First, I need 8 more to reach 40 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Before I begin, I want to note that the idea for this topic came to me unexpectedly and fortuitously.

One of my students, who reads my Substack frequently, asked whether I had considered publishing my opinion on the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, specifically, on her recent breakup with her boyfriend. I informed her that I had not, and that all I knew about Megan was a song she did with a few other female rappers I considered revolting called WAP (The title is an acronym for an explicit phrase), a hit song by Cardi B which she was featured on, and a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, she performed at for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

I told her that I had not, and that outside of that one song, I had never listened to her music, let alone known or cared about her relationships and love life. I ended by saying, “celebrity obsession is peak weirdo shit to me (All my students LOVE me).”

Later in my office, I thought about what she asked, and did a quick YouTube search on her, and learned she had been dating an NBA world champion player, whom she had broken up with. I couldn't care less about any of this, but what I observed and found interesting was the mass psychosis displayed by mainly back women regarding the interest and personal attachment to the topic, responding as if the relationship and resulting breakup directly impacted them.

I use mass psychosis as a generic term, not as a formal clinical diagnosis. I use it to describe a situation where large groups of people appear to share irrational beliefs, intense fear, paranoia, or distorted interpretations of reality.

Clinically and non-clinically, I think terms such as groupthink, social contagion, collective delusion, mass psychogenic illness, or propaganda-induced conformity are more accurate representations of said behavior. For the layman, mass psychosis is when a deranged psychopath sounds just like you, so you conclude that psychotic behavior must be normal, instead of doing some introspection. Mass psychosis, like virtue signaling, is a parasocial phenomenon.

No more observant than this strange interest by black women with the relationship of a female rapper is the world of progressive domestic crime policy.

Progressive criminal justice policies are “soft on crime” because they often prioritize reducing incarceration, limiting harsh punishment, and protecting defendants’ rights rather than emphasizing punishment and incapacitation. The criminals are paramount above the victims.

Progressive reforms often support shorter sentences for some offenses, alternatives to jail/prison, parole reform, and reducing mandatory minimums. Take bail reform as an example. Many progressives oppose cash bail because wealthier defendants can buy release while poorer defendants remain jailed pretrial. Reforms aim to reduce detention before conviction. In many cases, released defendants reoffend or fail to appear in court, being allowed the chance to commit more criminal acts.

A few weeks ago, in Florida, a registered sexual predator previously convicted of multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and sexual battery, in cases dating back to 1988, was re-arrested after “he approached a woman under the pretense of asking for directions while engaging in indecent behavior.” In 1988, he raped a British tourist, and in 1989, while he was on bail, he beat his pregnant girlfriend and raped a second woman.

In Texas, another repeat offender released early from jail is now charged with capital murder of a pregnant woman, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing on April 10. In Virginia, a man with 50 prior charges and a dozen arrests in Fairfax just since 2023 had all charges against him dropped, including 2 attempted murders, assaults, home invasion, firearm possession, and drug possession, because he is an illegal immigrant.

Another longtime and repeat sex offender (Image Below) known as “Cookie Monster” was found naked in a young boy’s bedroom, where he “pinned” the screaming child to the bed, according to police. The criminal was a 65-year-old pervert with a record going back over 3 decades.

I simply ask, why are these mutha fuckas let back into the community? With a lower emphasis on prosecuting certain misdemeanors and a focus on making it easier for repeat offenders to get out of jail, progressives cannot see that their policies on crime reflect a collective delusion that screams virtue signaling. In many cases, especially among elite white liberals, they do not live in communities in which these people will be re-released, nor do they care about crime in general unless it fits a special narrative. They are hasty to defend illegal immigrants, for example, but will never acknowledge the excessive rates of blacks in urban areas being terrorized by teenage gangs and killing each other.

To use another example from Virginia, the Department of Homeland Security has asked the newly elected Governor Spanberger, in Virginia, to honor a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer on a Guatemalan illegal immigrant, Garcia Moran, 28, who is charged with attempted rape. Moran entered the U.S. illegally and has “at least” 25 prior charges dating back to 2020, including assault and battery, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and several probation violations. But instead of turning him over, they do the opposite and embrace him - protect him. This hug-a-thug approach makes folk like me see this as tolerating disorder and lawbreaking.

If this were not the case, we would not keep seeing repeat and serial offenders like a man released onto the streets and allegedly shoved an elderly man to his death down subway steps unprovoked in New York just hours upon release. He could have been in jail if the two white women whom he attacked earlier that week had cooperated with the police. However, based on recent reports from May 2026, a 23-year-old woman in New York City declined to cooperate with prosecutors after being assaulted on a subway train because she "didn't want to put another black man in jail".

