Miseducation for $70,000 a Year
The Result When A $70K Education Only Buys Indoctrination of Hate for America, Veneration for an Elite Green Environmentalism, Cult Behavior, and No Skills.
I read somewhere that the annual tuition cost for one of these elite coastal universities is North of $70,000. I have not verified this because for fear it will send me into a coma. Even worse, this fee is for undergraduate school and not law or medical school. This I might add is for all majors, Physics and Chemistry to Post Colonial Queer Fashion Desi…