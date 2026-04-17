I often write essays that include a little about me personally. In all honesty, I am an autobiographical writer. This is especially accurate for my novels, plays, and short stories. Equally, in my essays, although this includes views of books and other things I have read over my lifetime.

Although many would consider Thomas Wolfe and Proust (neither of whom I could tolerate reading in completeness) to be at the top of this hill, I would substantiate that, in reality, they are nowhere close to me, but personal biases aside.

Marcel Proust is regarded as one of the greatest autobiographical fiction writers in modern literature. His massive novel cycle, In Search of Lost Time (original French title À la recherche du temps perdu), blends memory, personal experience, and imagination to create a deeply introspective portrait of life and society.

Proust created a fictional narrator whose life closely parallels his own. The narrator grows up in a cultured Parisian environment, struggles with illness, moves through elite social circles, and reflects obsessively on memory, art, love, jealousy, and time. What makes his writing distinctive is how he explores involuntary memory, moments when sensory experiences suddenly unlock vivid recollections of the past. Proust’s work turns his own life into a vast fictional laboratory for examining how memory works, how time changes people, and how the past survives within the present. His approach helped shape modern literary stream-of-consciousness narration.

Thomas Wolfe (A Mark Halperin doppelgänger) was one of the most prominent American writers of autobiographical fiction, known for transforming the details of his own life into sweeping, emotional novels about youth, ambition, and the search for identity. Wolfe’s writing drew heavily from his childhood, family, hometown, and personal struggles.

His most famous work, Look Homeward, Angel (1929), is a thinly veiled portrait of Wolfe’s upbringing in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina. The story follows Eugene Gant, a character yoy could say was Wolfe’s alter ego. Wolfe continued this autobiographical approach in later works such as Of Time and the River (1935), which traces Eugene’s journey beyond his hometown into the wider world, including university life and travels abroad. Because Wolfe drew on real people from his life to create characters, his books caused controversy in Asheville, where many residents recognized themselves in his portrayals.

Proust and Wolfe aside, it should not require understanding the science behind autographic writing to shed light on the hypocrisy, injustice, and double standards of the so-called new left. The current revolution in Iran should make this clear, as well as serve as evidence that both the “Me Too” and the whole "Free Palestine" movement were a scam.

First, there is the Me Too movement, which I suspect was a leftist social movement focused on exposing and addressing sexual harassment and sexual assault against women. The movement gained global attention after allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein were reported. Some actress encouraged people on social media to share their experiences using the hashtag #MeToo, which quickly went viral. Anyone famous, from Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, and Al Franken, to Charlie Rose, and Aziz Ansari, was canceled. It was as popular to the left as the Met Gala, or a fox hunt among British nobility.

The same could be said of the Free Palestine movement. For many, it was like happy hour or going to the club on a Friday Night. Most of the male feminists in attendance treated it like ladies’ night at your local neighborhood watering hole. In both cases, people did not care but rather pretended to. If they really believed that screaming ‘from the river to the sea,’ and that a genocide was going on in Gaza, they would be even more enthusiastic in protesting against the atrocities of the regime ruling Iran. But no. I can say this because the treatment of women has been going on for over four decades.

The cruelty of the Islamic Republic is beyond imagination. People are arrested, tortured, and killed simply for refusing to comply. Iranians go to the streets fully aware that they may be shot or executed, because they are exhausted by 47 years of severe repression and the forced imposition of radical ideology on every aspect of life. This regime controls how people dress, speak, think, and live. Women are systematically oppressed, basic freedoms are denied, and dissent is met with extreme violence. On June 18, 1983, ten women belonging to the Baháʼí Faith were executed by hanging by authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran (picture below).

The modern wave of protest by women in Iran began after the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. She was arrested by Iran’s “morality police” over hijab rules. She died in custody, triggering nationwide outrage. This was during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Since the Mahsa Amini protests, thousands of women have been tortured, imprisoned, and/or executed for encouraging both a women’s rights movement and a broader anti-government movement. Never has the left overtly expressed outrage over the events in Iran as it has over the events in Gaza.

Over just a few weeks of recent protests, an estimated tens of thousands of people were killed by the IRGC and security forces. Each wave of protest is answered with live ammunition, mass arrests, torture, and intimidation. This regime not only harms Iranians. It funds and arms militant groups across the region. Iranians are not only fighting for their own freedom, but they are resisting a system that makes the Middle East and the world more dangerous. A future without the Islamic Republic would mean a safer, freer region for everyone.

The reasoning for the silence is simple: When Muslims are killing Muslims, it doesn't fit the leftist narrative. They cannot support the protestors because it would crack the Red-Green alliance between the left and Islamists. Honestly, it is the Same reason they don't protest Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen, Syria, Cyprus, etc. No Jews, no news.

The Left is now faced with the reality that the Islamic Regime was the actual oppressor all along, creating enormous suppression, suffering, and torturing the Iranian people for 40+ years! The Islamic Regime was also funding and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah to attack Israel. They were duped by terrorists, and they are having trouble accepting and admitting they were wrong!

Pro-Iranian protest does not fit the agenda of pro-Palestine business, because

Pro-Palestine is a business like global warming and environmental protection for progressives. I am not saying environmental issues are not of our concern or humanity issues in so-called Palestine are totally irrelevant, but the way liberals see and act regarding those movements fits into a business frame (Below, Iranian Women 1970s).

