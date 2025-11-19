As with most untoward commentary and titles I select for my essays, I will start with an upfront apology to the ladies. I recognize it is in poor taste to refer to individuals and collectives of individuals out of their name, but sometimes things are what they are. Men understand this. For example, from 2006 to 2010, I had a Blogtalk radio show. Roughly 25,000 people listened for two hours each Thursday night. It was called “Rawdawgbuffalo radio.” It would later become “A negro, a redneck, and a Jew.” Some tell me we were before our time. We mostly covered international economics and U.S. Foreign policy, among other things. Although we disagreed on many topics, we were always agreeable and laughed at the same things, and were equally well-read. Never would I have imagined that political dialogue would have devolved as much as it has since then.

I characterized us all as being Ishmael, the main character in Moby-Dick, the 1851 novel by Herman Melville. The novel famously begins with his words: “Call me Ishmael.” This line establishes him as the story’s storyteller and observer. Ishmael is a restless sailor seeking adventure and meaning. Feeling alienated from society, he signs up for a whaling voyage aboard the Pequod, commanded by the obsessed Captain Ahab. We were the same. Kelso (RIP), the Jew, who had left the US for Panama with over 20 million to keep from paying taxes, BuelahMan, the Redneck pragmatist and Dennis Kucinich acolyte, without a racist bone in his body, unless stupidity is a race, and me the negro, a scientist who prided himself of being ignorant of all things and a willigness to question his views against all challenges, even losing tenure for cursing out a Dean of a medical school in a meeting in front of all of the faculty, and challenging him to meet me at the railroad tracks for a fist fight behind the parking garage. Yes, we were all Ishmael’s.

Ishmael represents the wandering seeker, a man searching for knowledge, understanding, and spiritual truth in a vast, mysterious world. By the novel’s end, Ishmael is the sole survivor of the Pequod’s doomed journey, floating on Queequeg’s coffin until rescued, symbolizing survival, witness, and rebirth.

So I write this, as I smoke on a Partagas Serie P No. 2 Cubano (still a big fan of Romeo y Julieta #V), with the spirit of the past, in an attempt to comprehend how political discourse has devolved in such a caustic and vitrolic fashion today, in a world where Latin street gangs in Chicago are now ordering members to “SHOOT ON SIGHT” when ICE is conducting raids, U-Haul trucks are driven in reverse toward the entrance of a Coast Guard base in Alameda, California where ICE agents were staging, where in Maine, a convicted killer who was sentenced to a decade behind bars for suffocating a Canadian tourist with sand, Angela Walker, was elected as a Bangor council member, and Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general, who threatened putting two bullets in the head of a Republican colleagues, and then hoped his children would die,” in their mother’s arms, winning with 51 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party has turned into the Democratic Socialist Party. They are now a party of Communism, and the Communist Manifesto encourages spreading communism by any means. They are not a party of peace; instead, they are consistently angry and bitter. Their constant rage fuels them. Meanwhile, conservatives are optimistic warriors. These mentally unstable zealots pose a danger to society. Just like the AG-elect in Virginia shows, Democrats are on the wrong side of the American idea, as they were during the Civil War.

Imagine living in a state where the top cop says your kids should be killed as punishment for you voting the wrong way. If I lived in Virginia right now, I’d be applying for asylum with the federal government. Their hate for President Trump is stronger than their love for America. It’s that simple.

Everybody who voted for him is as evil as he is. This is truly a fight for good against evil. With Jay Jones being the top legal authority in Virginia, it’s only a matter of time before he starts using the state’s resources to go after people who disagree with him politically. Sadly, many patriotic, honorable Americans living in Virginia will have to suffer through the oncoming wave of misery, bitterness, delusion, depravity, destruction, and death that the new Democrat leadership in their commonwealth will spread as far and wide as possible.

These are the same socialist brainworms that killed millions in China and Russia. This is not a political philosophy; this is a religion. They voted for Jones because they want us and our kids dead. Jay Jones shouldn’t surprise anybody. The voters who voted him in want violence against their opposition.

The outcomes speak of the depravity of humanity and any moral convictions. Those who embrace these sick ideas and leaders will decay with them. Evil is filling the souls of Americans and their political gods. Calling for the murder of a specific person/people is actually criminal assault. Why is this guy not arrested?

If you don’t think a spiritual battle is happening, you’re not paying attention. There is nowhere to go. If America falls, that’s it. I don’t see how the Electoral Commission in Virginia allowed Jay Jones to even run after it turned out he wanted to murder his political opposition and his children. If a conservative were exposed as saying something like that, no matter how close to the election, they would bar that person from being eligible. They would say simply that calling for the murder of your opposition is beyond the pale and violates their ethics rules, and that would be that.

