Seems every other week or month, well-organized groups of milksops gather to display pharaonic levels of TDS, against an inexistent autocratic monarchy which they perceive is being run and controlled by the singular Donald J. Trump.

The deranged pathological anti-Trump sentiment and hatred has become so pronounced that it only goes to illustrate how rampant mental illness is in America. America has no kings but plenty of idiots. It’s like a free-range asylum out there. Why don’t they just name this no-brain day? If President Trump were actually a dictator, there would be no protests. If Trump really were a King, do these clowns think for one second they, or the mainstream media, would be able to talk the way they do? No! They’d be too damn scared to speak out for fear of disappearing. In fact, maybe it should be called All Morons Day.

What a bunch of mentally infirm people. They protest "No kings," yet they're not protesting the people who have been in the government for over 40 years, like Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and others.

One should ask why all this No Kings stuff, and more importantly, why now, month after month, after month? Imagine admitting in public that you are as stupid as these people? All “No Kings” represents is being so overtly pampered and privileged that you need to INVENT reasons to be upset and oppressed over.

Over the past 10 years, there has become a large collective of those who have come to make a living being anti-Trump everything. Take Democratic politicians’ statements, quotes, and positions criticizing or opposing Donald Trump’s actions to remove and capture Nicolás Maduro via the 2026 military operation.

Kamala Harris took to X to rant about Trump’s decisive action against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, labeling it ‘unlawful and unwise’ while conveniently forgetting her own administration’s $25 million bounty on the tyrant’s head.

This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

Tim Kaine called the operation unauthorized and unconstitutional, pushing legislation to block further military action without Congress. Ruben Gallego stated bluntly, “This war is illegal.” Bernie Sanders condemned the strikes, warning of “global instability” and criticizing Trump for bypassing Congress. Brian Schatz (D-HA) argued the U.S. has “no vital national interests in Venezuela to justify war.” Adam Schiff said the operation “erodes America’s standing on the world stage.” I ran across many other statements and points of argument (Accusations Trump misled Congress, Concerns about executive overreach, and “Brazen” and “imperialist” action) against 47’s actions in Venezuela, but I think this is more than enough to give credence to my position.

Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama, also felt some kind of way. I reckon the strike on Venezuelan military sites and the capture of Nicolás Maduro reminded him of how he felt when President Donald Trump bombed the nuclear enrichment sites in Iran, and his Christmas Day strikes on ISIS in Nigeria.

Once upon a time, MSM/Democrats repeatedly claimed that Maduro remaining in power was proof that Trump was “Putin’s puppet.” In 2024, the Lincoln Project launched an ad saying that Maduro was empowered by and emulated Trump. Now again, democrats have made fools of themselves by reversing course and now supporting the narco terrorist dictator, whom they once despised. TDS is a powerful mental illness.

Personally, I can take or leave action or inaction against Maduro. Honestly, I am more American first, in this meaning keeping our weaponry and munitions, which we are in short supply of, in case we have to throw hands with China. However, with that said, good riddance, after all, he had a major role in the narcotics trade on both his continent and in Mexico. Plus, you can't be inviting China, Iran, and Russia to OUR backyard.

I think the biggest push for this “No Kings” flapdoodle is to protect illegal alien immigrants. Although they purport it is to stand against authoritarianism and dictatorship in the U.S., one only needs to ask how you can call someone a dictator or authoritarian, while also defending authoritarian governments like Maduro’s, Iran, Cuba, and China? Progressive of the “No King” variety makes no sense.

They're all mad because Trump has halted the slow march towards Socialism. That's the bottom line. This is why every fight tendered by Democrats presently is in defense of criminal illegal aliens. Both shutdowns were. The first because illegal immigrants would be kicked off the Medicaid and Medicare rolls, and the present, because they are being deported for illegal entry into the nation.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), while live on the Fox News Will Cain Show, said that the reason he opposes the DHS deal the GOP is offering (fund all DHS except ICE ERO), is because: “It would still keep mechanisms in place that would allow them to deport people.”

