as far as I knew, was in regards to African born natives that immigrated to the U.S. I don't understand why we need to group each other into color classes. I don't care if Joe is black or white. All I care about is whether Joe is a good person or not.

I look forward to a time when we humans can leave this sort of stuff behind us and can just be nice to each other. The concept of race was invented in the 1400s by Gomes de Zurara, a Portuguese man, to excuse the beginnings of the Atlantic Slave trade. Before then, all skin tones were fair game to be taken for slaves.

Black was a British word meaning other, African is a Roman word, Negro is a Portuguese word, we forget our tribal names as people of color. These labels are all remnants of African culture that we still use, but we cannot identify it's origin.

The way I internalized it is that calling me a person of color is just a sneaky way of diluting and discounting my experience as a black person, as well as asserting that my skin color is more important than my being an American. Extra, extra, read all about it. If you were born in America, you are an American before any other descriptor.

“Person of color” is disrespectful as hell and should never be used by a black person ever. It is shorthand for non-white, but it would sound ridiculous to say "non-white" all the time. When someone uses the term, just ask them, "Do you mean non-white?" I'm tired of that term, too. All the terms we've been labeled with have the same meaning. So to me, calling me a person of color is just using three words to call me nigger.

