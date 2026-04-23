I am a sucker for punishment. I frequently watch congressional hearings, especially ones featuring Senator John Kennedy. I also watch to listen to the ignorance displayed by individuals called to testify by democrats because their cluelessness has no bounds. Last, which is one of the recent phenomena, is to watch Brandon Gill, the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’s 26th district since January 3, 2025.

I have learned a lot about Gill over the past year. Before Congress, he founded the online outlet DC Enquirer and later ran for the open North Texas seat previously held by Michael Burgess. He won the 2024 election and is one of the younger Republican members of Congress. He has drawn attention for strongly conservative positions on immigration, government spending, and culture-war issues.

Gill is special, and his questioning during congressional hearings shows this. In a recent and heated congressional hearing involving “angel families,” a term often used in immigration debates, sparked intense reactions from both sides during the hearing. Gill sharply criticized Representative Hank Johnson, calling the testimony presented “the most disgusting” he had ever heard. The dustup swiftly inflated into a tense confrontation.

To start, these committees are a vivid picture of how broken our government is. The exchange occurred during a hearing focused on "The Human Toll of Sanctuary Policies." Johnson claimed the victims' families' comments were a "Steve Miller-approved" stunt designed to "stir up passion and prejudice against immigrants who are people of color." He added that the committee should be holding hearings on the "human toll" of the "Trump MAGA tax cuts," Trump's Iran actions, or the "cover-up of the Epstein files."

Hank is proof that intelligence is not needed to be a democrat. If you asked me, he should have been voted out after he thought Guam would flip over because there were too many people on it. Today’s Democratic Politicians have no moral compass at all. This is the guy who thought Guam would “capsize” with too many troops there; now he politicizes these people’s pain. Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump. This is the new secret language of the Democrats; it is like pig Latin or babble. It's the result of terminal brain rot. Perhaps Hank Johnson would finally be against illegal immigration if you convince him that the continent might "tip over" if there are too many people on it.

Brandon Gill is the man, and I think he is one of the best representatives that we have, and future presidential material. Gill is doing an amazing job confronting the lunacy on the left. I wish Senator Gill could be cloned. We need more Republicans to speak loudly, just like he does. This mass migration into our country is the worst thing that could have happened to America, followed by the fraud. We need 500 more Congressmen just like him.

Representative Gill is both polite and fun to watch with his pointed and well-documented questions. His tactics are so simple but so damn effective. In the hearing, Johnson dared to say:

"I'm not minimizing the tragedy that is before us today with you three women, but the other tragedies at the hands of non-immigrants are just as important."

Hank Johnson’s speeches are like Congress itself: loud, divisive, and somehow still in session. If controversy were a committee assignment, Hank Johnson would be chair. He doesn’t throw shade; he enters it into the Congressional Record. Malcolm X warned us about Hank Johnson types when he said:

“The black man, a political football, in this game of deceiving, and using the black man, the Liberals have complete cooperation of the black civil rights leader, who sells our people out for a few crumbs of token recognition, token gains, token progress.” Malcolm X

I know for many conservatives and pundits on the left that J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio are front and center for 2028. However, I can see a Brandon Gill-Byron Donalds, or Byron Donalds-Brandon Gill presidential ticket within the next 12 years.

If the recent California gubernatorial debate is any indication of a practicable American future, then the democratic party is a cult, and we should demote them to the ashbin of U.S. History. Their overt priority is illegal immigrants losing their jobs, not Americans losing their lives, if their Democrat Governor candidates’ inability to say “Yes, drivers should be able to read English traffic signs, to obtain a driver’s license. Not to omit that I can’t believe that they, the Democrats on the stage, gave Gavin Newsom a passing grade on homelessness. They’re out of their freaking minds.

Asking a progressive what they honestly believe and stand for is a waste of time. These people are not going to tell the truth. All of them believe that if they say how they really feel, they will be cancelled by the democratic party. You’re never going to get anyone on the left to tell the truth. Especially in California, where Democrats all sound the same, and just want to become governor so that they can become millionaires, not to help anybody

Gill needs to run for the White House; he’s a rare and necessary breed of leader for this country. This country could use a guy like him at the wheel. What do you say?

Thanks for making me #70 in History. Trey Gowdy for SCOTUS.