ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
7h

Yes I’m with you on everything you wrote.

I remember when the young woman in Charlotte was killed by the repeat offender, the mayor said something to the effect of you cannot arrest your way out of this problem. I beg to differ… yes you can , build more jails and asylums - I do think there is a deterrence effect if criminals know they won’t get away with crime

I do feel badly for a person with a terrible, violent childhood, however, one still has a choice in one’s behaviors

And are we to sacrifice innocent people ? This is our choice as a society.

Progressive ideology seems to be willing to do just that

Reply
Share
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
8hEdited

...add to this the many instances of protecting criminals by refusing to describe them, and/or 'don't want to put another black man in prison' so he's free to push an elderly white man down the subway steps...

When this moral hysteria ramped up in the late teens and early 20s, I tried in vain to reason with these people, but was cast asunder for not holding the 'right' moral position to let black criminals commit crime without punishment.

One of my all time favorite moments transpired with a white male friend who grew up in Detroit. He had told me that his brother was sleeping with a gun in the family house; Brightmore is now called 'Blightmore.' When I mentioned race and crime stats, he blew a gasket. I was "lying." There is no data on that! He knows how to read data! Why would I say such a horrible thing? Never mind my own near-death experiences, always a black man / "teen" behind it. Threatened with rape, bricks thrown at me in the bus window, threatened with a "buck-fifty" over a grade (admin would do nothing about it), death threats on the subway, guy spitting all over me...nay, I did not dare repeat these harrowing tales, lest I be deemed a dreaded "racist..."

It was a truly amazing performance.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Torrance Stephens, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture