ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
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Well once an again you wrote about something I have wondered about since the Kavanaugh hearings and watching that uproar when women around the world are in need. The most grotesque and cruel act performed is the mutilation of a woman’s genitalia…but I guess the polite society of the #MeToo movement cannot discuss that abhorrent act…while sucking a cocktail at a fund raiser.

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