Essentially, it appears that the death of Charlie Kirk contributed to Jay Jones’ election. After Charlie died from political violence, Jay Jones should have had a ZERO % chance to win. Jay Jones’ win is basically an endorsement for more violence against anyone who opposes Democrats and liberals. I can say that criminal behavior is the standard for Democrats, especially in Virginia. I say this with authority, given that Virginia has an actual crack dealer, Don Scott, serving as the first Black speaker in the state legislature. Scott spent nearly eight years in federal prison after a drug-related conviction in 1994, after he pleaded guilty in a drug conspiracy case.

Imagine if everything Jay Jones said in a text message applied to him and his own. Given this, it would not surprise me if Jay Jones is likely conspiring to create false charges against anyone the Marxists view as an obstacle. After all, they just voted a woman in who committed manslaughter into political office in Maine, meaning you will never be able to negotiate with a party that wants you dead!

I think this shows that the actual level of TDS is out of control for many. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert recently went on record to report that “75% of his patients can’t sleep due to being triggered by and “hyperfixated” on the president.” I worry that this “hyperfixated” trauma has morphed into the realm of homicidal ideation.

Homicidal ideation refers to thoughts about harming or killing another person. It can range from vague or fleeting thoughts to specific plans, intentions, or urges. It is a clinical term, often used by mental-health professionals when assessing risk, mental state, or the need for intervention.

There are two main types: passive homicidal ideation (Thoughts like “I wish they were dead” or imagining harm, but no plan or intent), and active homicidal ideation (Thoughts accompanied by a plan, purpose, or desire to harm a specific person). This can be observed no clearer in the graphic language and actions directed toward the president and his supporters. No man would ever wish death to anyone, in particular children; there is nothing more reflective of cowardice than this.

Antifa violently rioting and attacking people who are trying to peacefully espouse their values has become acceptable to them at this point. We are so used to the actions of Thomas Matthew Crooks, Tyler James Robinson, and Luigi Mangione, that it’s hard to even comment on it anymore without sounding like a scratched record.

This isn’t politics, it’s dogma; they are not trying to convince you, they are trying to indoctrinate you, their hyper vigilance is cult like. It’s not about reality; it’s about demonization, hence the unbridled hate. For the leaders, it’s all about power.

Democrats will vote for anything to get Trump and his team out. The media stands by this and provides continuous coverage for this effort in all possible ways. This, unfortunately, is how many democrats feel. They would like all conservatives dead; they are all angry and hate Trump and his supporters.

The problem is that no one is doing anything to discourage the left, whether it is the politicians, the news media, or the average person on the street. Everyone calls for violence, cheers for it, says you must die, and never condemns when someone tries. In many cases, they are covering for them. And any word of retaliation or defense is met with disdain and disgust, saying that you’re attacking them.

It’s politicians who are cowards because they want to remain in power. It’s on both sides. Last week, Sen. Fetterman received 20 stitches after sustaining a serious fall, and what did members of his own party do? Send wishes, hoping for more bodily harm.

This is something we regular folks have known for years. Any man on the street interview with the left shows hostility, anger over basic questions like, what are Kamala or Biden’s top accomplishments? I’ve seen people knock MAGA hats off the heads of the elderly. The many people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death can’t believe they lost their jobs because of it.

They’re so blatantly lawless, and they encourage others to break the law for them. It’s disturbing. They’re always angry, and wrapped up in their hatred, they can’t think critically. This is what happens when all is done in the name of securing power.

What we are witnessing with the left’s views against Trump, Kirk, Fettermen, and similar-minded people is what we saw during the late 1960s, during the time of anti-Vietnam protest and the Manson Murders. The behavior problems of Charles Manson and his female followers were molded by psychological, social, and environmental factors that shaped their conduct, the same as it is for the current generation today.

The women around Manson (Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme) displayed behaviors resulting from a combination of pre-existing vulnerabilities and Manson’s intense influence, like the influence of present liberal political leadership on the young adults of today.

Manson, like AOC, JB Pritzker, Brandon Johnson, Gavin Newsom, and other leaders of modern US progressivism, preys on these already emotionally fragile, lonely, or disconnected young people who place group identity, blind obedience, and dissociation above all else. They have no moral judgment because politics has become their religion. This makes them susceptible to manipulation because they have histories replete with abuse, neglect, or drug use, and a strong desire for belonging.

