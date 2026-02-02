I have been working on this for a while. As I get older, I randomly recall shit that I don't think I ever would have without a collection of assorted experiences, accumulated with age. One such example is memories of stuff I read in college from my old, used copy of the Norton Anthologies of Literature. I think every English literature department in the country likely used it.

Reading this collection introduced me to folk I likely would have never found or read on my own volition. I would have never found Molière’s cunning con-man, Tartuff, who pointed out and made fun of religious hypocrisy and the dangers of blind faith, in people he interacted with, like that trick Orgon, keeping me laughing all while reading the play. Or, albeit not perceived as excitable, John Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn.”

Keats’s was built differently. What type of person can look at, study, and admire a piece of art like a painted Greek urn, and then contemplate the paradoxes it presents? Keats addresses the urn as a “historian,” asking it what stories it tells through its frozen images. Keats contrasts the still, timeless beauty of the figures on the urn with the transience of human life. In this way, the urn preserves youth, passion, and beauty eternally, but only in an incomplete, unrealized state.

The urn represents the permanence of art compared to the fleeting nature of human existence. While life decays, art preserves beauty and meaning across centuries. The closing statement “Beauty is truth, truth beauty” suggests that in art, beauty and truth are one. What moves us as beautiful also conveys a deeper truth about human experience and mortality. Keats’s Ode on a Grecian Urn explores the relationship between art and life. Art freezes beauty and passion forever, offering a kind of truth beyond time. It preserves what we most cherish, while denying the living reality of change, fulfillment, and loss. One could take this same approach to understanding President Trump’s desire to add a ballroom to the White House.

This ballroom stuff isn’t new. Trump first offered to fund a White House ballroom while Barack Obama was president around 2010 (early in Obama’s first term). According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal and former Obama adviser David Axelrod, Trump, then a real-estate developer and TV personality, called Axelrod and offered to build a modular ballroom for the White House, complaining about state dinners being held in “sh---y little tents.” He proposed the idea as a gift, saying he would pay for it himself, and even invited Obama’s team to see what he could do in Florida.

Based on present-day media, you would never know that this has been a position taken by 47 for over a decade. The response to this by many Democrats has sadly become a troubling case and a subdisorder of Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have coined Whitehouse Ballroom Derangement Disorder. Many major politicians have overtly displayed features of this since Trump went public with the suggestion.

This upset Kamala Harris so much that she went on a podcast and commented:

“Are you f*cking kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now!

She spent $1.5 billions in less than 107 days on her pathetic campaign and still lost by a landslide. She put on a master class for wasting money; maybe she should sit this one out.

Hillary Clinton, in response to the demolition of part of the White House to build the ballroom, a direct rebuke of Trump’s project, said, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.” Not to be outdone, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), went on social media to criticize the priorities behind the project, saying:

“Oh, you’re trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can’t hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom.”

House Democratic Caucus leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went on record stating: “So, Trump’s MAIN priority is a $300 MILLION ballroom? Not lowering costs. Not saving health care. Not reopening the government.” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), took direct aim at the ballroom project, interjecting, “Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.”

I admit, there is uniformity among the left against this effort, advancing the premise that no one wanted this. They have been screaming nonstop for weeks about the destruction of the White House. Some say that it’s a tacky design that is ultimately a way for him to collect bribes from rich people, while others suggest that he’s building tunnels from his homes to the white house. I even heard one pundit say that the President’s renovation of a ballroom is actually part of his plan to remain in the White House after his term. Then their greatest, most absolutely retarded promise is to destroy the White House ballroom if a Democrat is elected president.

They even suggest that what Trump is doing is symbolic of what he is doing to our country, destroying it to make a place for the rich and famous to enjoy. Just unhinged hysterics everywhere. Throwing away 250 million dollars out of spite is so Democrat. No one outside the “progressive” media bubble gives a tinker’s damn, and the left only cares about it because Trump is doing it. Bet you $10 bucks that before he announced this, most people whining about this didn’t even know the layout of the White House.

Jackie Kennedy proposed a ballroom addition as part of her renovation of the White House. It never materialized because her husband was assassinated. She felt strongly that the White House's event space was completely inadequate. People need to get a real hobby or go take a nap.

I think that it's about time the USA had a proper venue to host foreign leaders. The UK hosts state dinners in beautiful palaces. The USA hosts state dinners in a tent. I also would name it something that, in order to disagree with it being constructed, would place all the naysayers on the wrongside of a 95/5 issue. Therefore, I would offer that it be named after one of the greatest conservatives in U.S. history, Frederick Douglass.

Frederick Douglass was born in 1818 and is often remembered primarily as an abolitionist and advocate for Black freedom, but his political philosophy after emancipation, particularly in the Reconstruction and post-Reconstruction eras, was strongly aligned with conservative and Republican views of the 19th century.

Douglass was a staunch Republican throughout his life. He referred to the GOP as the “party of emancipation” because of its role in ending slavery through the Civil War and the Thirteenth Amendment. Even when Republicans faltered in their defense of Black civil rights during Reconstruction and after, Douglass largely stayed loyal, seeing them as the best vehicle for protecting Black interests compared to Democrats, whom he viewed as the party of slavery and white supremacy.

