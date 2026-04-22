This is another random stream of thought essay. The first time I ever visited a college campus was in 1972. It was the Tuskegee Institute. My mother, father, and two cousins graduated from their. My uncle was a graduating Architecture major, and he was the editor of the yearbook. He lived in an apartment off the main street to campus with his friends, blacklight posters, blacklight and all. Albums everywhere, Mandrill and the Stylistics, and Funkadelic, I recall in particular. I saw what would become the Commodore's singing some song about a girl named Roberta on the campus quad. Lionel Richie was playing the saxophone and singing.

He took me to campus to visit some of his friends who stayed in the dorms. I saw a gurney for the first time in my life in person. It was at the entrance to the stairs up to the rooms.

I asked him why it was there, and he said a guy had overdosed on heroin the night before; it was homecoming week. He added, “dude was a dummy, man, don’t ever be a dummy.” It was a different time back then, one of metal ice cube trays with release levers, 45 RPM record adapters, and Kodak flash cubes.

Now, when I think of that experience, I can only think of the new New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom I have officially decided to rename Man-dummy. Jesus wept, or buyer’s remorse, call it what you want, but I told you so. Punk azz mutha fucas won't admit it, but dude is straight fuckn shit up.

Zohran Mamdani has proposed one of the most aggressive state-level estate tax overhauls in the U.S. His plan is part of a broader effort to raise revenue for New York City and State, especially to address multibillion-dollar budget gaps and fund social programs. The Man-Dummies proposal involves core structural changes.

From what I have managed to collect and read, the current New York estate tax exemption is around $7.35 million; he has proposed an exemption of $750,000, roughly a 90% reduction. This means that estates above $750K would be subject to state estate tax. This would dramatically expand the number of taxable estates, making the threshold one of the lowest in the United States.

He also desires a large increase in the top tax rate. The current top NY estate tax rate is 16%, he proposes a top rate 50%, more than a tripling of the top rate. This means that high-value estates would face substantially higher tax burdens. Combined with the federal estate tax (up to 40%), critics estimate potential effective rates approaching near 70% in some cases

Under current law, the estate tax mainly affects high-net-worth households. Under Mamdani’s proposal, the tax would extend to many homeowners in NYC, small business owners, and families with modest accumulated wealth. This is because the median home prices in NYC often exceed $750K.

The estate tax would apply to real estate (primary homes, rental property), retirement accounts, savings and investments, and business ownership stakes. This means that a $1.5M estate could owe hundreds of thousands in tax, potentially forcing liquidation of assets.

Long story short, you have to tax the middle class because that is how socialism works. After all, socialism is unaffordable without taxing the middle class. It is not enough to tax just the rich, because they are already taxed.

Supporters frame the proposal as a “tax the wealthy” measure intended to reduce wealth inequality by targeting intergenerational wealth transfer, such as to fund large-scale social programs. But a lower threshold means the middle-class estates (especially homes) become taxable.

Heirs may need to sell homes or liquidate businesses to pay taxes. Mamdani’s plan intensifies the combined burden, making New York potentially one of the highest estate-tax jurisdictions globally. By broadening the tax base dramatically (via a $750K threshold) and sharply increasing tax intensity (via a 50% top rate), together, these changes would transform the estate tax from a narrow tax on the wealthy into a much broader revenue tool affecting upper-middle-class households, especially in high-cost areas like New York City.

This is ridiculous. What idiot says they’re excited about paying more in taxes? like, “Good deal, even more of my money is getting confiscated to pay for illegal aliens and Somali fraudsters.” I repeat, what fool would want to pay more taxes when the taxes collected now are used on BS? No, thank you. When will folks learn that when progressives say “rich”, they mean people with jobs? Wanting to pay more taxes to a government that flushes it down the toilet is wild work.

But it’s too late to be pissed now because New Yorkers voted for this moron! If people of New York haven’t realized by now, Mamdani’s end goal is to drive the Citizens out, so that he can put Muslims in there houses/homes. It is a takeover.

People will not learn that the democrat party has become the worst enemy of the people, and voting for any Democrat is cutting your own throat. The democrat party knows they have turned their voting base into programmed useful idiots who will believe whatever they are told and will vote “D” even knowing they will be betrayed after the election. Spanberger in Virginia and Mamdani in New York are classic examples of that. Anyone who votes democrat is engineering not only their own destruction but also their children and grandchildren as well.

These high taxes are designed so that when you default, they can take your property. That is how the government always imposes taxes. Demonize the very rich. Pass a law to tax the rich. Use that law to tax everyone. It’s almost as if these people actually think any of that tax revenue will actually reach the poor.

If someone inherits a $1,000,000 home and needs to pay 50% in taxes, they’ll probably have to sell the home to pay the tax, because most average people don’t have the liquid assets. This is so the government can take your entire home and anything you own and pad the pockets of politicians even more! This is a bunch of garbage! It is kind of funny, I mean, imagine being fine with the government stealing from others, but upset when they wanna steal from you

Marxists hate the middle class. They only want two classes...the ruling wealthy elite and everyone else. After all, they did vote for Communism and the right for Moron Man Dummy to steal 50% of their life’s work when they die.