Progressive activists often challenge stop-and-frisk, aggressive policing, and qualified immunity. This is one reason why many large U.S. cities consistently deal with crime spikes, high rates of homelessness, and retail theft. But instead of addressing the reality, they do dumb shit like what just occurred in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the city last week, had Neighborhood Watch signs taken down. According to Democrat Mayor Christopher Taylor, the signs "are inconsistent with our values."

WTF. Removing the signs basically announces a welcome to criminals. The only people who would have felt excluded before the removal of the signs would have been criminals. In essence, they removed the signs, making it more dangerous, but they think making it seem safer and more inclusive is a good trade-off. These types of people are the downfall of societies. All I interpret this as is that now, Ann Arbor residents can be raped and pillaged by dirtbag criminals, feeling warm and fuzzy.

These liberals are getting people slaughtered, and they need to be held 100% accountable. In Chicago, a man was taken into custody after shooting 2 police officers during prisoner transport, killing one and critically injuring another. The suspect is a repeat offender with a long criminal history.

This is the environment being created by progressive crime policies. They lead to what we observed with the Mall of Louisiana shooting. They led to the stomping of a teen in NYC. The lead to New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino and Hasan Piker justifying stealing from large companies. This is why we see 10-year-olds murder 13-year-old girls in Houston, a 3-year-old girl being bitten and having her teeth knocked out by an illegal alien in San Antonio, and a 15-year-old kid beaten and shot to death at a Southeast Queens playground. I don’t mind visiting a mall in a civilized country such as Japan or South Korea, but in the USA, it is best to shop online.

Unfortunately, this will never end as long as these judges keep putting these criminals back out. We have maybe 20 years to get rid of these corrupt judges who were placed in offices on purpose. They ignore illegal immigrant commercial drivers taking jobs and killing citizens, or shootings that happen at horse shows, because they do not fit the desired narrative.

Does anybody remember when 17-year-old boys’ biggest fear was getting their girlfriend pregnant? Anybody who thinks America is better now than it was 30 years ago was not alive 30 years ago. Adult crimes should carry adult punishments; I don't care how old the perpetrator is. We, the people, are weak idiots who have allowed our justice system to deteriorate this far. These judges need to be impeached every time a life is lost when they let a criminal go.

Not recognizing these pattern of violence, having to lock away simple beauty items, and innocent people being killed, are ignored, all for democrats to hold onto the black vote.

It is the Government's [sole] "job" to protect its Citizens. That includes protecting people from bad parents, bad children, bad judges, bad district attorneys, and bad lawmakers.

I'm black, so I don't give a fck if you call me racist. Even if I wasn’t or didn’t care, I would not have a problem admitting I fail to see value in violent criminals, especially repeat offenders. Their background and story don’t matter to me.

People have access to FBI crime stats now; they also have access to the Internet, which shows us how we act. It's gonna come down to the point very soon, where the conversation about segregation is gonna start ramping up, and it would be 100% valid. It’s not a race thing. It’s a soft-on-crime policy thing, judges need to be held accountable if they release repeat\violent offenders.

Policies like the catch and release of criminal illegal aliens will continue to result in the deaths of citizens like Breu'hna Hall and her two sons (Dax, 4, and Dyce, 2), killed in a hit-and-run accident in Little Rock, Arkansas, after Victor Reyes, an illegal immigrant with multiple prior DWI convictions, crashed into them.

We will continue to see the growth of shoplifting and retail theft flash mobs across cities in the country, and government bodies like the Los Angeles City Council vote 14-0 to advance a proposal aimed at limiting what are called “pretextual” traffic stops by the Los Angeles Police Department. These are stops where police pull someone over for a minor traffic or equipment violation, such as a broken taillight, expired tags, tinted windows, or missing plate lights.

Par for the course in Gavin Newsom’s California, where men who pleaded guilty to raping and murdering women are released for time served by the California Board of Parole.

The incessant penchant on the left to protect and present criminals in a good light is more than disgusting. A recent story sympathetic to an Egyptian family being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is just a single example. What the story attempted to omit was that the family came to the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2022 and overstayed, and was being deported because the father, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, attacked mostly Jewish protesters in Boulder, Colorado, throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators supporting Israeli hostages, wounded at least 29 people, and an 82-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

Pass a law that holds the judges accountable! I think judges should have malpractice insurance just like doctors. And if someone dies or is injured as a result of their negligence, then they are sued into oblivion. Jail if it happens more than once. These judges wait until these thugs kill to give them maybe a proper sentence. Plus, we need to eliminate plea bargains and start making criminals face a jury of their peers.

