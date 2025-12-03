In a recent post, I hypothesized that the behavior we are observing with young adherents to liberal progressive ideology regarding their leniency toward the acceptance of violence as a form of appropriate political speech is reminiscent of the behaviors observed decades ago in the hippy generation, specifically as noted in the followers of Charles Manson.

While most hippies in 1969 were nonviolent idealists focused on peace, communal living, and rejecting mainstream culture, a minor but highly visible fringe displayed behaviors that could be described as sociopathic or antisocial. These behaviors tended to emerge in isolated communes or cult-like offshoots where charismatic leaders exerted extreme influence.

Some groups exhibited aggressive contempt for traditional family structures, employment, law, and personal responsibility, often framing it as “freedom,” but which frequently drifted into nihilism or manipulation. In certain communes, leaders used the rhetoric of love and liberation to justify controlling followers’ relationships, sexuality, resources, and movement, mirroring sociopathic lack of empathy and entitlement.

Heavy use of LSD and amphetamines in some circles reduced inhibitions and heightened suggestibility, enabling manipulation, groupthink, and impulsive or harmful behavior. Figures like Charles Manson exemplified how some leaders used the hippie aesthetic as camouflage for coercion, psychological abuse, and violence, displaying classic antisocial traits such as charm, deceit, lack of remorse, and predatory behavior.

Looking back on it, it appears to me that the same mannerisms of control I observed with Charles Manson and his followers can be witnessed in the supporters of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

In the vast museum of American and New York political oddities, two figures stand on opposite ends of the moral universe, yet, if you squint hard enough, tilt your head, and perhaps skip a meal or two, somehow resemble each other: Charles Manson, the nation’s most infamous cult dumb fck, and Zohran Mamdani, the Astoria assemblyman who can tweet a rent-policy thread longer than the rap sheet of a man who sets a woman on fire on the CTA blue line train arrested 72 times.

While Manson had a scraggly beard that suggested “desert hermit with hepatitis C and a bad xylazine habit,” Mamdani sports a much more curated beard, suggesting “Whole Foods girly-boy who uses ‘Trans’ in every sentence he says ‘kids.’” Both beards, however, project the same message: “You get what you deserve if you are dumb enough to believe anything I say.”

Now, some may submit, given to my normal readership, that I am just preaching to the choir, but where I come from, preaching to the choir is for showoffs and sissies. Charles Manson had the “Family,” a literal cult; Zohran Mamdani has extremely devoted political supporters who show up with clipboards dressed as furry characters. One inspires criminal chaos, the other inspires long Twitter threads. It’s the same energy of “ride or die,” with a wholly different universe of behavior.

Both speak with conviction. Manson rambles in cosmic mystification; Mamdani speaks in made-up legalize and free shit for all. In both cases, listeners nod along, sometimes unsure what they just agreed to, because everyone with any sense knows that socialists are great at scamming people.

And the speeches? Oh, that’s where the magic happens. Manson would rant for hours about the apocalypse, the Beatles, the desert, the stars, just nonsense. And people would still be like, “Yeah, that sounds deep.” Mamdani gets up there like, “Paragraph 14-b of the legislative amendment says,” and somehow people ALSO nod like, “Yeah, absolutely.” That’s when you know charisma is dangerous. It’ll have you agreeing to anything, even rent reform you don’t understand.

Both are polarizing figures. Say “Manson” and people recoil; say “Mamdani” and people either cheer or sigh loudly. In a comedic sense, both names activate strong reactions, even if for wildly different reasons. If cojoined, they would literally be the kid running for class president, who promises no homework, longer recess, and pizza for lunch every day. Neither have/had/has any intention of fulfilling their promises. Mamdani, the Muslim communist/socialist mayor-elect of the country’s largest city, who has never even had a job, is there to get muslims in power, the goal of all the Islamists, and Manson just promised his flower children everything, then gave them nothing but prison terms. Par for the course, given that socialists at the bottom want free stuff, and socialists at the top want power.

