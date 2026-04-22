ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
1d

Nearly every time (I cannot write “all the time” as there are no absolutes) I read your articles I am in full agreement. The same with this article. So instead of commenting on the article I wondered why that is. When you look at our backgrounds they are very different from each other but yet through your writing I identify with you. My simple conclusion is that we share a normative if not common background; during our youth we shared a more truthful and trusted MSM. At least the reporting on major issues was not as opinionated and diverse as it is now, hence we had the same foundation to build our knowledge on. I submit that my premise may be simplified but what explains two very diverse backgrounds sharing very common values? Family, church, community, values, etc. …yes but the world view by the news.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
1d

The generational wealth argument and reparations arguments are kind of funny as I know very few people who have received more than a meager inheritance, if anything at all. Your spell check swapped your there/their with "so that he can put Muslims in their (there) houses/homes" and "graduated from there (their)." Too early in the morning to type! The obvious (to me) goal of the communists is to obliterate the middle class and "polite society" by creating a massive peasant class terrorized by criminals running rampant.

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