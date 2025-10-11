Going out on a limb, I reckon most of my regular readers know that I am an old-school, no-nonsense type of guy. This is especially true when it comes to education—pedagogy. It was 108 years ago this month, that the Bolsheviks came to power. Mainly via processes of mass education efforts.

I am a proud member of the Morehouse Class of ‘84, and when I was in college, it was simple: no PowerPoints, take notes, work the problems in the back of the chapter without prompts from professors, and study in groups before tests, in between playing quarters, shooting dice, and cheifing. Back then, I chewed tobacco (Chattanooga Chew), and there were no TVs in the dorm. No cell phones either, just a single pay phone in the hall, and toilet paper was hoarded and called “Gold.” This was a time when, by today’s standards, many would call micro aggressive culture. From Cell Biology to Organic Chemistry, they’d post the top ten module test scores for all to see by name, after each test. It was cutthroat during those years (1980-84); we all wanted to see our name in the top ten.

Now I am in the position of the cats who taught me. Dr. Grace C. Han (Organic Chemistry), Dr. Clark (Molecular Biology), Dr. J.K. Haynes (Cell Biology), and others will never know what they left me with, or how blessed I am to have had them as teachers. Funny, considering I started teaching at the university level when I was 26. And believe me, since 1995, the level of students has changed dramatically, and I will just leave it at that.

I am a decent instructor. I mainly teach a few courses: Learning, Statistics, Neuroanatomy and Behavior, and Behavioral Genetics. The rigor with which I teach and demand of my students has been noticed. The best compliment is when a student says that what they found hard was made easy by my presentation. I tell them at the start of each semester that my goal is to teach them as much as I can from what is in my head within the time we have.

Since I started, things have been changing, and have changed rapidly. There are degrees in subjects I would have never guessed were subjects worthy in value. Dance and Movement Studies, Analytic Consulting, Ethnicity, Race, and Migration, Queer Studies, and Folklore & Mythology are actual majors of some of our nation’s supposedly best universities. The classes are no better: Taylor Swift and Her World (Harvard English Department-English 183ts), Taylor Swift and Art (University of Florida Honors Program), Spanish for Swiftie Purposes (Colorado State University-LSPA 380A5), and Queer Indigenous Studies and Two-Spirit Critique (Brown University-AMST 0170G) are just a few I located. Two that took the cake in my view were Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Hip Hop (Florida International University-AFA 4372 RVC - 16129), and Queer Ethnography and RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire (Harvard University-WOMGEN 1215). These approved classes make no sense, and worse, have no pragmatic utility in the real world.

Let me start with the example from Florida International University (FIU). This is a public university located in Westchester, Florida, and was founded in 1965. It is said to be the third-largest university in Florida. The Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Hip Hop course is taught by Professor Abby Gondek. Given that her doctorate is in Global and Socio-cultural Studies (whatever that is), it makes sense.

I was confused at the module topics, which included “Whiteness, Jewishness and masculinity.” I still cannot figure out what this has to do with Hip-Hop. What I truly found appalling was the topic “Black Ratchet Imagination: Pedagogies of Queerness.” WTF. Does this white woman know how offensive this is?

In the hood, ratchet means to be ghetto, loud, unrefined, or wild. It is used to describe a person, typically a woman, who acts messily, is disrespectful, or is out of control. When detailing attire, it pertains to dressing or talking in a way seen as attention-seeking or low-class. Is Professor Gondek an overt racist? Is her conclusion that “ratchet” behavior is limited to women in Hip-Hop, and not white women? The fact is ratchet does not have anything to do with race, given that it is a behavior. But enough of that, I guess her street cred is due to her being an adjunct instructor of History, in the African and African Diaspora Studies, Global and Sociocultural Studies Department.

This course is nothing compared to the newly hired visiting professor in the Women, Gender, and Sexuality department at Harvard University, Kareem Khubchandani, a drag queen who goes by the name of “LaWhore Vagistan.”

Just to put it out there, I would love to see this professor visit the city he named his horror show act after. Khubchandani will teach classes on “Queer Ethnography” and “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire.” Who knew BDSM dungeons, sex work, and trans raves were important enough to study? In particular that at Harvard’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences (undergraduate level), one credit costs $3,707.50 for the 2025-26 academic year (for visiting undergraduates).

In comparison, the “RuPaulitics” class will examine “contemporary and historical drag archives,” and “will provide students with robust tools to analyze drag.” Students taking the course will be required to attend drag shows, among other things - you make the call.

LaWhore even has a TEDx Talk on “How to be an Auntie” drag queen.

I would like to say I am shocked, but this seems on par with Harvard and many other extremely liberal universities. This is a classic example of what is wrong with the academy today: wokeness verging on insanity. But what do I know? Maybe Professor LaWhore Vagistan’s efforts may lead to ground-breaking research and design on environmentally friendly and biodegradable green butt plugs.

Remember when Harvard was considered a place of higher learning? You cannot convince me that Harvard is not, now, a clown college, with the biggest punchline of all being the tuition debt at the end. And to think Harvard was originally founded by Puritans with a distinctly Christian mission to train clergy and advance Christian beliefs, as evidenced by its early motto, “Veritas Christo et Ecclesiae - Truth for Christ and the Church,” and its curriculum, which emphasized scriptural literacy and Christian beliefs. It was prestigious to say you graduated from Harvard. Today, not so much.

Gender studies, in the real world, is about as useful as that famous major in underwater basket weaving. Teaching such courses and offering such majors exemplifies a total and complete hijacking of any university. One cannot be a clown college and not employ clowns to teach future clowns the arts of absurdity. The only thing I can get from even writing about this is that maybe there are 3 sexes: XX, XY, and WTF. It is all about CRT and DEI, and attests that these institutions are just paper mills for the retarded children of rich idiots. Truthfully, I really should not pretend to be so surprised. It has been moving on this trajectory for decades now.

I am lost. How can a university take parents’, students’, and the government’s money and teach this sort of perversion? Well, look out, world, here comes another class of Harvard graduates with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt and no marketable skills. This is another reason why we need to stop all tax revenues from going to colleges and eliminate all revenue going to public education. Every cent of education money should only go to the parents, because getting a degree from an Ivy League school is like Obama getting the Nobel Prize. It means nothing to real people. It’s a joke. I mean, Barack Obama is the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to bomb another Nobel Peace Prize winner, when he bombed a Doctors Without Borders hospital in October 2015, in Kunduz, Afghanistan. Make that make sense.