And the fools believed both had/has the power to do it all. Manson imagined an apocalyptic revolution. Mamdani imagines a transformational housing policy. The scale and morality aren’t remotely comparable, but both speak the language of voting for “you can’t fix stupid,” and a used car salesman. Both symbolize American cult extremism and a very specific branch of progressive politics allergic to history, which gives transgender socialist running for Idaho governor vibes.

They each function as cultural shorthand for it’s easy to dupe desperate people. In their respective contexts, they come with the warning label: I am selling snake oil to a delusional world, with the only agenda being to serve MY benefit.

Both men mastered the ancient American art of gathering followers around them: Manson with psychedelic ramblings in the California sun, Mamdani with housing policy diagrams in front of a broken MTA sign and fire-bombed police vehicles. Manson’s charisma could, allegedly, convince people to renounce society; Mamdani’s charisma convinces people to attend three-hour community meetings about zoning possibilities from the river to the sea. Some say that’s actually harder. While one man led dazed hippies, the other led dazed tenants. Different tools, same energy: a crowd that definitely skipped lunch.

Of course, Manson had his “Family,” a group of people who devoted themselves to his worldview, fashion choices, and unwashed aesthetic. Mamdani also has a “family,” a legion of extremely lonely online supporters armed with Luigi Mangione posters on their walls who perform rhythmless dances and have no decipherment of how our government works.

Zohran can recite housing vacancy rates to you like a Gregorian chant. Manson’s followers carved symbols; Mamdani’s followers lack the skill set to do any form of manual labor that requires using tools for carving, but can glue their hands to historic artwork and sit down blocking traffic with the best of them.

Their public speaking styles also share a certain “je ne sais quoi.” Manson spoke in riddles that made no sense, but somehow left listeners nodding. Mamdani speaks in policy acronyms that technically make sense, but still leave listeners nodding just to look smart. After 25 minutes of either man talking, audiences inevitably drift into the same existential questions: Where am I? Why am I here? Did I agree to this? Should I have brought snacks? Neither of these men baked long enough in the oven.

Even their ambitions have an oddly parallel structure. Both bich azz mutha fukas, in their own ways, dreamed big: Manson dreamt of an apocalyptic revolution called “Helter Skelter,” while Mamdani dreams of a tea party movement for the Democrat Party, of the Jim Jones variety, that would cause Wall Street to faint theatrically like debutantes in a 19th-century romance novel who have just been exposed to Fifty Shades of Grey.

Now, I am just having a little fun. Zohran Mamdani may not be Charles Manson, buttarah, you know? You never know, and never say never. As I wrote a while back:

“…it’s not just Mamdani you need to worry about; it’s all the people from the socialist/communist party that he will put into places of power within the city government. Collectively, they will seize production of private businesses and snatch property from owners, and destroy Wall Street to cripple the middle class even more than sleepy Joe did.”

Just saying, never trust a man who can smile and talk at the same time. Such is suspect behavior, like when women always have to move their head back and forth as if they’re adding to the words they’re saying. I mean, let’s keep it a thow-wow mane, folk only won because 6 million people did not vote - he only got 1 million. Brainless people voted for that psychopath. I mean, am I the only one who sees the irony of the left calling conservatives “Nazis” when they identify as Democratic Socialists, which is the party that Hitler started?

The few in New York City who went to the polls asked for this. Don’t rescue them when they realize they chose wrong, again. Zohran Mamdani is a true socialist though, as soon as he was elected, he started taking other people’s money

We must stop becoming cocky and dismissive of the endless march of socialism in our country. It is not about what this one politician is capable of doing right now, even though his radical supporters will never be satisfied until our world is completely deconstructed; it is always about what the current outcome means for the future evolution of progressivism. It is about the normalization of radical views and the continued spread and acceptance of bad ideas. And if you don’t understand how the radical elements within Muslim groups see leftist ideology as a pathway to infiltrate and overwhelm Western societies, then you are simply not paying attention.