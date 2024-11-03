My America Produced Ronald McNair and J.D. Vance, So Why the Hate?
Hating on J.D. Vance for Lifting Himself Out of Poverty is No Different from Doing the Same for Ronald McNair, and Those Who Do Are the Worst America has Bred.
I am trying something new - staying, or trying (emphasis on TRYING) to stay short and sweet. I write the way I do for a reason. See, I came into this world at the end of the travel-by-train era. I hate I missed this period and dream that I lived during the 1940s and 1950s. Instead, I was a child of TWA, Braniff, Eastern, Allegheny, Southern, Piedmont, …