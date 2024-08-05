My Two Cents on Lenard McKelvey
Why Progressive White Democratic Political Elite Consecrated Charlamagne tha God as The Face and Spokesman for all Black People.
Weasels are mammals of the genus Mustela of the family Mustelidae. The genus Mustela includes polecats and ferrets. Representatives of this genus are small, active predators, with long and svelte bodies and small legs. Sometimes the word Weasel is used to describe humans seen as dishonest people who cannot be trusted. I use this word to describe Lenard …