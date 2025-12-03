ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

ThoughtCrime: Jones From PartsUnknown Banned From Twitter

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
12hEdited

Great passage:

"In the vast museum of American and New York political oddities, two figures stand on opposite ends of the moral universe, yet, if you squint hard enough, tilt your head, and perhaps skip a meal or two, somehow resemble each other: Charles Manson, the nation’s most infamous cult dumb fck, and Zohran Mamdani, the Astoria assemblyman who can tweet a rent-policy thread longer than the rap sheet of a man who sets a woman on fire on the CTA blue line train arrested 72 times."

It ought to be clear to everyone that Mamdani is a Deep State Puppet unearthed to beget the Suicidal Empathy vote. Upon reflection, the same is true of Obama, and Harris was selected for the same optic reasons.

Yet they continue to be fooled, well after everyone should have learned the lesson.

Wish me luck. I live in NYC, surrounded by Zohran posters. The union at my university shilled for Mamdani. These most certainly are people who have no idea how the government works. Or even how a university works.

Chris
Chris
12h

Good morning Doc! Another good one, sir. You crack me up!

Thank you.

He was voted in by the paid socialist agitators, third world migrants who are more than happy to avail themselves of our largesse and who’ve apparently not learned why their shit hole country is indeed a SHIT HOLE, because they are mostly uneducated and so came (mostly illegally) to the greatest country on Earth to vote for more of the same and by passive citizens too lazy to take civic responsibility seriously - on ONE lousy day to maybe have a chance at stemming the hemorrhaging of sanity and common sense in this town, by voting for the most logical choice - SLIWA.

Apparently the memory of 9/11 has faded for the older ones and the younger ones have no idea what that date means. And most of whom came from somewhere else in America- but NYC has very few of us natives left in Manhattan.

The plandemic was also not an effective enough harbinger of what happens to one’s freedoms when “democrats” are in power.

Empty retail, exorbitant rents, exorbitant taxes and regulations, vacant offices, toothpaste and Q Tips locked behind plexiglass in the few remaining Duane Reades and CVS’s, a third world brigade of e-bike delivery men EVERYWHERE, congested streets, $9 daily “congestion pricing “, a zombie battalion of migrant Uber drivers incapable of accelerating beyond 20 mph, very few visible cops, homeless crazies and half the population doesn’t speak English but whom we pay for in all the domino effect ways …

Since we had the fortune to buy this house in lower Westchester 6 months before the shutdown in 2019, we no longer can vote in NYC, but still pay taxes as we work and commute there.

I guess we’re going to see

And so are all the white libs who skipped Election Day altogether or actually voted for the Ugandan Indian Migrant Socialist Anti Semite Terrorist Sympathizer Settlement Jihadist.

And none of that is hyperbole

Enjoy your cake morons!