Attraction to Manson’s charisma, like progressive dogma, and promises of freedom, are used to break down normal psychological boundaries. This alters perception, weakens critical thinking, and makes folks highly succeptable to suggestion. In 1969, the Manson girls carried out murders not out of personal inclination, but due to obedience to Manson and the fear of losing the group’s acceptance. They often displayed flat affect (emotional numbness) during and after the crimes, indicating deep psychological manipulation. The same is true for those responding to liberal politicians’ calls to interfere with ICE today.

Groupthink and collective delusion is as real now as it was during the rise of the hippies in 1969. This is why for the new age progressive, women, and girly men like the psychopath who killed Charlie Kirk comprise the majority of the anti-Trump resistance. Their world is an isolated environment created by reinforced beliefs, the product of echo chambers of leftist ideology. As then, the kids were out of control, as they are now. As such, the political party that celebrated the death of Martin Luther King Jr. today celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk.

This is the bich azz mutha fucation of America. It reflects the feminization of culture and the breakdown of individual morality in which the group becomes a cult, making violent acts seem meaningful and justified within their distorted worldview. It is supposedly a rebellion against society and family, in a world where social rules don’t apply, encouraging open defiance of social norms.

This rebellion is part of their identity. Likewise, as is the manner in which views are being projected to all observed to be enemies of the progressive ethos, because when Jay Jones starts rounding up Virginian families who voted for Youngkin and putting down their kids, I don’t want to hear a word out of the people there.

It’s not going to matter because if they, the left, win a majority, this will be their goal regardless. They will pass every law, appoint every judge, and take you from the streets and your office. They don’t openly mock or tell you they want to put a bullet in your head to the cheers of their supporters, but the desire and dream of such. We can’t keep playing nice and staying on the defensive. All that will do is guarantee your downfall. Sooner or later, they will find you; sooner or later, they will arrest you, whether you committed a crime or not.

This is the irrational belief orientation they occupy, for it is an irrational belief for the left to want to kill the side with all the firearms and stockpiles of food. If it comes to full-on civil war, it’ll be a short one. They protest against ICE in major numbers, but never on behalf of legal immigrants or citizens murdered on Charlotte’s mass transit.

The Democrats have a real problem. However, they will not face it because most of them have no respect or principles; it’s all about power to them. What kind of evil calls for someone’s kids to find them deceased? Or they wish a persons depression had gotten him? If you say these things about someone, you are aligning with the devil, and I hope they can explain it when they stand before God on judgment day.

We, the sane with common sense, know how disgusting, disgraceful, vicious, violent, and mentally ill they are. The remarks addressed towards Fetterman are clear indications that they were made by people who are mentally ill as a result of social media engineering. He was the Democrat darling, until he actually proved that he was more than just a “Yes rubberstamp”. Now they hate him.

The Democrat party has gone full-blown communism and fascism. They want anyone who opposes them eliminated. There is a growing population of people in the country who are accepting of violence against those who have differing views. It’s a result of toxic social media and toxic forums/communities. The people in those groups do not identify as Christians or have a Christian ideology. They lack a moral compass. It’s scary because as that population grows, violence will increase. Mob mentality results in people doing things that they wouldn’t normally do without influence.

Democrats’ biggest campaign motto is TDS, and they will never stop. Maybe, if they concentrated more on what the Democrats should be doing for the Democratic party and the nation instead of TDS, they might get somewhere. But other than a few like Fetterman, moderate Democrats are too afraid to say or stand up for anything. Let us not forget that the same democrats who want Fetterman dead are the same ones who were thrilled that Charlie Kirk got murdered in cold blood in front of his family.

Like I said, I wonder if “Rawdawgbuffalo radio,” or “A negro, a redneck, and a Jew,” could run today. Although we challenged each other’s views, we were never hateful or disrespectful; after all, we were children of the “Your momma joke era,” so words never hurt us. Besides, we laughed too much at, and with each other to take conversations as if they were life or death situations. This concept is unheard of among the individuals that comprise this new generation of hippies. The only difference is that their Charles Manson is any leftwing nutcase on television, in Congress, and/or on social media.

Keeping it a thow-wow, Liberals are such a hateful bunch of people, and a bunch of effeminate sissies. Nothing “bro” about them. Makes me wonder if Vladimir Nabokov was alive today (Lolita is a CLASSIC), what would his plot line for his dystopian novel Invitation to a Beheading, would have been. Because when cattle are slaughtered, the carotid and jugular are severed, and death occurs in minutes.