He believed Black Americans should remain solidly Republican to safeguard the gains of emancipation, voting rights, and citizenship under the 14th and 15th Amendments. Douglass embraced a strong ethic of self-help, self-discipline, and personal responsibility. He frequently urged Black Americans to pursue education, skill-building, property ownership, and self-improvement.

He rejected ideas of dependency on government handouts. For example, he opposed schemes to return freedmen to Africa or to create segregated land colonies for them, arguing that Black Americans should succeed as full citizens within the United States. Douglass was deeply conservative in his reverence for the U.S. Constitution. He believed firmly in constitutionalism, the rule of law, and American institutions, often appealing to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to argue for equality.

He insisted that rights for Black Americans should come through constitutional and legal enforcement, not through revolution or lawlessness.

Douglass’s worldview was rooted in Protestant Christianity. He believed in traditional moral virtues such as temperance, sexual morality, and discipline.

He condemned drunkenness, laziness, and vice as enemies of progress for both Black and white Americans.

He saw strong family life, education, and church membership as the pillars of a thriving and moral Black community.Douglass consistently praised property ownership as the foundation of freedom and independence. He advised freedmen to acquire land, homes, and businesses to anchor their citizenship.

He was a defender of free-market capitalism. He did not advocate socialism, government redistribution, or collectivist policies. Instead, he argued that economic progress came through hard work, thrift, and enterprise.

He linked self-reliance with political independence, believing economic stability would protect Black Americans from political exploitation.

While Douglass supported federal enforcement of civil rights (e.g., Reconstruction Amendments, Civil Rights Acts), he opposed excessive or long-term government dependency programs.

He argued that the freedmen primarily needed protection from discrimination and violence, not special privileges or permanent aid.

His stance was that the government should ensure justice and equality under the law, then step aside and allow individuals to rise on their own merits.

Douglass was a strong nationalist and patriot, even when the U.S. failed to live up to its ideals. He insisted that America’s founding principles contained the seeds of liberty for all and must be reclaimed, not abandoned.

He rejected the idea of Black separatism or emigration, insisting that African Americans were Americans and had earned the right to claim the country as their own.

His defense of the Union during and after the Civil War aligned him with the conservative nationalism of his day.

Douglass was pragmatic about political progress. Though he had once celebrated John Brown’s zeal, he opposed Brown’s violent raid at Harpers Ferry, believing it would fail and harm the abolitionist cause.

After emancipation, he rejected calls for armed separatism or radical insurrection, instead championing legal, constitutional, and peaceful means of securing rights. Douglass believed that racial uplift depended on integration, not separation. He opposed segregationist schemes (whether proposed by whites or by Black separatists) and believed in a single, united American identity. He emphasized that Black achievement and respect would ultimately break down prejudice more than government decrees alone. This was consistent with conservative ideas about assimilation and civic nationalism.

By the 1870s and 1880s, as Reconstruction faltered, Douglass grew more cautious and pragmatic. He still denounced racism and injustice, but he increasingly stressed patience, gradual progress, and internal community development. Some younger Black activists criticized him for being too moderate or too loyal to the Republican Party, but his views reflected a conservative faith in American institutions and steady improvement over radical agitation.

In a speech on the Dred Scott Decision in 1857, he said:

“I shall stand by the Union, stand by the Constitution, and insist upon a faithful discharge of all the duties and obligations growing out of the Constitution.”

In another speech he made in Glasgow in 1860, after shifting to a pro-Constitution stance, he stated:

“I am an American citizen. In birth, in sentiment, in ideas, in hopes, in aspirations, and responsibilities, I am an American citizen. In the presence of the awful questions which now convulse the land, I claim the right to speak.”



Historically, Douglas was one of the most stern advocates of American exceptionalism (see his speech: “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Rochester, 1852).

Frederick Douglass died 130 years ago, in 1895. In July 2020, a life-size statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Maplewood Park, Rochester, was ripped from its base and found damaged nearby. Police said it was found about 50 feet from its pedestal with parts broken off. The incident happened on the anniversary of Douglass’s famous 1852 “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” speech, delivered in Rochester. There were no immediate arrests, and local leaders discussed possible motives amid a broader national debate about monuments at the time.

The way I figure, those against the ballroom just because Trump is proposing it see no value in their daily lives. Just as Keats saw beauty in an urn, we should be able to see beauty in a ballroom, especially if it is named after a great American conservative like Frederick Douglass.

People criticize or oppose the White House ballroom idea for several overlapping reasons, most of which have nothing to do with ballrooms themselves and everything to do with symbolism, precedent, and politics. Rep. Jamie Raskin still has his panties in a wad over the ballroom, which Rep. Eric Swalwell says any Democratic presidential contender in 2028 must pledge to tear down.

So to the critics, just to tell them to kick rocks barefoot, name the Ballroom after one of the greatest Americans on record, Frederick Douglass. Then put the ball in their court, and see if they are so angry that they will tear it down. I think they are too puzzy to do such. Anywho, just a thought from a wandering mind. Plus, I think I look like dude. Check the hair and beard.