ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Christine's avatar
Christine
11h

Wow. Just wow. WTF are these people thinking? 🤯

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Ira's avatar
Ira
9h

"It would not surprise me if the people behind this petition didn’t even think of the consequences of banning hunting, fishing, and pest control"....

I live among the people to whom you've alluded. I believe I understand what animates them so peculiarly. They think they're smarter and more virtuous. They are, by and large, posers & virtue signalers.

Everything they've touched, they've turned into sh*t! It doesn't matter what. School systems, entire cities, justice systems, work places, the whole freaking enchilada. ALL SH*T!

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