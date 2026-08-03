ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2d

I don't know when it started but it accelerated on Jan 20 2009

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Ira's avatar
Ira
2d

"When did all this hogwash start?"

I can't quite nail down the exact moment of its conception, but the embryo began to develop beyond the size of a pinhead somewhere around 1966-ish. I showed up at the State U. of NY Binghamton in the fall of 1966. It was already a freak-show. I flailed through one year, and dropped out.

OK, Torrance. it's time for me to haul my 77 y/o a** off to work. 5-6 weeks per year. Pays for a decent getaway for my wife and myself. gotta love it!

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