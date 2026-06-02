Traditionally, when we think of crackpot politics, the state of California comes to mind. California is the joke that keeps on giving in politics.

In 2014, California voters approved Prop 47, which reduced nonviolent theft and drug crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. It contributed to retail theft problems and “catch-and-release” policing. The law made theft and forgery-type offenses misdemeanors if the value taken or intended to be taken was $950 or less. This means in California, shoplifting under $950 is basically self-checkout with extra steps. Some California cities deprioritized enforcement for certain drug or homelessness-related offenses, especially during the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Also, California is a sanctuary state, meaning California limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement in many cases, which shields illegal immigrants from deportation.

California law has also allowed students to participate in sports based on gender identity since 2013, and several California school districts do not require schools to notify parents if a child changes gender identity or pronouns at school. The state is also a “sanctuary” for gender-transition care, having state laws that limit cooperation with out-of-state investigations related to legally provided gender-transition procedures performed in California. In California, parents need permission slips for field trips, but schools and parents arguing over pronouns somehow end up in federal court.

California adopted aggressive vehicle emissions rules intended to phase out sales of new gas-only cars by 2035, and has established a special fast-food minimum wage structure that is one of the highest in the country. California pays Meth users to get sober, hands out free needles and crackpipes to people with drug addiction issues, and in San Francisco, the city’s "Managed Alcohol Program," operated by San Francisco's Department of Public Health, serves regimented doses of alcohol to voluntary participants with alcohol addiction.

Government in California is like a roommate who lectures you about sustainability while ordering DoorDash three times a day. In California, gas-powered leaf blowers are the real environmental threat, not the wildfires. In Los Angeles, you can’t afford a house, but your tent has rent control. The state has tried so hard to save the planet that it accidentally made U-Haul a top industry. The California dream used to be owning a home near the beach; now it’s finding a parking spot where your catalytic converter survives the night. So, in summary, politically, California is screwy.

The state of California is out there so much so that it makes me forget that Oregon is just as wacky when it comes to politics. Oregon created statewide education plans and guidance specifically for LGBTQ-identifying students. State law directs the Oregon Department of Education to develop programs for students identifying as transgender, nonbinary, queer, and other nonsensical identities. The state also encourages schools to support “gender expansive students,” including preferred names and pronouns. Oregon health standards include discussions of gender identity beginning in kindergarten and sexual orientation beginning in 3rd grade.

In 2023, Oregon suspended the “essential skills” graduation requirement that previously required students to demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, and math before graduating. This is a lowered standard in math, especially. When Senate Bill 744 passed, eliminating the requirement for high school students to demonstrate basic proficiency in reading, writing, and math to graduate, it meant that students in Oregon can receive a high school diploma without proving they can read, write, or do math at a high school level. The objective was “Equity,” which resulted in hurting black students.​

The drug epidemic has gotten so bad in Oregon (Portland) that the state has approved a law that recriminalizes drug possession. It reverses the prior policy that made possession for personal use a ticketed offence with a fine of up to $100. Now, offenders will be penalized with probation and up to 180 days in jail.

Oregon’s Measure 110 was approved by voters in 2020 by 58% of Oregon voters. The result has been “the biggest increase in synthetic opioid deaths since 2019 among states that have reported their numbers.”

Just when I think some people in Oregon could not be any more kooky and laughable, they show up and say, hold my Organic Beer to prove that it is just like California, by promoting a petition to ban hunting, fishing, and pest control. The worst part is that it has obtained enough signatures to make it on the November ballot this Fall.

Called Initiative Petition 28 (IP28), also called the “PEACE Act” (“People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions”), is a proposed 2026 ballot initiative in Oregon that would change Oregon’s animal cruelty laws by banning hunting, fishing, farming, animal breeding, pest control, and research. In basic terms, it would make it illegal to injure or kill animals in any form and by any means.

I am quite positive that this is the most moronic thing I have seen in my life, and the absolute dumbest proposal I’ve ever heard. Outlawing all the above is just irresponsible and un-American, because we are not supposed to make laws that interfere with other people’s Liberty.

This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of in my entire life. Oregon, please wake up to this stupidity and stop voting for progressives. It’s time to change. This kind of crap needs to go yesterday. Making it illegal for people to farm, hunt, or raise their own livestock is well beyond the line justifying the consequential actions of free men.

Fishing and hunting are two of the best ways to do conservation. People don’t realize that those regulations are there for a reason, not just to keep the population stable, but they are also there to keep the population healthy. We used to have more predators like wolves, bears, and big cats that would do a fairly good job of keeping herd animals healthy and their population in check. Most of the time, those animals are selective in what they pick to go after, and they normally go after the sickest, the old, the weakest, or the youngest. They take out the sick ones, and the disease doesn’t spread or doesn’t spread very far because they took the animal out that was sick. The same is true with fishing; a certain number of fish have to be harvested to keep our rivers, streams, and ponds healthy. Now that there are not as many predators as there once were, we have to control our animal populations by harvesting them through hunting, trapping, and fishing. Was any thought given to this?