Seems like they half explained this idea of “Worldview and framework of oppressed and oppressor” that they wanted to convey. But I think basically Western progressives claim Muslims are oppressed victims, and can’t be oppressors. But now in Iran, we are seeing the maximum oppressor in the world going crazy, and they can’t denounce it because they would be admitting that some Muslims can be the very thing they are supposed to be against.

And, by supporting Palestine and its terrorist Islamic leaders, the Left is ignoring the slaughter of the Iranian people at the hands of another brutal Islamic dictatorship, which has a lot to do with the women breaking free from the oppression, rape, and torture they’ve been forced to endure for the last 47 years. The Left doesn’t care about anyone or anything-even Renee Good- unless it can be used to further their agenda.

Tens of thousands of innocent unarmed Iranians have been slaughtered by a real-life Nazi government apparatus. We cannot look away, we cannot abandon those freedom fighters. If we do, we are not who we claim to be. The diaspora Iranians are pleading for our intervention with expectation and, at times, a bit of contempt, as the slaughtering gets worse and worse every day, and they bury their loved ones. Speak out now, speak loud! No more wavering, freedom is worth fighting for.

Under the legal system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been in place since the Islamic Revolution, all laws have a theocratic basis. Most can be found under the Iranian Civil Code, Islamic Penal Code, and other statutes, all of which are rooted in Qur’anic law (the legal and moral guidance derived from the Qur’an, the central religious text of Islam). It forms a core part of what is broadly known as Sharia.

Since 1979, women have been required to wear a hijab and to cover their hair and dress modestly in public. This is for all women and girls over about age 9. Violations can lead to fines, imprisonment, flogging, or travel restrictions under newer “hijab and chastity” laws. Improper dress is defined as clothing that shows body parts below the neck or above the ankles or forearms.

Under Iranian civil law, girls can legally marry at age 13 with parental and court approval. A father’s or male guardian’s consent is usually required for a woman’s first marriage. Men can have up to four wives under Islamic law (polygamy), and a husband can legally prevent his wife from working if he believes it conflicts with family interests.

Divorce rights are unequal in Iran presently. A man can divorce his wife relatively easily, but a woman can request divorce only under certain conditions (abuse, abandonment, addiction, etc.) or if it is written in the marriage contract. A married woman generally cannot obtain a passport or travel abroad without her husband’s permission. The husband can also revoke travel permission in some circumstances.

In some legal cases, a woman’s testimony may count as half that of a man’s in certain courts under Islamic evidentiary rules. Inheritance rules also differ by gender; a daughter typically inherits half the share of a son from the same parents. In addition, certain activities have been restricted or difficult for women, such as riding motorcycles legally, attending certain sports stadiums (rules have changed partially in recent years).

Where are Greta, the UN, the EU, Mamdani, and all the loud hypocrites when Muslims attack Jews and Christians across the world, from Sweden to Africa? Why do they refuse to condemn terror attacks in Australia, and when tens of thousands are slaughtered in Iran? When non-Muslims are murdered, they stay silent, but the moment Israel defends itself, they all jump on its throat and blame the victims.

They only care about social injustices when those social injustices are completely fabricated to justify hating white people. They tend to stay silent on actual social injustices in the world. It isn’t relevant because leftist ideology is based on a self-righteous form of hypocrisy that no one on this earth can ever even begin to comprehend! It’s just so suffocating.

Iran is Israel’s enemy and is funding Hamas and Hezbollah, intending to destroy Israel and wipe out the Jews. To this end, they share a similar goal to many Western progressives. They effectively took the side of Hamas and Iran, so any criticism of the Iranian regime and attempt to depict them as oppressive is actually a threat to the simple narrative mentioned here. Muslims are victims. Jews and Westerners are bad.

This may also be a case of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” College professors/students/activists have built their lives around hating Israel. Iran is one of Israel’s enemies; Iran must be the activists’ friend.

The bigger question is who funds these universities and institutions. There is huge deception at play here where the IDF pushes objectives in Palestine, and activists/students put up a fake facade of Western Support for the victims of said objectives. That way, the circle is completed, and everyone, including the media, is happy, and they can feed their garbage to your screens. That's why, when there is an organic people-fueled revolution taking place in Iran with thousands killed, you still don't see any movement from these human rights students/activists. They didn't plan it, so why would they throw money at it, supporting it?

So what if I'm Iranian, women need the permission of men to work, study, or travel, or if a woman is raped and cannot produce four male witnesses to prove it, she can be jailed for adultery or stoned to death, “from the river to the sea, and #metoo, right? But then again, there may be some benefits to a woman's testimony in court being worth half that of a man.

I am just saying that Iranians are being killed as we speak, in a total internet blackout. The regime kills more and suppresses their voices like before. The protesters in America don’t give a damn about human rights or Justice. This is a Marxist Insurgency designed to overthrow the USA. Nothing more, nothing less, it only demonstrates the overt fraud of the #FreePalestine and #MeToo movements - no Swawell, no homo.

On the real, volunteer, I need some paid subscribers yo. Thanks for making me #70 in History.