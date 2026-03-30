ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
21h

I believe the goal of the democrats and their fellow socialists around the globe is to obliterate the middle class of the USA. They want all of us to be dirt poor, fighting each other and with no way to improve our condition. This is why support for the open borders. They aren't in the home countries working to change the governance to support the growth of a middle class. They are not only happy with masses of desperate people, but they also want to grow the masses of desperate people rather than bring people up.

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Jim Martell's avatar
Jim Martell
20h

You said you could take or leave Maduro/Venezuela. To understand how that move was not only desirable but integrally necessary pre-Iran and China, may I suggest fellow substackers Michael Smith (Unlicensed Punditry) and Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid).

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