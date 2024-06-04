Monkey See - Monkey Do The Story of Elie Mystal and Joy-Ann Reid Virulence.
As Microorganisms, the Elie Mystal and Joy-Ann Reid Strain's Ability to Cause Damage to a Host Cannot Be Over-Stated.
If I came to this country last week from Africa or the West Indies and did not know any better, I would believe that the people who suffer racism the most in America are the wealthy elite. After only a week of television or internet slabber, I would be able to name a few of them: Marc Lamont Hill, LeBron James, Whoopie Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Mika Br…