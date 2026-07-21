ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
15h

Why stop with Crockett, Omar and AOC? What about Maxie Hirono (D-HI) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT). One cannot string a sentence together and the second is perpetually in a Halloween costume.

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