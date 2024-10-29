Morons Gonna Moron
The Average American sees MSG as Monosodium Glutamate, not as a place where political rallies are compared to Nazi meetings held in 1939.
Just wanted to get this off my chest. Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is a flavor enhancer commonly added to food, often associated with savory and umami tastes. Chemically, it's the sodium salt of glutamic acid, an amino acid that occurs naturally in many foods, such as tomatoes, cheese, and mushrooms. MSG enhances the flavor by triggering taste receptors t…