Progressives look at crime as if it's not the criminal’s fault. They shut down Six Flags St Louis on opening day this year due to multiple, large-scale fights involving juveniles, necessitating a police response from multiple agencies, but the liberal response was racism. Plus, their mindset advocates for violence, if what we observed in Minnesota is any indication of progressives’ so-called tolerance. Tolerance for them is promoting illegal immigration and allowing murderers to roam our streets without penalty.

The judges are, unfortunately, even worse. The American people will end up reaching their limit with judges protecting criminals and neglecting victims, and it’s definitely gonna cause backlash. The reason people keep offending is that they get a slap on the wrist and they go back to the same people, places, and things when they get out of jail, if they do go to jail.

Parasocial behavior, like herd-thought regarding crime, and celebrity worship, is a mental health problem. In either case, people do not think and simply emote because they think they are doing something that will attract positive attention from others. Megan sells sexuality, and some men are not attracted to them as wives, yet the black sisterhood actually thought a man worth 200 million plus was going to marry a woman like that.

This is no more delusional than thinking body-cameras, once considered a means to document police brutality, are now bad because they document criminal and mob behavior. The same is true for no-cash bail policies and surveillance cameras. At this point, let them be delusional. Don’t really care. Not worth wasting thoughts on de-lu-lus. Their beliefs and practices only led to the promotion of unchecked criminality, while they scream that they are fighting against racism.

The evidence indicates the opposite and seems to suggest that their worldview holds criminals in a higher regard than victims.

An undocumented immigrant who entered the US illegally in 2016 as an unaccompanied 12-year-old was allowed to remain in the country under federal policy at the time, and was ordered held without bail. Now he has been charged with killing 2 women, including stabbing one at least 50 times.

In Tallahassee last year, a 5-year-old girl was killed by asphyxiation by her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, who was awaiting sentencing on a charge of traveling to meet a minor for sex. A circuit Judge, Tiffany Baker-Carper, decided to release Spencer on bail after his conviction in a child sex crime sting, which allowed him to murder his 5-year-old stepdaughter just weeks later.

In Chicago, a man killed a police officer (as well as seriously hurting another officer during a shooting at a hospital. Not surprisingly, he is a repeat offender with a long criminal history, according to authorities. No matter his crime (aggravated battery of a peace officer, armed robbery, or carjacking), he was continuously released into the public.

A father shot and killed a carjacker (illegal immigrant) attempting to steal a vehicle with family inside. The good thing is that the man will not face charges, describing the incident as a case of self-defense. It happened one Sunday afternoon.

Staying in Texas, a shooting on Easter Sunday at an Oak Cliff shopping mall in Dallas was captured on camera and left an innocent bystander injured, and police searching for two groups of people involved.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting. The student said they were going to “shoot up” the school on the last day of class and threatened her teacher.

In Seattle, Democratic socialist Mayor Katie Wilson is pushing to end the use of the city’s crime surveillance system because she says “CCTV puts refugees at risk.” This, even after two men were caught on the city’s Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras, recorded 2 black males beating a 77-year-old man completely unprovoked. S One of the suspects, Ahmed Abdullahi Osman, was arrested and quickly released just as quickly. Authorities are unable to locate him now, and the other man was never arrested.

Saturah Hayes, a teen girl, was killed, and four others were injured after a shooting near a public park in Brownsville, Tennessee (TN-9th), Friday night, yet nothing from any black state politicians screaming about redistricting and crying about the possible loss of a seat for a gay white congressman.

Democrat politicians play the “Knight in shining armor” to the very issues they are creating. Meaning only the law-abiding suffer. People like Abdul Saleh, after he was shot and killed outside of his NYC deli, where he worked, by a man with a lengthy criminal past.

People are fed up with these criminals, the leaders are not doing anything, and the judges are letting them back out on the streets. Can judges stop enabling insanity? Make asylums great again, because you can't cure crazy by ignoring it. If they are not going to build more insane asylums, they need to build more funeral homes.

To the liberal, denial of a problem is compassion. Clarity and accuracy are regarded as extremism. This is when they ignore Hamas and the government of Palestine, and focus on the people of Gaza, who by the way, support Hamas. This is when they point to Epstein and ignore the thousands of other children trafficked by illegal immigrants. This is when they blame the root causes for why a man pushes a woman to her death on subway tracks.

These folks are quick to call what the corporations and millionaires do criminal, but can’t address the theft and violent assault issues in the community. Post-modern, Marxist ideology has created an entire group of people who think they can force a business to stay open when it isn't profitable, and release criminals into the community as if they pose no risk whatsoever. They are treating private business as if it were a government institution that they are entitled to, and criminals as if they need to be protected, even coveted by the state - crazy work.

I need 8 more to reach 40 paid subs. Help a man out, please.