Let’s keep it a thow-wow, in aggregate Democrats and progressives say the names of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, more than Rachel Morin (2024, Maryland), Laken Riley (2024, Georgia), Ivory Smith, 7 (2024, Texas - killed when a illegal immigrant drunk driver crashed into her vehicle), Megan Bos (2025, Illinois -found decapitated and hidden in a bleach-filled storage container), Dacara Thompson, 19 (2025, Maryland - murdered and thrown off a bridge into a river), Stephanie Minter (2026, Virginia - stabbed multiple times to death at a bus stop), Dr. Linda Davis (2026, Georgia), and Sheridan Gorman (2026, Illinois), combined.

Ask them to speak on any of the above, and not a word. But they are quick to blame the victims, as in the case of Sheridan Gorman, adding that we should pity because the accused murderer is developmentally delayed, has the education of a seven-year-old, can’t read and write because he was robbed, beaten, and shot in the head in 2018 in South America. For extra sympathy, they add that he has bullet fragments in his brain and a portion of his skull is missing.

Sorry-O, but IDGAF. Dude shot that 18-year-old Loyola student in cold blood. Guess he was smart enough to illegally relocate to another country, wear black clothing, a mask, gloves, the skills to obtain a firearm illegally, and hide behind a building waiting for somebody. Sounds smarter than any seven-year-olds I know, and even premeditated to me.

Folks on the left fail to consider that the Biden administration let in over 20 million illegal immigrants into the country, which demands the need to go inland to catch them all. Plus, if you call ICE to collect these people when incarcerated, you create the problem and force them into the community. Think about it, these folks hate Trump so much, they will go out of their way to cover for billions in fraud, and waste taxpayers’ money on flying to have drinks with a MS-13 gang member (described as a wrongly deported Maryland man). U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and his staff flew to deliver hearing devices to a 6-year-old boy in Colombia after the child was deported from California - $20000 in cost when FedEx would have sufficed.

They need to just admit it, they want amnesty for all illegal immigrants and an end to any deportation. Equally, they should admit they want them to immediately be eligible to vote. This is what they are fighting for, not for American citizens, or else they would support proof of citizenship and ID to vote.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D, WA) is pushing for reparations for illegal immigrants who are deported from the country, in concert with entirely defunding and eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They also claim they are big on DEI, but not when it shows that over 60 percent of ICE and Border Patrol agents are black, Latino, Asian, and Hispanic. Another prominent reason they want to alter the election maps.

If one requires surplus testimony that America has no kings, but a bountifulness of court jesters, I give you The View. The View and all of these daytime and nighttime talk shows are nothing but highly paid propagandists. It is called “The View,” yet I can’t see a thing. The View, I mean the Spew, is irrelevant. The fact that people actually watch this visual vomit could be a sign of the apocalypse. It might as well be called the retraction at this point. Whoopi tries to sound so educated, and Sonny tries to present as a genius.

Both are irrational women making irrational arguments, color me surprised. It is just another example of combining 100% emotions with 0% logical thinking. The sad part is that its audience will believe anything these clowns say. The entire format is TDS, Orange man bad, TDS, orange man bad. Each episode, like every Democrat in Congress, drives toward impeachment (impeachment as a campaign tactic is crazy work).

I say call them on this BS. If no illegals are voting, why be against proof of citizenship or ID to vote? If no illegals are voting, why be against the presence of ICE agents at polling sites? How do you know there is 0.0003% voter fraud if you haven’t confirmed anyone’s identity? How do you check? If a person has to identify themselves to go to Planet Fitness, we definitely should show IDs to vote.

The problem for Democrats is that they rely on people who are dumb and illegal immigrants to retain power. People who are not very smart and people who depend on the government vote democrat.

Along with the media, progressives make 2% inflation under Trump sound worse than 9% under Biden. Democrats say they will tax you, and will cause the prices to go up, and people still vote for them. Trump says he’ll bring prices down, and when they don’t come down fast enough, they get all upset. Very hypocritical.

What these people don’t understand is that it’s not about illegals actually going into a voting booth and voting, it’s about getting these people counted into the population and on the census so that they can send out the ballots, and then those ballots could be harvested and filled out the way they want them to be filled out

It’s not about them voting; it’s about the ballots being printed and mailed out legally. But as Upton Sinclair wrote in his 1934 book, I, Candidate for Governor, and How I Got Licked:

“It is difficult to get a man (or woman) to understand something, when his salary depends on him not understanding it.”

TDS needs to be studied and treated as a mental illness. Otherwise, you will have people like this man, offering to take things into thier own hands.

Thanks for making me #83 in History.