The mayor wants to lower the tax exemption from $7 million to $750,000. Simultaneously, he wants to increase the tax rate from 16% all the way to 50%. So, this isn’t taxing the greedy, bad billionaires. This is a tax that is coming for every single person in New York City. The worst part is that it applies to the entire estate. So if your parents left you a piece of property, some stocks, a life insurance payout, all of that is now subject to his tax.

If you run a small deli in New York City and just so happen to own the building, those two things combined are probably $5 million. So, if only the first $750,000 is exempt, even paying a 20 or 30% tax rate on the $4 million taxable value would be anywhere from $800,000 to over $1.2 million. This would force the family to liquidate everything for pennies on the dollar just to pay the tax bill. It completely decimates the entire possibility of upward mobility. Used to be a penny saved, a penny earned. Now I guess it is a penny saved, a penny taxed.

Although the new NYC mayor has demonstrated a lack of economic understanding by placing more burden on the poor and middle class than he promised during his campaign to uplift them, I have additional concerns. These involve the mayor and his wife, especially regarding his neglect of crime and their politicization of Islam and Palestine.

First is his continuous proclamation of a genocide in Gaza. Polish-Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin coined the term “genocide” in 1944. The word “genocide” did not exist before World War II. He introduced the word in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe to describe Nazi policies of systematic destruction, combining the Greek prefix genos (race or tribe) with the Latin suffix cide (killing). Lemkin, who lost 49 family members in the Holocaust, campaigned for its adoption into international law.

Mamdani and his type throw the word around so much that it has lost meaning, always followed by claims by him that Islam is a net benefit to the West, that it is not welcomed in America, and that people who do not understand this are white supremacists. For some reason, it seems like Muslim supremacists’ favorite phrase is “white supremacy.” He, like others, can never point to any Islamic majority countries that offer equal rights to Christians. But then again, there is nothing like a mostly peaceful bombing.

Both he and his wife (acknowledging support for the Hamas-led Oct. 7 invasion and history of racial and gay slurs aside) are vehement anti-semites, with a history of giving praise to Palestinian terrorists. The Media went nuts about what President Trump said about women over a decade ago, but they say nothing about Mamdani’s wife using racial slurs and supporting terrorism. Go figure.

Muslims, like these, truly believe they are above everyone else. NYC opened the gates of hell, voting him into office, and now he's trying to turn the city into London - this is why he won't call out terrorism. He doesn’t say anything when Christians and Jews are attacked by Islamists or radical leftists. I can’t stand the double standards. He desires for Taraweeh prayer at Times Square to become the norm.

If it weren’t so dangerous, it would be almost comical. People come to the U.S. and try to force their political/religious ideology on us, then accuse us of "hate and racism" when they are rejected. That’s not integration or assimilation, it’s foreign occupation.

The mayor has also shown his preference for criminals over victims. Mayor Mamdani visited inmates on Rikers Island for Ramadan, while bypassing the victims of their crimes. Moreover, Catch-and-release policies remain the status quo under his leadership.

Damon Johnson, 47, has 131 prior arrests in New York City since 1995; however, albeit on parole, he was walking the streets freely when he allegedly set a sleeping 37-year-old homeless man at Penn Station on fire for fun.

The mayor was silent on this, just as he was regarding 83-year-old Richard Williams, a retired Air Force pilot, who was murdered in March by illegal migrant Bairon Posada-Hernandez, a ‘serial criminal’ with 15 prior charges. To my knowledge, he has yet to speak with the victim’s daughter, but when a Muslim woman was attacked in the city by a stranger yelling Islamophobic slurs at a subway stop, the mayor called it out within hours, screeching “Islamophobia.”

When 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore was fatally shot in Brooklyn, instead of focusing on criminals and criminal behavior, he spoke of guns saying:

"Every single child in this city deserves to grow up free from the threat of gun violence, every parent in the city deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing their children are safe when they leave home."

No accountability, no personal responsibility. No shame. It's the degradation of modern polite society. Things will only get worse if judges continue their pro-criminal policies. This week, a jury returned a not guilty verdict of murder in the first degree for Guy Rivera, who two years ago shot and killed NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller in Queens.

The irony is that the “vote blue, no matter who“ crowd is the one constantly claiming that they didn’t have the opportunity to acquire generational wealth. Yet, it’s their politicians who are making sure they never will. They are the ones who complain about crime, but promulgate soft-on-crime policies, while the NYPD has staffing shortages, all of which reflect the mayor’s lack of leadership.

No one ever says, "When will the NY government reduce spending to give the middle-class a break?" The story writes itself. Someone who's never owned a business tells business owners how to run their business. Mamdani has never held a real job; he was a community organizer from a wealthy family. He couldn't run a hot dog stand. If Mandami keeps this up, soon things will become like the movie "Escape from New York.” When the Freedom Tower becomes a mosque, maybe, just maybe, people will get their heads out of their ass and put an end to this craziness.

Thanks for making me #70 in History.