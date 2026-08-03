There are a multitude of great heroic characters in ancient Greek literature. Achilles in Homer’s The Iliad, the greatest Greek warrior at Troy, known for his unmatched martial skill and tragic wrath. Odysseus, from The Odyssey by Homer, the Clever king of Ithaca whose ten-year journey home exemplifies intelligence, endurance, and perseverance, and Agamemnon, the legendary commander-in-chief of the Greek (Achaean) forces during the Trojan War.

My favorite of all is the story of Heracles. One could assert that Heracles is the greatest hero in Greek and Roman mythology, known for his superhuman strength, courage, and a life filled with heroic deeds and tragic flaws, most famously the Twelve Labors he performed to atone for killing his family in a fit of madness induced by the goddess Hera. The son of Zeus and the mortal Alcmene, he was persecuted by Hera but ultimately achieved immortality and became a god.

Zeus's wife, Hera, was jealous and tormented him throughout his life, sending snakes to his crib and later driving him mad. As penance for killing his wife and children, he was forced to serve King Eurystheus and complete twelve impossible tasks, including slaying the Nemean Lion, defeating the Hydra, and capturing Cerberus.

The story of Heracles presents one of the ancient world's most influential models of masculinity. Greek mythology portrays Heracles as extraordinarily strong but also deeply vulnerable, impulsive, and morally tested. His story suggests that true manhood is not merely physical power but the disciplined use of strength in the service of others. His story therefore portrays masculinity as perseverance through hardship, not merely dominance.

His strength serves the community rather than personal ambition, showing that masculinity is a comportment framed to confront dangers that others cannot, defining his courage not by fearlessness but by acting despite danger. This type of presentation of masculinity is frowned upon by some today. A case in point is the comedian and politician Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford.

I don’t know much about Jones except that he is a man who goes by Dina Nina and is running for the Wisconsin State Assembly to become "the Republicans' worst nightmare." In his most recent campaign ad, he/she is living in poverty and wants to legalize marijuana. Keeping it a thow-wow, he is just a fat gay dude who wears Lipstick.

I think Wisconsin is a strange fruit. On the one hand, they have Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who recently relaunched his Democratic primary campaign for governor. NBC has just revealed Crowley’s 16-year-old X account, formerly known as Twitter, that is registered to him under the pseudonym account, named “Dirt McGirk.” It operated from between 2010 and 2014. In one post, in 2010, the following appeared:

"It's DC aka David bka Dirty or black a*** dude …. #confession I've never boink a white woman!! Is that bad???"

Another post read: "I need all the sexy ladies to DM me ;)." One 2010 post read: "I don't even call the Police Pigs.....i call them Cow.....its a beef thing." But I do not want to stray from the subject of interest for this essay, Dina Nina.

Nina is a candidate for one of Wisconsin’s Assembly races, the 76th District, which is the seat currently held by Francesca Hong. In his latest campaign ad, he says:

"My name is Dina Nina. Trans woman, live in poverty, and I want to legalize weed!"

Translation: “I’m poor, obese, drug addicted, and mentally ill. Please give me money.” Dude is running on the 2 platforms the democrats run: racism and gender.

A dude who thinks he is a dame, who smokes weed, and is poor. I'm shocked. Keeping it a thow-wow, Dina is just a fat gay dude with lipstick—a simile for the ubiquitous pig. A guy pretending to be a woman. I am sure there are plenty of job opportunities out there for overweight transgender people who smoke weed all day.

When did all this hogwash start? Just a few decades ago, no one would have even thought such would ever exist. Now, these are commonly held beliefs in the Democratic Party. Free drugs, free housing, free food, free everything, and pretend to be whatever gender out of 200 you want. Only in codswallop land is legalizing weed a top priority for people living in poverty. These are not serious people.

These people are so delusional. How did we even get to this point? The men from 100 years ago would be turning in their graves seeing some of the men of today. They are retrograde versions of Heracles and historic models of masculinity. I hope citizens display some sanity and reject this misfit. But then again, Wisconsin, and Madison and Dane County are so liberally progressive that this thing might be appealing to voters.

I am so done with delusion. Imagine how amazing America would be without people like this. Imagine living so well and so safely that you have the freedom to live an objective lie without fear of government or religious retribution, yet actively want to bring down the system that allowed for that freedom and usher in a system that will absolutely persecute you for the same thing instead. That is literally insane.

Just because your fantasy gene is out of whack doesn't mean everyone else has to play along. It is crazy what's happening to society with these ridiculous clowns.

This is what our grandfathers died fighting for? What a disgrace. Next we will have woman becoming a men marrying men who think they are women, complaining about problems that either don’t exist or that they created themselves, and these people want to be taken seriously? I don’t think so.

And for the record, it ain't all gay people. Truth is the ones I know are some of the most patriotic cats I know, and have more American flags in their homes than me (I just have one outside). Cool people who love who they love and don't push their sexual preferences on anyone. They just share their love of living life, and nothing more American than that.

Anyone who loves socialism and communism is free to leave America and move to a communist country and have a reality check. America is a capitalist country and will stay that way. This is what liberals have done to young men in this country

It’s not a coincidence that the people who “don’t value money” don’t have money. These people are doomed, truly they are. They are not self-sufficient at all. If something catastrophic happened, they’ll die. I hope natural selection will find a way to deal with these things.

I need 12 more to reach 50 paid subs. Help a man out, please. Thanks for making me 80 in history.