And to outlaw pest control is just grade A dumb shit. So, when animals get into your house or tear up your property or start getting into your garden, they don’t want people to do anything about it? Well, they will change their minds when a family of raccoons moves into their attic. It would not surprise me if the people behind this petition didn’t even think of the consequences of banning hunting, fishing, and pest control; if they did, they are just ignoring them. But protecting the salmon and aborting unborn children sounds about right for Oregon.

Oregon voters and politicians are so progressive, and are crazy enough that this might eventually pass. David Michaelson is the chief petitioner behind this purely idiotic proposal, and he looks the part. He looks like what an alien invader would perceive a vegan to look like. He also has the look of an anti-second amendment city dweller who has never hunted or fished in his life, if his is his pronoun. Odd, given that the same people arguing that the Second Amendment is only for hunting are trying to outlaw hunting. It would not be far-fetched to suggest David has consumed a sizable allotment of tube steak over his lifetime.

These are the people who want your meat grown in a lab and are trying to turn everybody into vegans. If you don’t like meat, don’t eat meat. Why would anyone consider this? Probably vegan vegetarians who don’t care that Oregon farmers are out of business, or that native tribes will suffer.

This petition goes directly against Nature. In the wild, the animals do not let the dumb ones lead the pack or herd; they are dealt with harshly, sometimes with Death.

Michelson, he runs a podcast called “Hope for the Animals.”

The promoters of this initiative do not plan to stop in Oregon. They state:

"Because we are focused specifically on criminalizing the practice of killing animals. Once successful in Oregon, we hope to bring similar initiatives to every state until the killing of animals is against the law nationwide."

These people seem to ignore that this action, if approved, will result in taking all meat out of grocery stores and restaurants. It will mean that the state of Oregon would have more laws to protect rats and roaches than a human baby.

Oregon has some of the broadest abortion protections in the United States. Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in Oregon, and does not impose a gestational limit or viability cutoff. In addition, there is no mandatory waiting period before an abortion, and the state does not require mandatory counseling or ultrasound requirements before the procedure.

You do not have to be an Oregon resident or a U.S. citizen to obtain an abortion there, and patients age 15 and older can consent to abortion care without parental consent. For minors under 15, parental involvement can be bypassed if a provider believes involving parents could lead to abuse/neglect or is not in the minor’s best interest, with an additional provider agreement requirement in some cases.

Oregon also has “shield laws” protecting abortion providers and patients from certain out-of-state investigations or lawsuits tied to abortion services that are legal in Oregon.

But you get exactly what you vote for, so prepare to live with it. Not to be sexist, but I attribute this to what happens when you have more progressive liberal women voting than men. Women make up about 50.1%–50.3% of Oregon’s total population, according to recent U.S. Census-based estimates. For the voting-eligible population (generally citizens age 18+ eligible to vote), women are estimated at 51.1% in Oregon.

As soon as the number of progressive liberal women voters exceeds the number of common sense voters, it’s over. They voted to ban mountain lion management in California, and now there are so many mountain lions that they are dragging women off jogging and bike trails.

All of this is INSANE. Banning pest control? Progressives need to stop forcing their lifestyle choices on others. This proposal has nothing to do with hunting and fishing. There are always steps to try to take your guns away. These people want to use the democratic process to impose their will and values on everyone else. But when the democratic process elects Trump, suddenly, there is resistance to the democratic outcome.

These people should, at a minimum, demonstrate a little common sense. You cannot plow fields without killing mice, rats, snakes, rabbits, maybe small deer, so plowing your field would break the law. Also, you can’t bale hay without killing small animals. Farmers have to hunt animals for pest control, ranchers have to hunt animals and do pest control, or they lose their crop or valuable animals.

There is also the loot component. If this goes into law, the amount of money that licensing fees bring in to Oregon each year will then have to be paid into the state budget by the idiots who voted for this brilliant policy. Although I think that this has no chance of getting voted through, even if it did, who is going to enforce it, and with what funding? The money from hunting and fishing licenses is what funds law/poaching enforcement, along with wildlife/habitat management, research, and improvement.

A part of me wants Oregon to pass this bill. I actually want the apocalypse just to see these exact people hunting and fishing to survive because their vegan food would not be enough for them to survive for a week. I would also like to then go down the voter roll, and anyone who voted for it should not be allowed to have any of this food on this list. Then we regular folks can continue living our lives and tell the government to go fuck themselves for violating our constitutional and our God-given rights. It will be funny to watch them trying to eat fruits full of bugs, which they will be, too.

These people are grade “A” imbeciles for even suggesting such a thing. If passed, does that mean you can’t kill mosquitoes or flies? Would a hornet’s nest be protected? Would roadkill be involuntary manslaughter? Cockroach infestation, can’t kill them, and to think, over 100,000 people think that this petition is a good idea, and voted to approve it for the ballot. UNBELIEVEABLE. Even animals hunt each other to survive.

Oregon is what happens when you let citizens propose laws and then let people vote to decide if it becomes law or not. No reviews, no debates, no chance to speak your mind to elected officials, just one person decides it’s a good idea, convinces people to sign, convinces people to vote yes, and now it’s law.

Bottom line is that politics that suggest that men are women, and women are men, that Venezuela is south of the equator, and nobody is illegal on stolen land, banning hunting and fishing was the next domino. Luckily, I’m not subject to mob rule like this in my state.

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