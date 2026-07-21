I’m gonna keep things in and out like the burger, and have a little fun at the expense of Ilhan Omar. I am an equal opportunity offender, albeit I mean no offense. Unfortunately, I think offensive things and use them to make me laugh. Most of the time, it comes naturally without forethought. When the Boston University Economics and International Relations degree graduate and former bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, first came to my attention, it was the ultimate gift for your average satirist. Everywhere I looked, in particular after her 2018 Firing Line Interview with Margaret Hoover. I recall last year, with all the authority and confidence in the world, she said that "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways. Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.

When I was young, rivers had fish in ’em. Apparently, they now have fire detection devices, according to AOC. I mean, if accountants got rivers catchin’ fire, somebody really messed up the books. Imagine being so corporate that people think you can pollute by a spreadsheet alone.

Then came Jasmine Crockett, who I will overlook to have a few laughs at the expense of Ilhan (Abdullahi) Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district since 2019.

Recently, a video clip from January 2025 resurfaced online. It was from a press conference about repealing the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. She was discussing how the law had previously been used during World War II to detain or deport nationals from enemy countries. In the clip, she appears to say “World War Eleven.”

Politics are so bad now that even the wars get a reboot. We skipped straight to franchise mode. I ain’t saying she was wrong, but somewhere a history teacher threw a shoe at the TV. World War Eleven? Lord, by that count, humanity has been fighting every weekend. If somebody says World War Eleven, don’t argue. Just ask what happened in Parts 3 through 10. She probably thinks the Roman number XL is pronounced: "extra large."

It’s shocking how little these people know while thinking they are all geniuses. Still can’t believe how a person like Omar can become a people’s representative! She doesn't know America's history. Next week, she’ll be saying Trump is starting World War Twelve with Iran. How did she get into Congress? A 5th grader is smarter than her. I think it is appalling and shameful for a politician not to study or understand US history. She would have been better off saying, “Hi, my name is dumb, I read off of paper. Thanks for your money.”

What really irks me is that during World War II, America was attacked and our boats sunk, planes bombed, and hundreds of people killed. I am so sick of our enemies being hidden or outright flaunting that they have gotten positions in our government. I think of all the men and women who died in World War II, and she laughs at it. Sickening. This is why all elected officials should have to be born in the United States of America. Period.

I must be living in an alternate universe. First, as a black man, I have to demonstrate how far we have come in the USA to articulate that we are no longer living in the Jim Crow era. Second, I have to give a history lesson to a non-native-born, naturalized refugee Somali American in the United States Congress, who may have obtained their residency via breaking immigration law. Only in politics can somebody marry their brother and still say they’re focused on family values, am I right?

To make things worse, she laughed. I guess it’s really funny when you say world war 11, not even realizing there were only two world wars. How do you mess that up? It may be really funny to laugh at World War II when you come to the U.S. from a Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, but not ours; it’s nothing to laugh about. How can she even state that World War II was one of the most shameful chapters of America, when we defeated the Japanese, Nazis, and evil enemies of the world?

But I should expect such and expect nothing but trouble from political leaders who call taxes “revenue,” and cannot recognize that fiscal problems and the accruing of large budget deficits are due to having a spending problem more than one about revenue.

I can’t even IMAGINE being freaking stupid like this. I probably could track behaviors, statements, and views by folks similar to Ilhan to wokeness. Wokeness is a feminine modes of behavior that value consensus and getting along above all else.

Take Seattle as an example. Seattle elected a known anti America antifa member. She speaks like a 10th-grade cheerleader. Giggles, clapping, using the word “like.” Calls taxes revenue, and speaks in ‘word salad.’ What did they expect would happen? They are going to lose every business in their state they will have nothing. She ignores common sense, which notes that one proven way to fix budget issues is to stop spending what you don’t have.

Insane actions like those of Francesca ‘abolish the police’ Hong, Katie Wilson and Maureen Galindo (who said she’d make ICE jail a “prison for American Zionists”) reflect end-stage feminism and will only be fixed when men push back and reassert their leadership in society. It just shows how corrupt the government is when people like Wilson and Omar get into government. They are in such a hurry to be ashamed of America, even though America is the only reason they have anything at all.

I try not to hate anyone, but let me say I truly dislike women like the aforementioned. It devastates me that they are even in office. It devastates me more that Omar is allowed to stay in Congress. And it devastates me yet further that she's not in prison for fraud.

If you can't read Roman Numerals, you should not be in Congress. Again, how are these corrupt idiot politicians in control of our government and our lives? I guess on December 7th, 1941, some people did something. But then again, I learned all about World War ELEVEN at the LEARING CENTER.

I need 12 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks to my subscribers, Rachael, Wise, Todd Brewer, Bob Shreck, and Anne Emerson Hall. THANKS FOR MAKING ME # 58 IN HISTORY.

Written May 6, 2026.