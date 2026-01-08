Light the fuse. Own the blast.
It’s insane to think that an officer has to get hit first by a car before shooting to defend himself. WROTE THIS ON THE FLY.
He who lights the fuse should not complain about the explosion.” — Proverb
Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old Minneapolis shooting victim who attempted to run over an ICE officer, is dead. All of this could have been avoided if we as a nation invested more in mental health. Lil momma was sick, no question about that. May this be a learning lesson. Maybe …