ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Renée Austin's avatar
Renée Austin
1d

Great question! More The Equalizer than John Wick for me. Since I was young, this tendency has often been misread as indifference, sometimes perplexing or frustrating others. I tend to watch first, not react…letting patterns, motives, and pressure points reveal themselves in their own time. I’m more interested in understanding the structure beneath a conflict than being absorbed by its noise. In my opinion, resolution, when it comes, should feel less like a reaction and more like inevitability…quiet, precise, and already decided long before it becomes visible.

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1 reply by Torrance Stephens
Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
10h

Your enemy is your enemy.

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